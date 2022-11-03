ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS 11

Two horses observed for medical issues during Breeders' Cup

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Two horses, including one trained by embattled Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, were observed for medical issues after being pulled up in separate races during Saturday's Breeders' Cup championships at Keeneland. Baffert-trained Messier, competing for the first time since finishing 19th in the Kentucky Derby, was...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky basketball preview: 10 things to know (including a prediction) about the 2022-23 season

It has been a humbling couple of seasons for Kentucky basketball. A 9-16 mark 2 years ago was a bizarre dark specter for the Wildcats program. A season ago, Kentucky was almost its normal self. There were 26 wins. An 18-point victory at Kansas, a 29-point win over North Carolina and a 28-point win over Tennessee were signs of a return to Wildcat normalcy. But all of that went out the window on March 17, 2022. Kentucky lost to 15th-seeded St. Peters, in the Wildcats’ biggest upset loss in March Madness history.
LEXINGTON, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Ally Blake Leaving WKYT-TV: Where Is the Lexington Meteorologist Going?

The residents of Lexington have seen Ally Blake becoming the top meteorologist in two years. They have always liked her positive energy and cheerful smile, which made getting a bad weather report a little bit better. But Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV in November. Her viewers are understandably taken aback by this news and curious to learn more about her future career plans. Fortunately for them, Ally Blake answered most of their queries about the departure.
LEXINGTON, KY
Advocate

Another One Bites the Dust: Iconic Kentucky Gay Club Shuttering

Soundbar, an iconic gay nightclub in downtown Lexington, Ky., announced it will be closing its doors to patrons this month. "Soundbar will have [its] LAST DANCE on Saturday November 19," the club's owners recently announced on Facebook. "We had the most Amazing 13 plus years and are now ready to move on to other projects. We will still be available for PRIVATE EVENTS until we find a suitable NEW TENANT for the space."
LEXINGTON, KY
Augusta Free Press

Department of Forestry creates 200th conservation easement in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Forestry has announced the creation of its 200th conservation easement in the Commonwealth of Virginia. With the addition of the 1,428-acre property in Wise County known as Pine Mountain, VDOF has now protected 91,597 acres of land, 84,112 acres of forest and nearly 460 miles of streams and rivers.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virtual Ivy Talk to discuss Virginia black bears, spread of mange

The Ivy Creek Foundation is hosting its November Ivy Talk on the topic of Virginia bears and issues they face. In this talk, David Kocka, a district wildlife biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, will talk about VDWF’s efforts to understand the infestation and spread of sarcoptic mange.
VIRGINIA STATE
247Sports

Kentucky blows out Kentucky State in preseason finale

LEXINGTON - Kentucky finished off its two-game preseason slate Thursday with a dominant 111-53 win over Kentucky State at Rupp Arena. The win came in far more convincing fashion than its preseason opener last Sunday when Kentucky's offense slumped its way through a 56-38 win over Missouri Western State and a coaching staff including former UK manager Will Martin and players Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson.
FRANKFORT, KY
Augusta Free Press

World-record jackpot announced for Saturday night Powerball drawing

The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing is now a world record – with the jackpot increased to an estimated $1.6 billion after robust ticket sales. The previous top jackpots were a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot and a $1.537 Mega Millions jackpot. Saturday’s drawing will be the 40th...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Two federal loans will fund I-81 improvements in Virginia

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Virginia two direct loans of up to $82.6 million to make improvements to Interstate 81. The loans are from the DOT’s Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA), according to a press release, and will focus on various improvements to the interstate in Roanoke County. Improvements include construction of additional lanes and bridge replacements, and $15 million toward the I-81 Rural Project to extend highway on and off ramps in Frederick, Pulaski, Rockbridge, Shenandoah, Smyth, Washington and Wythe counties, as well as in Abingdon and Wytheville.
VIRGINIA STATE
WBKR

Morgan Wallen Concert Scam Makes Its Way to Kentucky

In no way, shape, fashion, or form is this Morgan Wallen's fault. That needs to be said right up front, lest anyone take that title the wrong way. No, it's just another frustrating Facebook scam, and it is making the rounds. DEALING WITH FACEBOOK SCAMS. Like Moms throughout history have...
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Augusta Free Press

Natural fibers developer to establish U.S. headquarters in Virginia

FyberX Holdings will invest $17.5 million to establish headquarters in the United States. A production operation will also be housed in the former Kinderton Distribution Center building in Mecklenburg County, Va. FyberX develops technology to process raw agricultural biomass into refined natural fibers, according to a press release. The new...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia HBCUs to mentor at-risk middle school, high school students

National test scores reveal that students in Virginia lost extensive learning in recent years, but a new program will help at-risk students recover. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday a partnership between the Urban Leagues of Hampton Roads and Greater Richmond and four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU): Norfolk State University, Hampton University, Virginia State University, and Virginia Union University.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy