Related
247Sports
VIDEO: Cadillac Williams talks tough loss, tough week
STARKVILLE, Mississippi—Following a tough week that saw Auburn fire coach Bryan Harsin and two more offensive assistants along with several staffers, the Tigers had to regroup and get ready to play the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the road in the first game under interim Cadillac Williams. Falling behind 24-3, Auburn fought back and took a late lead on the Bulldogs before falling in overtime. The loss dropped Auburn to 3-6 overall, but the Tigers haven't played harder or more together at any point this season.
Inside the Numbers: Mississippi State-Auburn first-half stats
Mississippi State (5-3) and Auburn (3-5) have reached halftime at Davis Wade Stadium and Mississippi State holds a 24-6 advantage. After receiving the opening kickoff of the game, the host Bulldogs dented the scoreboard first on the opening possession of the game. A promising drive, however, stalled out inside the red zone and Mississippi State settled for a 28-yard field goal by Massimo Biscardi with 12:26 left in the first quarter.
247Sports
Cadillac: Nobody quit and Auburn played with a different energy
STARKVILLE, Mississippi–Down 17-0 Saturday with almost nothing going right, Auburn's football team showed the grit and fight interim head coach Cadillac Williams asked for prior to the game, but the Tigers came up short in heartbreaking fashion, losing 39-33 to Mississippi State in overtime. “I am so proud of...
247Sports
VIDEO: Ashford discusses tough loss at Miss. State, Cadillac Williams and more
STARKVILLE, Mississippi—Coming back from down 24-3, Auburn forced overtime against Mississippi State before falling 39-33 to the Bulldogs to fall to 3-6 on the season. Rushing for 108 yards and two touchdowns as part of a 256 yard night on the ground for the Tigers, quarterback Robby Ashford didn't have a great night throwing the ball, but battled to the end in the loss. He talks about the loss, the fight of the team, Cadillac Williams and much more in this postgame video.
Recruits in Death Valley sound off on LSU's victory over Alabama
Brian Kelly and the Tigers were already hot on the trail. The win over Alabama should keep the momentum going.
LSU stuns Alabama: Brian Kelly's gusty overtime decision to defeat Nick Saban praised by media
Brian Kelly came to LSU to win big games in huge moments. Saturday will go down as a night Kelly and LSU won't ever forget. LSU knocked off Alabama, 32-31, in overtime thanks to a game-winning, two-point conversion pass from Jayden Daniels to freshman Mason Taylor that stunned Nick Saban and potentially knocked Alabama out of the College Football Playoff picture. It is LSU's first win over Alabama at Death Valley since 2010, and it may not have come to fruition without Kelly going for the win in overtime.
