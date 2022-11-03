Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some EVs that were flooded during Hurricane Ian explodedVictorNaples, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNaples, FL
Florida is Back to Business as UsualToni KorazaFlorida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane relief private charity event in Naples
A chance meeting for one woman and a child both wanting to help after Hurricane Ian, and now they have teamed up. A quest that Aletha Shapiro went on to help her community after Hurricane Ian turned into a blessing in disguise. The Florida Poor Peoples Campaign rallied on Saturday...
businessobserverfl.com
Top Chef TV star to expand tavern concept into Sarasota, Tampa, Naples
Chuck Lager America’s Tavern is expanding to several locations in Florida, including Tampa and Sarasota. The concept was founded by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, Chuck Lager, Craig Colby and Michael Colby. Viviani was previously voted a fan favorite on reality TV competition series "Top Chef." The restaurant brand is...
faithit
Megan Warfield, a Pregnant Firefighter, Survives Crash and Rescues Others
“Wow… first off congratulations on the baby and secondly thank you for being a great person, I’m glad to know you’re in our community helping when people are in need.”. “A true hero, may God bless you and keep you safe. Congratulations on the birth of your...
Sanibel Island residents coming together through hard times
Sanibel Island remains damaged, but also busy with the Causeway bridge operational and repairs ongoing, important recovery work seems to be going on around the clock.
WINKNEWS.com
Hotel living after Ian washes away homes
Homes were washed away during Hurricane Ian and many people can’t afford rent prices, so they’ve turned to hotels without anywhere else to go. But, because so many people are looking for places to stay, hotels can quickly get crowded. Chris Murawski is one of those people looking...
lifeinnaples.net
NCH Healthcare System Brings World’s No. 1 in Orthopedics to SW Florida
NCH Healthcare System today announced a collaboration with the renowned Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) that will bring unparalleled orthopedic care to Naples and Southwest Florida. HSS is ranked no. 1 in orthopedics worldwide by Newsweek, and nationwide – for 13 consecutive years – by U.S. News & World Report....
More health professionals needed in areas devastated by Hurricane Ian
MIAMI - The medical needs in Southwest Florida continue to grow and on Thursday night the Broward County Medical Reserve Corps called on more healthcare professionals to volunteer through their organization to provide much-needed assistance.Support the organization has provided over the last few weeks since Hurricane Ian ravaged the region."Important to give back to the community, especially when there are needs," said Dr. Vania Fernandez.She practices medicine in Broward County. Two weeks ago, she traveled to Fort Myers to the Hertz Arena, housing more than 1,000 survivors from the storm at one point. "They can have COPD, heart conditions where they...
Road & Track
What It Takes to Protect a Priceless 115-Car Collection From Hurricane Ian
Running a car museum in Florida has its complications. Hurricane season poses huge risks, and so, the Revs Institute in Naples, home to one of the greatest collections of sports racers anywhere, has a hurricane plan in place. With Hurricane Ian bearing down in late September, the museum had to put it into action. In an interview with Road & Track, Scott George, curator of collections for the Revs Institute explained the process. It's elaborate.
businessobserverfl.com
Hotel executive vows to rebuild iconic property from millions in Ian damage
Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina leads the way for down-but-not-out Fort Myers Beach. Key takeaway: The company behind one of the more well-known resorts on Fort Myers Beach, Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina, plans to rebuild the property and come out stronger and better than before Ian. Core...
capecoralbreeze.com
The Music Hub to present A Very Rowdy Christmas holiday concert Dec. 17 at Fort Myers Brewing
Local musicians are coming together to support a local nonprofit’s holiday toy drive by presenting A Very Rowdy Christmas (A Totally Non-Rowdy Event) concert on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Fort Myers Brewing Company. A production by The Music Hub, the free, family-friendly Christmas spectacular...
Florida Weekly
Neighborhood Health Clinic invites the community to celebrate the late Nancy Lascheid
Neighborhood Health Clinic invites the community to celebrate the life and legacy of co-founder Nancy Lascheid, BSN, RN, from 1-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Van Dolemen Education and Wellness Building, 88 12th Street North, Naples. All are welcome to join patients, volunteers, coworkers, family and friends to celebrate...
Florida Weekly
Unusual plants available at Naples Yard and Garden Show
Homeowners looking for rare fruiting trees and bushes, unusual orchids and native plants that do well in Southwest Florida should head to the annual Naples Yard and Garden Show being held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12-13 at the UF/IFAS Extension Collier County office, 14700 Immokalee Road in Naples.
Florida Weekly
Fort Myers Hurricane Ian concert planned for Nov. 20
In response to Hurricane Ian, Peacevision is organizing the PeaceVision Recovery concert to be held at the new Caloosa Sound Amphitheatre in Fort Myers from 2-7 p.m. Nov. 20. The concert will benefit the Harry Chapin Food Bank, the Lee County Homeless Coalition and Kimmie’s Recovery Zone. The concert...
D-Snap events happening for Collier County residents
The Department of Children & Families will be holding in-person D-SNAP events for Collier County residents who cannot participate by phone.
Insurance deductible fund may not be enough to meet southwest Florida demand
Lee County has started accepting applications for a state-funded insurance deductible program. However, it may not be enough to meet demand across southwest Florida
Offshore Sailing School in Fort Myers will relocate after Ian
The Offshore Sailing School headquarters in Fort Myers will relocate after Hurricane Ian damaged the office
drifttravel.com
Recovery update from Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods
The Fort Myers area is recovering and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. For information about accommodations and attractions that are currently open, please go to VisitFortMyers.com/open. As information is rapidly changing and there may be limited availability, hours and amenities, please check with the individual businesses on their...
10NEWS
Fort Myers resident mistakenly charged nearly $13K for electricity during Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers woman was mistakenly charged nearly $13,000 for electricity by Florida Power and Light, according to a report by WINK-TV. The outlet reports that Suzette Shafer didn't have electricity for 20 days yet received a massive bill from FPL for her 1,000-square-foot condo. She told reporters that she received the bill a couple of weeks after FPL replaced a faulty meter.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Local cyclists push for Bonita Estero Rail Trail
A feasibility study is in the works to implement a 14-mile walking and biking trail through Lee County. Deb Orton has been a cyclist her entire life and is one of many who don’t feel safe riding her bike near Lee County roads, which are known for having some of the highest bicycle fatality numbers in the state. Florida consistently has the highest bicycle death rate in the country each year.
Supplies distribution in Port Charlotte today
A Hurricane Ian relief supplies distribution is happening at Sunnydell Plaza in Port Charlotte today
Comments / 0