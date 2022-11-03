ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoPete
3d ago

And the liberal council members and the liberal Aurora Sentinel said it couldn’t be done. I’ve noticed the homeless camps in my area of north Aurora have been cleaned out for the most part and haven’t returned. The program IS working.

Swede Switzer
3d ago

What does California, Illinois, New York and all the major cities in America have in common? They have the highest homeless population and are all run by Democrats. Democrats have marketed themselves as the party for the poor. Therefore, the best way to stay in power is to create policies that create more and more poor people. The best example is California, known as the Golden State, and was the envy of the states. Today, California has the highest concentration of homelessness and welfare of any state in the country with Democrats in full control of every major political office as well as every major city including Los Angeles and San Francisco. Human Poop and pee from the streets fueled the huge algae bloom in San Francisco Bay. Fixing the problem could cost $14 billion. Republicans are ignored as Democrats force policies that create more poverty and homelessness.

sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora asks for resident input as it eyes restorative justice program

AURORA | The City of Aurora wants resident input on a future local restorative justice program, as it considers introducing the diversion option to its municipal court. Restorative justice programs generally focus on repairing harm caused by crime in ways other than punishing offenders. The programs often involve meetings between criminal defendants and crime victims, which are meant to foster a community-based system of accountability that discourages re-offending.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

This month, some in Denver experiencing homelessness to receive $1,000/month

Starting this month, some Denverites experiencing homelessness will begin receiving a new kind of assistance - direct payments up to $1,000 a month.  It's all part of the Denver Basic Income Project's new one year pilot program, which includes partnerships with the City and County of Denver and several local organizations. The application process closed on Thursday, and now some payments will begin in two weeks.   "The response was overwhelming, which is not surprising," said founder, Mark Donovan. "It really highlights the scale of the crisis that we have and the number of people that are in such great need." Every...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver expands STAR program to include access to longer-term resources

DENVER — Denver's STAR co-responder program will soon expand in an effort to connect people in crisis with long-term resources to help. The Denver City Council voted to allocate $2.3 million to Servicios de La Raza to support community resources and develop programs to help connect STAR patients with housing, substance misuse and behavioral health help, among other resources.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest

The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning to release the findings of an independent investigation into the arrest of Karen Garner in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest. The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning...
LOVELAND, CO
The Denver Gazette

Spate of violent crime unnerves Colorado's business community

The spate of crime that struck metro Denver, including back-to-back shootings that claimed the lives of five people in the last few days alone, has unnerved Colorado's business leaders, some of whom emphasized how the violence is directly affecting residents' quality of life. The recent shootings – which left one killed in Denver on Tuesday, four in Aurora on Sunday – came atop a violent weekend in October, when seven people also died in eight separate shootings along the Front Range. ...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Midterm voters to take on Colorado's soaring housing costs

DENVER — Bloated housing prices in the past few years have crept into every corner of Colorado. In Rocky Mountain resort towns, wealthy newcomers gobble up the dwindling housing supply. In Denver, tenants owe an estimated $32 million in back rent. And in mobile home parks, the state's last bastions of affordability, out-of-state investors are buying the land and hiking up lease prices.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Former Colorado Home of the Year lists in Castle Rock for $7 million

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Tucked behind the Castle Pines Golf Club's 12th hole is a home new to the market with an asking price of $7 million. The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home at 31 Albion Place in Castle Rock boasts more than 11,147 square feet of modern space designed by Denver-based Boss Architecture and Semple Brown Design and built by Englewood-based Cadre General Contractors. An outdoor entry hall with a reflecting pool, high ceilings and large, open rooms highlight the use of concrete, steel and glass throughout the design.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
denverite.com

Some immigrants made their dreams come true by owning liquor stores. They fear alcohol-related ballot proposals will ruin their businesses

Aurora liquor store owner Girum Alemayehu points to the plywood covering the windows of G&E Liquor Store, at 18680 E. Iliff Avenue, the shop he has run with his wife since 2005. Last month, thieves broke in — twice in one night. Crime is up — so is the cost of living and doing business. But it’s not just thieves Alemayehu said are threatening his shop.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Aurora 911 routes non-emergency medical calls to nurses

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora911 call center receives upwards of 300,000 calls each year. Around 50,000 of those 911 calls are medical-related. About 10,000 to 15,000 of those medical calls do not require an emergency medical response or ambulance. That's why Aurora is introducing a new service, called Nurse Navigation, that diverts those calls to an appropriate level of care.
AURORA, CO
Westword

Glock-19 Raffle Is Silly, Serious, and Liberals Will Hate It

Jon Caldara, the boisterous frontman for the Independence Institute, a right-leaning Denver-based think tank, is well known for the delight he takes in tweaking liberal sensibilities — and the organization's ongoing "Meat and Heat" raffle, whose prizes include a Glock 19 handgun, a quarter of a hog and an eighth of a steer, is specifically designed to do just that.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Interesting initiatives grace local ballots

LITTLETON, Colo. — Littleton voters will weigh in on a ballot initiative that won’t really do anything this fall. Ballot question 301 asks voters if they want to repeal an amendment to a development plan for the Aspen Grove shopping center near Santa Fe Drive and Mineral Avenue.
LITTLETON, CO
