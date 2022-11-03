Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 10: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Deon Jackson, Joshua Palmer & Isaiah Likely

Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr. 'Crazy' Signing: Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys?
"If we think OBJ can help this team,'' Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, "we’d be crazy not to at least look into it.'' And the Cowboys seem to feel the same way.
Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team
The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
Ex-NFL Coach Wade Phillips Sends Clear Message About Lovie Smith's Defense
Through two quarters of football tonight, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been nearly perfect, completing 14 of 18 passes for 176 yards. One former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator thinks the Texans' coverage scheme is a big reason why. In a series of tweets posted during ...
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Punishment for His 'Blind Referee' Halloween Costume?
The idea of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones being punished after his "blind referee" Halloween costume went viral is ridiculous on every level.
The Vikings Created More Cap Space. Another Move on the Way?
Even after an eventful NFL trade deadline, it appears that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Minnesota Vikings are not done making moves. Per ESPN‘s Field Yates, the Vikings created more cap space on Saturday by converting a portion of Brian O’Neill’s base salary into a signing bonus. The...
Sporting News
Did officials miss LSU block in the back on overtime score vs. Alabama?
LSU beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Saturday, capping off a classic entry in the SEC West rivalry and giving former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly an emotional first win over Nick Saban and the Tide. Both teams overcame a slow start before trading body blows and counterpunches for most...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson might have to beat Saints himself amid latest injury report
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a playoff run. They made the huge move trading for Roquan Smith just before the deadline to bolster their defense. But as the defense is looking better and better, the offense has really struggled. Lamar Jackson was an MVP candidate a month into the season. But over the last few weeks, injuries and inconsistency have crushed the Ravens offense.
Sporting News
Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes
It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers responds to big trades made by Eagles, Vikings
The Green Bay Packers were linked to several potential trades before the Nov. 1 deadline, but ultimately did not make any moves. That put them at odds with several NFC contenders, who actively got better in their pursuit of a championship. The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, while the Philadelphia Eagles added pass-rushing help in Robert Quinn.
Dallas Cowboys Fans Shocked by Micah Parsons World Series Loyalty to Phillies
Some Dallas Cowboys fans were surprised to see one of their biggest contributors socializing in an enemy city.
Wbaltv.com
Ravens Week 9 preview: Multiple players to make debut against Saints
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens (5-3) head on the road to take on the New Orleans Saints (3-5) in the NFL Week 9 matchup. Video above: Coach John Harbaugh's Monday press conference on Saints game. One of the headlines for this game is the new additions the...
Saints Coach Dennis Allen Sends Clear Message About Starting Quarterback
Jameis Winston began the season as the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback, only to have Andy Dalton take over after Winston was injured. Winston was cleared to play last week, but Dalton remained the starter for New Orleans' 24-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Dalton will start again on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022
We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
ESPN
NFL Week 9 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips
The Week 9 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
Yardbarker
Ronde Barber States That Josh McDaniels Is Part Of A Bigger NFL Problem
As most Las Vegas Raiders fans will recall, current head coach Josh McDaniels was a massive failure in his first attempt at the job. After an 11–17 start, the Denver Broncos moved on in 2010, and eventually McDaniels returned to New England. Fast forward to 2022, on his second head coaching job, and the Raiders are floundering at 2-5. There have been glimpses of potential, especially offensively, but the team often looks flat and unprepared. Is it too early to judge McDaniels? Is he part of an ongoing problem with the NFL? Former All-Pro Ronde Barber, now with The 33rd Team, weighed in recently.
iheart.com
Young Alex's NFL Picks Week 9
The trade deadline passed us on Tuesday. There's plenty to be made about who won and lost each trade, and this will be the first chance we get to see most of the same faces in new places. 8 weeks into the season as well, marking the halfway point of the NFL season. Who makes a push to the postseason, and who fades away towards draft positioning.
'Surprise' Sale? Cowboys' Jerry Jones Comments on Dan Snyder 'Noodling' Move with Commanders
"He’s out testing the waters.” - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, explaining Dan Snyder's possible sale of the Washington Commanders.
Sporting News
NFL schedule Week 9: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today
The 2022 NFL regular season is almost halfway complete, as we enter Week 9 of the schedule this weekend. In the early Sunday games, the highlight is an AFC East clash between the Bills and Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Bills are fresh off a bye while the Jets are coming off a home loss to the Pats. Other key games at 1 p.m. ET include Vikings vs. Commanders, Chargers vs. Falcons and Colts at Patriots.
fantasypros.com
DeAndre Carter (illness) expected to play in Week 9
This is good news for the Chargers as they will already be without their stud receiving duo of Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. Carter will slide in as the number two wide receiver behind Josh Palmer and should see plenty of targets. Additionally, the matchup is fantastic as the Falcons are allowing the second most fantasy points in the league to wide receivers this season.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Week 9 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread With Jonathan Taylor, Cooper Kupp, and D’Andre Swift Question Marks
Here’s the final, updated look at our NFL Week 9 predictions and picks for the remaining 12 games, with the 49ers, Broncos, Browns, Cowboys, Giants, and Steelers on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread and moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook — snag $200 by betting $5 as a new user with your newfound knowledge!
