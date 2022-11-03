ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

silverscreenandroll.com

Whenever Kyrie Irving is available, the Lakers have to pass

“This is bigger than basketball,” Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai tweeted after condemning Kyrie Irving’s spreading of an antisemitic documentary. The following night, Irving was still in uniform and scored 35 points in a loss to the Indiana Pacers. Irving’s tweet may have been bigger than basketball, but that didn’t appear to stop him from playing basketball.
MassLive.com

How to watch Bruins vs. Rangers on Thursday night

The league-leading Boston Bruins will try to get their seventh straight win when they face the New York Rangers on Thursday, Nov. 3. The game will be at Madison Square Garden and will start at 7:30 p.m. exclusively on ESPN+. Fans looking to stream the game can do so by using ESPN+. Plans for ESPN+ start at just $9.99 a month. You can save $20 if you sign up for the annual subscription.
dodgerblue.com

Trea Turner Would ‘Love’ To Re-Sign With Dodgers

For a second consecutive offseason, there will be no shortage of All-Star caliber shortstops in free agency. This year’s class includes Trea Turner, who has been key at the top of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. Turner is in position to sign a lucrative contract and figures to receive...
MassLive.com

Bruins’ signing Mitchell Miller angers mother of his bullying victim

When Joni Meyer-Crothers got the news that Mitchell Miller had signed an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins, she was furious. Six years ago in Sylvania, Ohio, Miller and another boy rubbed a lollipop through a urinal and then tricked Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, Joni’s adopted son, into licking it. In addition to being humiliated, Meyer-Crothers, who has developmental disabilities, had to undergo tests for hepatitis and STDs.
MassLive.com

NFL Week 9 best bets: picks against the spread

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Highlighted by the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs hosting the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football, Week 9 will do its...
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

