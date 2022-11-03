Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man wins $75 million in largest payout in sports neeting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Sporting News
Jeremy Peña makes World Series rookie history: How Astros shortstop has set himself apart against Phillies
There was, perhaps, some concern about a drop-off in production at the position when longtime shortstop Carlos Correa left the Astros for the Twins as a free agent last offseason. Jeremy Peña has made that departure feel much less significant. If not for a huge season for rookies in...
Astros items headed to Hall of Fame following historic no-hitter World Series Game 4
Game 4 is one that Astros fans will never forget! Now, parts of it will live in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Houston Astros winning World Series
For the second time in six years (and the second time in franchise history), the Houston Astros are World Series champions. Houston took down the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. The Astros trailed 2-1 in the series, but they threw a no-hitter...
Astros' Yuli Gurriel had emotional reaction to being taken off WS roster following Game 5 injury
On Saturday, the Houston Astros announced that first baseman Yuli Gurriel would miss the remainder of the World Series after suffering a knee injury in Game 5. It's a devastating break for Gurriel, who, according to manager Dusty Baker, "tried everything" to play. Baker said Gurriel had treatment on Friday and again on Saturday, but the injury didn't respond well enough for him to be ready for action in Game 6 or a possible Game 7.
Sporting News
Mattress Mack's World Series bet, explained: How much money did Jim McIngvale win on the Fall Classic?
When the Astros took the field for Game 6 of the World Series, they were greeted by a familiar face. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is a mogul, philanthropist and Houston sports super fan. He's also a betting man. And the Space City resident was slated to throw the ceremonial first pitch Saturday night.
Sporting News
Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes
It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
Sporting News
How the Astros' Dusty Baker celebrated his first World Series title as a manager
Sometimes, the nice guy finishes first. The Astros captured the 2022 World Series in enthralling fashion Saturday night. Yordan Alvarez tore up Phillies starter Zack Wheeler's gem with a towering three-run home run in the sixth inning of Game 6. When the final out fell into right fielder Kyle Tucker's...
Video: Dusty Baker gets mobbed after his first World Series win
At long last, Dusty Baker has finally slain his playoff demons. Baker and the Houston Astros won the World Series on Saturday night with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The game was a grind-it-out affair until Houston blew it open in the sixth inning with an offensive barrage.
Click2Houston.com
WORLD SERIES CHAMPS: Astros are World Champions after defeating the Phillies in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park
Five years after the Houston Astros won the World Series on the road, the team delivered a championship performance in front of a home crowd at Minute Maid Park Saturday night. The Astros won four runs to one. WATCH KPRC 2+ LIVE COVERAGE OF THE VICTORY. INNING BY INNING RECAP...
Sporting News
Who is Korey Lee? Astros rookie replaces injured Yuli Gurriel on World Series roster
Yuli Gurriel's World Series run has come to an end. The Astros first baseman was injured during Game 5 vs. the Phillies and replaced during the game by midseason trade acquisition Trey Mancini. After the game, manager Dusty Baker said Gurriel had injured his knee during a rundown play in the seventh inning.
Sporting News
Eagles vs. Texans final score, results: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia stay perfect with win over Houston
The Texans put up a fight, but in the end they were no match for the Eagles. Philly moved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history with a 29-17 win on "Thursday Night Football." The game was close in the first half, but Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia...
Sporting News
Why Rhys Hoskins' wife, Jayme Hoskins, is picking up the tab for Phillies fans' beer at World Series
There's nothing quite like a beer at the ballpark. Jayme Hoskins, the wife of Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, is making sure some fans at Citizens Bank Park are covered. Jayme Hoskins has been picking up the tab for Phillies fans throughout this postseason, paying for 50 beers several different nights, starting in the NLCS and running through the World Series.
Sporting News
Who won World Series MVP in 2022? How Jeremy Peña led Astros to a championship
Carlos Correa felt like the difference-maker for the Astros. When the 2012 first overall pick arrived in the majors in 2015, the team's fortunes seemed to change overnight. He soon was leading a standout group of up-and-coming stars to join Jose Altuve and the downtrodden Astros. In 2022, Correa was...
Sporting News
What time is the World Series tonight? TV schedule, channel to watch Phillies vs. Astros Game 6
The Astros return to Houston one game away from winning their second World Series in six years. The trip to Philadelphia initially looked like it could spell trouble for the Astros. The Phillies' bats roared to life in Game 3 and Houston went quiet in a 7-0 shutout defeat. But momentum took a drastic turn. Cristian Javier and the Houston bullpen pitched a combined no-hitter in Game 4 to even the series, and Justin Verlander picked up his first World Series victory as the Astros took Game 5 3-2 to collect their first lead of the series.
Sporting News
Dusty Baker's reaction to final out of Astros' championship was the wholesome response of a baseball lifer
Dusty Baker waited nearly three decades to win the World Series as a manager, but when the moment finally came he didn't even watch. It wasn't because he was nervous. It wasn't because he was superstitious. It certainly wasn't because he was unaware. No, the reason he didn't watch the...
MLB
Rangers continue search for pitching coach
ARLINGTON -- Just five years removed from his last time pitching in the big leagues, Rangers general manager Chris Young isn’t at all shocked by the evolution of the game in that short time. But evaluating those changes now plays a huge role in his process of hiring the Rangers’ new big league pitching coach alongside newly hired manager Bruce Bochy.
Sporting News
Ranking the top 89 MLB free agents for 2023, from Aaron Judge to Tyler Naquin
Well, the World Series is done, and the offseason has officially arrived. So, let’s jump into free-agent rankings. The top of the class is extremely talented, as always, and if your favorite team needs a shortstop, there are several really good options. We’ll take a look not just at the top guys, but rank available free-agents all the way down to the 89th-best player on the market.
Sporting News
Justin Verlander & Kate Upton's daughter steals the show during Astros' World Series celebration
Justin Verlander nabbed his second career World Series title Saturday, the stylish capper to a Cy Young-caliber season. And as the Astros hurler hugged and grabbed his teammates after the Astros' momentous victory, he was joined by the two most important figures in his life: his wife, supermodel Kate Upton, and 3-year-old daughter, Genevieve.
