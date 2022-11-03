STARKVILLE, Mississippi—Following a tough week that saw Auburn fire coach Bryan Harsin and two more offensive assistants along with several staffers, the Tigers had to regroup and get ready to play the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the road in the first game under interim Cadillac Williams. Falling behind 24-3, Auburn fought back and took a late lead on the Bulldogs before falling in overtime. The loss dropped Auburn to 3-6 overall, but the Tigers haven't played harder or more together at any point this season.

AUBURN, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO