953wiki.com

Deputy Man arrested on numerous drug charges

Substantial amount of drugs along nearly $25,000 cash. On November 2, 2022, Madison Police arrested Tobie W. Dennis for an armed robbery which occurred at the Jefferson Federal Credit Union. The residence in which Dennis was located was on Blake Road in Deputy, Indiana. Madison Police secured a search warrant for the residence as part of the armed robbery investigation.
MADISON, IN
wbiw.com

Judge sends a man to prison for committing a new felony while on probation.

BEDFORD – Lawrence County Superior I Judge John M. Plummer III sentenced Dale Jones Jr. to 545 days in prison on Monday for committing a new felony while on probation. Jones was originally sentenced in May of 2021 to two years on probation for possession of methamphetamine. Jones repeatedly failed to follow the terms of his probation by being unsuccessfully terminated from the Moral Reconation Treatment Program, testing positive for methamphetamine, and then finally, committing felony possession of.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Suspect Named In 1996 Rape Case

A 26 year old cold case has been solved and a southern Indiana man is in jail charged with rape. DNA was collected at the crime scene in 1996 after a female juvenile was raped. In September 2019 a CODIS hit connected 56 year old Terry Daffron to that crime.
ENGLISH, IN
wslmradio.com

Scott County Inmate Roster – 11-5-22

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. IC 35-42-2-1(C)MA ~ BATTERY- RESULTS IN BODILY INJURY TO ANOTHER PERSON. IC 35-43-5-2(D)FL6 ~ COUNTERFEITING; FORGERY; APPLICATION FRAUD – FORGERY. View Profile >>>. Inmates released from the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. KAMMAN, CHRISTY. Booking #:
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after dispute over internet box

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a woman came to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department on September 30th at 11:15 a.m. to report she was injured by 26-year-old Mendelram Wright. She claimed he had injured her during a domestic fight at a home in the 4000 block of State Road 158 on September 29, 2022.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after canine alerts officers to drugs in a pickup truck

OOLITIC – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday after an Indiana State Police trooper stopped his truck on State Road 37 for having a headlight out and then failing to signal during a lane change. The trooper stopped the driver 38-year-old Justin Bisping on Oolitic Road, on the east...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man sentenced to prison for 7 years for dealing meth

BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John M. Plummer III sentenced Dylan S. Meadows of Bedford to 5 years in prison for dealing in methamphetamine. After being sentenced in the case, Judge Plummer then ordered Meadows to serve an additional 2 years...
BEDFORD, IN
Wave 3

Man arrested after bank robbery in Madison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Madison, Indiana on Wednesday. According to the City of Madison Police Department, around 4p.m. Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson County Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wslmradio.com

Washington County Inmate Roster – 11-5-22

Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Illegal consumption of alcoholic beverage by a minor. November 3. Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Jeremiah Scott Underwood, 36, Salem. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug. Ty J Jackson, 33,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after police find drugs in a bedroom

MITCHELL – A Mitchell woman was arrested on drug charges after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home in the 6000 block of State Road 60 West to arrest Cody Powell on October 25, 2022, who was wanted on a warrant. Police found Powell in a...
MITCHELL, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Erica Stoll, 41, of Odon, was arrested on counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. No bond was set. Natasha Wagner, 39, of Vincennes, was arrested on charges of OVWI endangerment and OVWI passenger less than 18. Bond was set at $2,500. Total Jail Population:...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

