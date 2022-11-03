Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Athenians fall to Patriots in season opener
WEST LEBANON – The Crawfordsville girls’ basketball team traveled to face Seeger in their season opener and fell to the Patriots by the score of 53-24. In the first few games of a season in any sport, it is not about wins or losses, but rather it is about seeing what is working, what is not working and showing the coach which players are trying hard enough to belong on the floor.
Journal Review
New look Athenians eager for new season
A new season in 2022-23 for Crawfordsville girls basketball brings about plenty of change. The Athenians after an 8-16 season a year ago graduate five seniors in Shea Williamson, Olivia Reed, Liddy McCarty, Kearston Hutchens and Laine Schlicher. Williamson was the do-it-all player last year leading CHS in points (11.8) rebounds (7.5), assists (3.6), steals (2.7), and blocks (1.5). Reed scored 8.6 a contest with McCarty and Hutchens both scoring six.
Journal Review
Jaxtyn Kole Rogers
Jaxtyn Kole Rogers of Crawfordsville passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis. Born Oct. 16, 2015, in Lebanon, Jaxtyn was in first grade at Hose Elementary, where he enjoyed math. He loved playing Xbox, playing Fortnite, eating peanut butter and spicy chips. Most of all, he loved his family and loved being a big brother.
Journal Review
Lend a helping hand to a child
The Montgomery County Youth Service Bureau, JUMP Program is currently seeking volunteers to mentor local youth. The program matches adult volunteers with youth and they get together a minimum of four hours per month. The program even offers one free group activity per month to help out and allow the mentors and mentees a pre-planned activity. The program is a great way to give back to the community while at the same time, having fun. Mentoring a child benefits both the adult and the youth and studies show it can help a child build self-esteem and make better choices.
Journal Review
Mounties battle hard vs Bruins in defeat
SM 7 17 10 11 - 45 Tri-West (1-1, 1-0 SAC): FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS Reagan Shaw 1-4 2-2 4, Zoei Bruner 3-4 3-4 9, Lauren Bear 6-13 1-2 16, Regan Canada 2-9 0-0 6, Aniyah Anthony 2-8 1-3 5, Ava Sullivan 2-8 2-4 6, Sierra Young 0-1 0-0 0, Macy Mohr 1-1 0-0 2, Team 1-4 0-0 3; Totals 18-52 9-15 51.
Journal Review
Letter: Whitlock Avenue is a race track
Does anyone know for which stock car race qualifications are being held on Whitlock Avenue 24 hours a day, seven days a week?. The speed limit is 30 mph. Maybe one in 15 vehicles is compliant. The rest — over 30 mph and some way over 30 mph. The way some people are driving, pole position must be up for grabs.
Journal Review
Local Record: Nov. 5, 2022
• Warrant served in the 500 block of Prospect Street — 11:33 a.m. • Hit and run at 126 E. Main St. — 11:34 a.m. • Anthony James Brock, 29, Crawfordsville, was arrested on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and making a false sales document — 12:40 p.m.
Journal Review
Snapshot series focuses on United Way agency partners
Editor’s Note: In this series, the United Way of Montgomery County is featuring its funded partner agencies. To learn more, contact Area Director Gina Haile by phone at 765-362-5484; or mail financial support to 221 E. Main St., P.O. Box 247, Crawfordsville, IN. Willson Family Literacy Preschool. We want...
