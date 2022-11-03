Read full article on original website
953wiki.com
Deputy Man arrested on numerous drug charges
Substantial amount of drugs along nearly $25,000 cash. On November 2, 2022, Madison Police arrested Tobie W. Dennis for an armed robbery which occurred at the Jefferson Federal Credit Union. The residence in which Dennis was located was on Blake Road in Deputy, Indiana. Madison Police secured a search warrant for the residence as part of the armed robbery investigation.
wbiw.com
Judge sends a man to prison for committing a new felony while on probation.
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Superior I Judge John M. Plummer III sentenced Dale Jones Jr. to 545 days in prison on Monday for committing a new felony while on probation. Jones was originally sentenced in May of 2021 to two years on probation for possession of methamphetamine. Jones repeatedly failed to follow the terms of his probation by being unsuccessfully terminated from the Moral Reconation Treatment Program, testing positive for methamphetamine, and then finally, committing felony possession of.
104.1 WIKY
Suspect Named In 1996 Rape Case
A 26 year old cold case has been solved and a southern Indiana man is in jail charged with rape. DNA was collected at the crime scene in 1996 after a female juvenile was raped. In September 2019 a CODIS hit connected 56 year old Terry Daffron to that crime.
wbiw.com
A violent attack during a domestic fight leads to a Bedford man’s arrest
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the services station on Old State Road 37 after a report of a domestic fight. When officers arrived they found a woman inside with a cut to her right temple, crying. The...
WLKY.com
ISP: Wanted suspect in custody after being shot by southern Indiana sheriff's deputy
HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — A wanted man is in custody after a deputy-involved shooting in southern Indiana, according to the Indiana State Police. It happened around noon on Friday in Harrison County at a home on North Tobacco Landing Road Southeast. That is near the town of Laconia. That's...
wslmradio.com
Jackson County Inmate Roster – 11-5-22
Inmates booked into the Jail within the last 24 hours. Inmates released from the Jail within the last 24 hours.
wslmradio.com
Scott County Inmate Roster – 11-5-22
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. IC 35-42-2-1(C)MA ~ BATTERY- RESULTS IN BODILY INJURY TO ANOTHER PERSON. IC 35-43-5-2(D)FL6 ~ COUNTERFEITING; FORGERY; APPLICATION FRAUD – FORGERY. View Profile >>>. Inmates released from the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. KAMMAN, CHRISTY. Booking #:
wdrb.com
Man injured in shooting involving Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy after pointing shotgun at officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting involving the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Friday. According to Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith, deputies went to a home on Tobacco Landing Road in Laconia, Indiana, at about 11:40 a.m. to arrest a man on an escape warrant and other charges.
wbiw.com
Springville man threatens to shove a knife in his mother’s throat and is arrested
SPRINGVILLE – A Springville man was arrested after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was alerted that a man was threatening to put a knife to the caller’s throat and take his children. Officers responded to a house in the 600 block of Bedford Street. When police...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after dispute over internet box
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a woman came to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department on September 30th at 11:15 a.m. to report she was injured by 26-year-old Mendelram Wright. She claimed he had injured her during a domestic fight at a home in the 4000 block of State Road 158 on September 29, 2022.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after canine alerts officers to drugs in a pickup truck
OOLITIC – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday after an Indiana State Police trooper stopped his truck on State Road 37 for having a headlight out and then failing to signal during a lane change. The trooper stopped the driver 38-year-old Justin Bisping on Oolitic Road, on the east...
wbiw.com
Bedford man sentenced to prison for 7 years for dealing meth
BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John M. Plummer III sentenced Dylan S. Meadows of Bedford to 5 years in prison for dealing in methamphetamine. After being sentenced in the case, Judge Plummer then ordered Meadows to serve an additional 2 years...
wslmradio.com
Harrison County Inmate Roster – 11-5-22
Possession of Methamphetamine Possession of 28 or more grams of Methamphetamine.
Wave 3
Man arrested after bank robbery in Madison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Madison, Indiana on Wednesday. According to the City of Madison Police Department, around 4p.m. Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson County Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery.
DCSO look for Tell City man tied to investigation
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office say they need the public's help to find a Tell City resident.
wbiw.com
Man arrested on drug charges after officers respond to a suspicious person call
BEDFORD – A Mitchell man was arrested after Bedford Police officers received a complaint about a suspicious male in the area of 22nd and O streets on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The caller reported the male was walking up and down the road and sitting on people’s porches.
wslmradio.com
Washington County Inmate Roster – 11-5-22
Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Illegal consumption of alcoholic beverage by a minor. November 3. Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Jeremiah Scott Underwood, 36, Salem. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug. Ty J Jackson, 33,...
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after police find drugs in a bedroom
MITCHELL – A Mitchell woman was arrested on drug charges after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home in the 6000 block of State Road 60 West to arrest Cody Powell on October 25, 2022, who was wanted on a warrant. Police found Powell in a...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Erica Stoll, 41, of Odon, was arrested on counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. No bond was set. Natasha Wagner, 39, of Vincennes, was arrested on charges of OVWI endangerment and OVWI passenger less than 18. Bond was set at $2,500. Total Jail Population:...
Bullitt County police locate missing woman in wooded area within minutes using new drone
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A missing person in Bullitt County was found within minutes thanks to a new police drone received just two days ago. The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said it used its new drone to find a woman who was lost in a large wooded area of Shepherdsville, Kentucky on Friday.
