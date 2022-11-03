Starting this month, some Denverites experiencing homelessness will begin receiving a new kind of assistance - direct payments up to $1,000 a month. It's all part of the Denver Basic Income Project's new one year pilot program, which includes partnerships with the City and County of Denver and several local organizations. The application process closed on Thursday, and now some payments will begin in two weeks. "The response was overwhelming, which is not surprising," said founder, Mark Donovan. "It really highlights the scale of the crisis that we have and the number of people that are in such great need." Every...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO