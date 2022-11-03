Read full article on original website
Related
Journal Review
Chamber plans Christmas auction
The Crawfordsville-Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Auction is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the third floor of Fusion 54, 101 W. Main St. The event is open to the public, however, the cost to attend the event is $20 per person or $30 per couple. The auction serves...
Journal Review
Snapshot series focuses on United Way agency partners
Editor’s Note: In this series, the United Way of Montgomery County is featuring its funded partner agencies. To learn more, contact Area Director Gina Haile by phone at 765-362-5484; or mail financial support to 221 E. Main St., P.O. Box 247, Crawfordsville, IN. Willson Family Literacy Preschool. We want...
Journal Review
Letter: Whitlock Avenue is a race track
Does anyone know for which stock car race qualifications are being held on Whitlock Avenue 24 hours a day, seven days a week?. The speed limit is 30 mph. Maybe one in 15 vehicles is compliant. The rest — over 30 mph and some way over 30 mph. The way some people are driving, pole position must be up for grabs.
Journal Review
Local Record: Nov. 5, 2022
• Warrant served in the 500 block of Prospect Street — 11:33 a.m. • Hit and run at 126 E. Main St. — 11:34 a.m. • Anthony James Brock, 29, Crawfordsville, was arrested on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and making a false sales document — 12:40 p.m.
Journal Review
New look Athenians eager for new season
A new season in 2022-23 for Crawfordsville girls basketball brings about plenty of change. The Athenians after an 8-16 season a year ago graduate five seniors in Shea Williamson, Olivia Reed, Liddy McCarty, Kearston Hutchens and Laine Schlicher. Williamson was the do-it-all player last year leading CHS in points (11.8) rebounds (7.5), assists (3.6), steals (2.7), and blocks (1.5). Reed scored 8.6 a contest with McCarty and Hutchens both scoring six.
Journal Review
James Byron Cox
James Byron Cox passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 4, 1944, at Indianapolis, to James Lincoln and Irene June (Griffey) Cox. He was a 1962 graduate of Ladoga High School. Jim proudly served his country joining the...
Journal Review
Mounties battle hard vs Bruins in defeat
SM 7 17 10 11 - 45 Tri-West (1-1, 1-0 SAC): FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS Reagan Shaw 1-4 2-2 4, Zoei Bruner 3-4 3-4 9, Lauren Bear 6-13 1-2 16, Regan Canada 2-9 0-0 6, Aniyah Anthony 2-8 1-3 5, Ava Sullivan 2-8 2-4 6, Sierra Young 0-1 0-0 0, Macy Mohr 1-1 0-0 2, Team 1-4 0-0 3; Totals 18-52 9-15 51.
Comments / 0