And the liberal council members and the liberal Aurora Sentinel said it couldn’t be done. I’ve noticed the homeless camps in my area of north Aurora have been cleaned out for the most part and haven’t returned. The program IS working.
What does California, Illinois, New York and all the major cities in America have in common? They have the highest homeless population and are all run by Democrats. Democrats have marketed themselves as the party for the poor. Therefore, the best way to stay in power is to create policies that create more and more poor people. The best example is California, known as the Golden State, and was the envy of the states. Today, California has the highest concentration of homelessness and welfare of any state in the country with Democrats in full control of every major political office as well as every major city including Los Angeles and San Francisco. Human Poop and pee from the streets fueled the huge algae bloom in San Francisco Bay. Fixing the problem could cost $14 billion. Republicans are ignored as Democrats force policies that create more poverty and homelessness.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
