thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Houston Astros winning World Series

For the second time in six years (and the second time in franchise history), the Houston Astros are World Series champions. Houston took down the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. The Astros trailed 2-1 in the series, but they threw a no-hitter...
Yardbarker

Astros' Yuli Gurriel had emotional reaction to being taken off WS roster following Game 5 injury

On Saturday, the Houston Astros announced that first baseman Yuli Gurriel would miss the remainder of the World Series after suffering a knee injury in Game 5. It's a devastating break for Gurriel, who, according to manager Dusty Baker, "tried everything" to play. Baker said Gurriel had treatment on Friday and again on Saturday, but the injury didn't respond well enough for him to be ready for action in Game 6 or a possible Game 7.
Sporting News

Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes

It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Why Rhys Hoskins' wife, Jayme Hoskins, is picking up the tab for Phillies fans' beer at World Series

There's nothing quite like a beer at the ballpark. Jayme Hoskins, the wife of Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, is making sure some fans at Citizens Bank Park are covered. Jayme Hoskins has been picking up the tab for Phillies fans throughout this postseason, paying for 50 beers several different nights, starting in the NLCS and running through the World Series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

What time is the World Series tonight? TV schedule, channel to watch Phillies vs. Astros Game 6

The Astros return to Houston one game away from winning their second World Series in six years. The trip to Philadelphia initially looked like it could spell trouble for the Astros. The Phillies' bats roared to life in Game 3 and Houston went quiet in a 7-0 shutout defeat. But momentum took a drastic turn. Cristian Javier and the Houston bullpen pitched a combined no-hitter in Game 4 to even the series, and Justin Verlander picked up his first World Series victory as the Astros took Game 5 3-2 to collect their first lead of the series.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Rangers continue search for pitching coach

ARLINGTON -- Just five years removed from his last time pitching in the big leagues, Rangers general manager Chris Young isn’t at all shocked by the evolution of the game in that short time. But evaluating those changes now plays a huge role in his process of hiring the Rangers’ new big league pitching coach alongside newly hired manager Bruce Bochy.
TEXAS STATE
Sporting News

Ranking the top 89 MLB free agents for 2023, from Aaron Judge to Tyler Naquin

Well, the World Series is done, and the offseason has officially arrived. So, let’s jump into free-agent rankings. The top of the class is extremely talented, as always, and if your favorite team needs a shortstop, there are several really good options. We’ll take a look not just at the top guys, but rank available free-agents all the way down to the 89th-best player on the market.
MINNESOTA STATE

