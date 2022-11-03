Read full article on original website
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar breaks silence on Kyrie Irving’s antisemitism controversy
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving finds himself in hot water after showing support for an anti-semitic film. While he did donate $500,000 to curb the hate on the Jewish community, the guard has still yet to actually apologize for his actions, even after NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement blasting Kyrie on Thursday.
Kyrie Irving's Defiant Response After Adam Silver Urged Him To Apologize: "I'm Not The One That Made The Documentary."
Kyrie Irving has responded after Adam Silver issued a statement addressing his anti semitic controversy.
Kyle Kuzma, LaMelo Ball, And Nick Young Make Surprising Statements About Kyrie Irving Controversy
Multiple NBA players side with Kyrie Irving amid ongoing drama.
Seth Curry Once Turned Down A Warriors Blockbuster Offer Because Of One Player
Curry decided against a great deal because he didn't want to be on the same team as this player.
Jamal Mashburn Shares The Unreal Story Of When Larry Bird Destroyed Rodney Rogers Who Heavily Disrespected Him: "You Ain’t Hit A Jumper Since '84’"
Larry Bird clapped back at Rodney Rogers for trash-talking to him. Bird made eight shots in a row against Rodgers.
How to watch Thursday Night Football for free: Live stream for Eagles vs. Texans
Ah, yes: The Philadelphia vs. Houston game everyone is talking about. Just kidding. No, it’s not the World Series, but the Eagles still have plenty on the line as they head to NRG Stadium in Houston for a Thursday Night Football clash. The NFL’s last unbeaten team, Jalen Hurts will look to keep Philadelphia’s perfect season alive in prime time.
Stephen Curry Was Very Frustrated After James Wiseman Set A Bad Screen, And Then Wiseman Didn't Like It When Steph Didn't Give Him The Ball
Stephen Curry and James Wiseman are facing some tension on the court as the Golden State Warriors fell to 4th consecutive loss.
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle moves into 14th place on all-time wins list
Carlisle passed Jack Ramsay in wins on Friday night.
Lakers News: Lakers Twitter Crushes On Courtside Jeanie Buss
L.A. fans were apparently picking up what the Lakers owner was putting down.
silverscreenandroll.com
Whenever Kyrie Irving is available, the Lakers have to pass
“This is bigger than basketball,” Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai tweeted after condemning Kyrie Irving’s spreading of an antisemitic documentary. The following night, Irving was still in uniform and scored 35 points in a loss to the Indiana Pacers. Irving’s tweet may have been bigger than basketball, but that didn’t appear to stop him from playing basketball.
How to watch Bruins vs. Rangers on Thursday night
The league-leading Boston Bruins will try to get their seventh straight win when they face the New York Rangers on Thursday, Nov. 3. The game will be at Madison Square Garden and will start at 7:30 p.m. exclusively on ESPN+. Fans looking to stream the game can do so by using ESPN+. Plans for ESPN+ start at just $9.99 a month. You can save $20 if you sign up for the annual subscription.
LeBron James Thinks This Pelicans Player Is 'On The Verge Of Being Great'
Do you agree with LeBron's assessment?
Grant Williams expects NBPA leadership to meet on Kyrie Irving controversy
BOSTON — Grant Williams is one of three Celtics players that are currently among the seven vice presidents in the NBA players’ association, along with suspended Nets guard Kyrie Irving. On the heels of Irving being suspended for promoting an anti-semitic documentary on social media and refusing to...
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner Would ‘Love’ To Re-Sign With Dodgers
For a second consecutive offseason, there will be no shortage of All-Star caliber shortstops in free agency. This year’s class includes Trea Turner, who has been key at the top of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. Turner is in position to sign a lucrative contract and figures to receive...
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Knicks 133-118 in historic shooting outing
The Celtics shot the lights out in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night against the Knicks and made history in the process during a 133-118 road win. Boston set a new franchise record with 27 makes from beyond the arc on 52 percent shooting, helping the visitors outpace the Knicks in a fast-paced shootout.
Caesars promo code: $1,250 bet for college football, World Series Game 6
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Caesars Sportsbook has a massive new user offer for players who click here and enter Caesars promo code MASSLIVEFULL. This will unlock the...
Bruins signing Mitchell Miller tarnishes team’s culture | Matt Vautour
In January, the Bruins retired Willie O’Ree’s number and celebrated the franchise’s role in integrating the NHL. In October, they honored retiring defenseman Zdeno Chara, who was revered in Boston for creating a winning culture based on respect for all players and all people around the team.
Bruins’ signing Mitchell Miller angers mother of his bullying victim
When Joni Meyer-Crothers got the news that Mitchell Miller had signed an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins, she was furious. Six years ago in Sylvania, Ohio, Miller and another boy rubbed a lollipop through a urinal and then tricked Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, Joni’s adopted son, into licking it. In addition to being humiliated, Meyer-Crothers, who has developmental disabilities, had to undergo tests for hepatitis and STDs.
Dodgers News: Insider Predicts Clayton Kershaw’s Next Contract
At the age of 34, Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw still has plenty left in the tank to deliver, especially coming off of his ninth All-Star selection of his career. Kershaw appeared in 22 games pitching to a 2.28 ERA with a 12-3 record. He also missed several weeks with back and hip issues over the course of the season.
NFL Week 9 best bets: picks against the spread
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Highlighted by the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs hosting the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football, Week 9 will do its...
