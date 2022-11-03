Does anyone know for which stock car race qualifications are being held on Whitlock Avenue 24 hours a day, seven days a week?. The speed limit is 30 mph. Maybe one in 15 vehicles is compliant. The rest — over 30 mph and some way over 30 mph. The way some people are driving, pole position must be up for grabs.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO