Holidaze activities and parade schedule
4 PM - (while supplies last) Free hot chocolate and cookies by Selvig Park courtesy of 102.5 Q102, 100.1 Big Country and Lakeland Broadcasting. 4 PM - 6 PM Activities and Crafts with the United Way of West Central Minnesota at the Barn Theatre. 4 PM - 6 PM Pictures...
Woodbury Chorus & Orchestra Concert to Benefit the Renville County Food Shelf
What: Woodbury Chorus & Orchestra Concert to Benefit the Renville County Food Shelf. Admission is free with a free will offering to benefit the Renville County Food Shelf.
Clara City Fall Arts, Craft and Gift Show
ADMISSION: $3.00 (ages 12 and under free) *You patronage helps to support our Local Clara City and Raymond Lions. Check out all of our events at Briggs Motley Promotions on Facebook.
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church's "Turkey Dinner" (dine in or take out)
What: Holy Redeemer Catholic Church's "Turkey Dinner" When: Sunday, November 6th from 10:30 am to 1 pm (dine-in or take-out) Menu: turkey and stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cole slaw, carrots, cranberries, and pumpkin bar. Raffle drawing at 1 pm.
Crossroads Center Holiday Schedule, Special Events
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Crossroads Center in St. Cloud and Waite Park is getting ready for the busy holiday shopping season. The mall has announced it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but its hours for Black Friday will be from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. The mall's Christmas...
Marian Larson
Marian Joyce Larson, 95, of Willmar, who taught Willmar area students from 1948 to 1991, died Saturday, Oct. 29, at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. Her funeral will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 10 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Willmar with visitations from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 and one hour before the funeral. Interment will be in Clover Leaf Memorial Park in Willmar. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, www.hafh.org.
KC Historical Society gathering info on Farm Crises of the 1980s
(Willmar MN-) The Kandiyohi County Historical Society is gathering information on The Farm Crises of the 80s. Director Jill Wohnoutka says it was a painful period of recent history when many farmers lost their farms or went through great financial strife, and they along with consultant Jim Roe want to document people's experiences first-hand before memories fade or disappear...
Susan Sharstrom
Susan Kay Sharstrom, 66, of Atwater, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, November 3rd at her…
$1 Million Powerball ticket sold in Minnesota, three $50,000 winners
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Nobody won the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but there are some winners in Minnesota. The Minnesota State Lottery says a ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Kwik Trip in Hinckley. Three $50,000 Powerball tickets were purchased at a Holiday StationStore in Coon Rapids, Gas Plus in Roseville and a Speedway in Litchfield.
Reese, Peppin discuss Willmar entertainment needs, city hall
(Willmar MN-) The two candidates for Mayor of Willmar, Steve Peppin and Doug Reese, agree that a team approach is necessary to try and find more entertainment options in the city. In order to attract young adults and young families, who now seem to have more options than ever to live and work where they want, cities want to have more quality of life amenities. While the "Invest in Willmar" initiative has resulted in improved sports facilities, there is no bowling alley, indoor shooting range or arcade and very few places to see live music. During last week's candidate's forum on KWLM, Doug Reese bemoaned the closing of the Kandi Entertainment Center a few years ago...
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Litchfield
(Roseville, MN) -- Nobody won the one-point-two-billion-dollar Powerball jackpot Wednesday night - but there are some winners in the state. The Minnesota Lottery says a ticket worth one-million dollars was sold at a Kwik Trip in Hinckley. Three 50-thousand-dollar Powerball tickets were purchased at a Holiday Station in Coon Rapids, Gas Plus in Roseville and a Speedway in Litchfield. The grand prize rises to one-and-a-half billion dollars for Saturday's drawing. No player has won a Powerball jackpot for 39 weeks.
This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
Minnesota family mourns dog they say was kicked, punched during Amazon delivery
A Minnesota family had to say goodbye this week to their beloved dog after they say she was injured during an Amazon delivery. In Katrina Frank’s Wright County home, love means a lick to the face or a paw five to the hand. But despite the presence of her dogs Benny and Butters, Frank’s house feels emptier this week.
Sheri From Alexandria Wins Dream Getaway 65 – Can You Say Tropical Vacation?
We have another Dream Getaway Winner! Join me in congratulating Sheri from Alexandria. I spoke with Sheri this morning. She was working when she received our phone call, and I think we completely took her by surprise. You can listen to that phone call by clicking on the player below.
Man falls asleep at the wheel, shears off light pole in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) An Olivia man escaped injury after falling asleep and hitting two light poles in Willmar. Police say early Thursday morning 19-year-old Jacob Haney was traveling southbound on Highway 71 near Ella Avenue when he fell asleep at the wheel and woke up as he was traveling in the median. Haney struck two light poles, knocking one over, but was not injured.
Pedestrian seriously injured in Litchfield
(Litchfield MN-) A Litchfield man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in Litchfield Friday night. The state patrol says at 10:27 p.m. Friday 21-year-old Jordan Peterson was struck by a car traveling westbound on Highway 12, approaching Gorman Avenue. Peterson was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis with life threatening injuries, and police say alcohol was a factor on Peterson's part. The car driver, 33-year-old April Carriveau of Litchfield was not hurt.
Jensen clarifies stand on abortion during visit to Willmar
(Willmar MN-) GOP candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen was in Willmar for a campaign stop yesterday. During a visit to KWLM, Jensen said he feels like rural voters are energized, less than one week before the election. He continued to hammer Governor Tim Walz for being weak on crime...
DNR: Local area has more deer than ever
(Willmar MN-) Local DNR officials say this area gives hunters an excellent chance of getting a deer as the 2022 Minnesota Firearms Deer Season opens Saturday. Area Wildlife Manager Corey Netland says in the 1930s and 40s it was rare to see a deer in this area, but due to various conservation programs, local deer numbers are bursting at the seams...
Doug Ziegenhagen Obituary
Douglas “Doug” Ziegenhagen, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 in his hometown of Morgan, Minnesota after a long battle with kidney failure. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022 in the United Methodist Church in Morgan, Minnesota.
STATE FIRE MARSHAL IN FAIRFAX
The state fire Marshal is in Fairfax continuing to investigate what caused the fire that destroyed part of Park Street in early October. One of the buildings that sustained some damage was the Post Office. According to Fairfax postmaster Lori Kiecker, nothing can be done on the building until the south wall of what used to be Jimmy’s Pizza comes down and the north wall of the Post Office building has been deemed structurally sound. When and if that happens, then work can begin on the post office building roof whether it be repair or replacement. Fairfax residents are picking their mail up at the Gibbon Post Office. Officials say to make sure you check your mail before you leave Gibbon to make sure you are getting only your mail. There is some activity which some think is demolition of what’s left of the building. Fire officials say that is not the case. A bulldozer on site is being used in the investigation.
