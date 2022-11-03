ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Tropical Depression Lisa crosses into southern Mexico

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EmMTA_0iwnL0KA00
This satellite image taken at 8:40am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Lisa under Cuba in the Caribbean Sea, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Lisa is forecast to make landfall in Central America later in the week as a likely hurricane. (NOAA via AP)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Depression Lisa moved into southern Mexico on Thursday, a day after making landfall as a hurricane near Belize City in the Central American nation of Belize and heading inland over northern Guatemala.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kph). The storm’s center was about 90 miles (150 kilometers) west-southwest of Ciudad del Carmen, on Mexico’s Gulf coast.

Lisa was moving west at 12 mph (19 kph) and was expected to cross into the Gulf of Mexico by Friday.

Belize’s National Emergency Management Organization said the storm came ashore Wednesday between the beach town of Dangriga and Belize City. It reported “significant damage, including dangerous debris, leaning lampposts and downed electrical lines.”

Local media in Belize reported some flooding as well as some homes that lost their sheet-metal roofs in the storm’s winds.

Guatemala’s disaster relief office reported no deaths or injuries from Lisa, but said 68 homes had suffered some damage,

The hurricane center warned of the danger of flooding and mudslides from heavy rains in Mexico. It said the storm could drop 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 centimeters) of rain on the eastern portion of Mexico’s Chiapas state and the Mexican state of Tabasco.

Comments / 0

Related
10NEWS

Tropical Storm Lisa to become a hurricane as it approaches Central America

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Storm Lisa formed Monday morning in the central Caribbean, south of Jamaica, as it continues to track generally to the west. Showers and thunderstorms have increased with Lisa early Tuesday morning and the storm is expected to begin strengthening through the day Tuesday and eventually become a hurricane on Wednesday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
AccuWeather

Near-freezing temperatures to break records in parts of the South

The coldest air of the season so far has the South in its grip and near-freezing temperatures could set new record lows across a wide swath of the region into midweek. AccuWeather meteorologists have been tracking a powerful disturbance since last week as it swept out of Canada and into the central and eastern United States. While this storm continues to bring the first snowflakes of the season to parts of the Midwest and Northeast, areas farther south will be in line for a dose of cold air that some may not be accustomed to handling so early in the season.
ALABAMA STATE
Fortune

‘America is going to shut down if we shut down’: The Mississippi River’s water levels are near record lows, and it’s wreaking havoc on one of the U.S.’s most critical supply chains

The Mississippi River’s water levels are at their lowest point in a decade. Traffic jams and stuck barges are clogging up a critical artery of the U.S. economy, as a prolonged drought pushes the Mississippi River’s water levels to near-record lows. Around 500 million tons of supplies are...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WRAL News

Latest track sends Subtropical Storm Nicole right across NC

The latest track for Subtropical Storm Nicole sends the storm right across North Carolina later this week. Nicole formed Monday and will bring heavy rain to N.C. by Friday. The storm on Tuesday was 400 northeast of the Bahamas. WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner said Nicole could be hurricane strength before...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy