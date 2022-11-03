ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonita Springs, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WINKNEWS.com

Hurricane relief private charity event in Naples

A chance meeting for one woman and a child both wanting to help after Hurricane Ian, and now they have teamed up. A quest that Aletha Shapiro went on to help her community after Hurricane Ian turned into a blessing in disguise. The Florida Poor Peoples Campaign rallied on Saturday...
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Top Chef TV star to expand tavern concept into Sarasota, Tampa, Naples

Chuck Lager America’s Tavern is expanding to several locations in Florida, including Tampa and Sarasota. The concept was founded by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, Chuck Lager, Craig Colby and Michael Colby. Viviani was previously voted a fan favorite on reality TV competition series "Top Chef." The restaurant brand is...
TAMPA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hotel living after Ian washes away homes

Homes were washed away during Hurricane Ian and many people can’t afford rent prices, so they’ve turned to hotels without anywhere else to go. But, because so many people are looking for places to stay, hotels can quickly get crowded. Chris Murawski is one of those people looking...
FORT MYERS, FL
lifeinnaples.net

NCH Healthcare System Brings World’s No. 1 in Orthopedics to SW Florida

NCH Healthcare System today announced a collaboration with the renowned Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) that will bring unparalleled orthopedic care to Naples and Southwest Florida. HSS is ranked no. 1 in orthopedics worldwide by Newsweek, and nationwide – for 13 consecutive years – by U.S. News & World Report....
NAPLES, FL
CBS Miami

More health professionals needed in areas devastated by Hurricane Ian

MIAMI - The medical needs in Southwest Florida continue to grow and on Thursday night the Broward County Medical Reserve Corps called on more healthcare professionals to volunteer through their organization to provide much-needed assistance.Support the organization has provided over the last few weeks since Hurricane Ian ravaged the region."Important to give back to the community, especially when there are needs," said Dr. Vania Fernandez.She practices medicine in Broward County. Two weeks ago, she traveled to Fort Myers to the Hertz Arena, housing more than 1,000 survivors from the storm at one point. "They can have COPD, heart conditions where they...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Road & Track

What It Takes to Protect a Priceless 115-Car Collection From Hurricane Ian

Running a car museum in Florida has its complications. Hurricane season poses huge risks, and so, the Revs Institute in Naples, home to one of the greatest collections of sports racers anywhere, has a hurricane plan in place. With Hurricane Ian bearing down in late September, the museum had to put it into action. In an interview with Road & Track, Scott George, curator of collections for the Revs Institute explained the process. It's elaborate.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Unusual plants available at Naples Yard and Garden Show

Homeowners looking for rare fruiting trees and bushes, unusual orchids and native plants that do well in Southwest Florida should head to the annual Naples Yard and Garden Show being held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12-13 at the UF/IFAS Extension Collier County office, 14700 Immokalee Road in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Fort Myers Hurricane Ian concert planned for Nov. 20

In response to Hurricane Ian, Peacevision is organizing the PeaceVision Recovery concert to be held at the new Caloosa Sound Amphitheatre in Fort Myers from 2-7 p.m. Nov. 20. The concert will benefit the Harry Chapin Food Bank, the Lee County Homeless Coalition and Kimmie’s Recovery Zone. The concert...
FORT MYERS, FL
drifttravel.com

Recovery update from Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

The Fort Myers area is recovering and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. For information about accommodations and attractions that are currently open, please go to VisitFortMyers.com/open. As information is rapidly changing and there may be limited availability, hours and amenities, please check with the individual businesses on their...
FORT MYERS, FL
10NEWS

Fort Myers resident mistakenly charged nearly $13K for electricity during Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers woman was mistakenly charged nearly $13,000 for electricity by Florida Power and Light, according to a report by WINK-TV. The outlet reports that Suzette Shafer didn't have electricity for 20 days yet received a massive bill from FPL for her 1,000-square-foot condo. She told reporters that she received the bill a couple of weeks after FPL replaced a faulty meter.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Local cyclists push for Bonita Estero Rail Trail

A feasibility study is in the works to implement a 14-mile walking and biking trail through Lee County. Deb Orton has been a cyclist her entire life and is one of many who don’t feel safe riding her bike near Lee County roads, which are known for having some of the highest bicycle fatality numbers in the state. Florida consistently has the highest bicycle death rate in the country each year.
LEE COUNTY, FL

