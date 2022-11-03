Read full article on original website
WHAS 11
Two horses observed for medical issues during Breeders' Cup
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Two horses, including one trained by embattled Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, were observed for medical issues after being pulled up in separate races during Saturday's Breeders' Cup championships at Keeneland. Baffert-trained Messier, competing for the first time since finishing 19th in the Kentucky Derby, was...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky basketball preview: 10 things to know (including a prediction) about the 2022-23 season
It has been a humbling couple of seasons for Kentucky basketball. A 9-16 mark 2 years ago was a bizarre dark specter for the Wildcats program. A season ago, Kentucky was almost its normal self. There were 26 wins. An 18-point victory at Kansas, a 29-point win over North Carolina and a 28-point win over Tennessee were signs of a return to Wildcat normalcy. But all of that went out the window on March 17, 2022. Kentucky lost to 15th-seeded St. Peters, in the Wildcats’ biggest upset loss in March Madness history.
Injury Report: Square, Jones Headline Missing Pieces for Kentucky
Kentucky is already back to being banged up ahead of its final road matchup of the season at Missouri: EXPECTED TO PLAY Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr is dressed and warming up. The senior left the Tennessee game early in the second half due to an unspecified injury, though he was ...
No. 4 Kentucky faces Howard as John Calipari tempers expectations
Kentucky coach John Calipari is trying to hold down early-season expectations for his No. 4 Wildcats. They will open the
earnthenecklace.com
Ally Blake Leaving WKYT-TV: Where Is the Lexington Meteorologist Going?
The residents of Lexington have seen Ally Blake becoming the top meteorologist in two years. They have always liked her positive energy and cheerful smile, which made getting a bad weather report a little bit better. But Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV in November. Her viewers are understandably taken aback by this news and curious to learn more about her future career plans. Fortunately for them, Ally Blake answered most of their queries about the departure.
Augusta Free Press
Get ‘a little extra love’ when visiting wineries this winter with a few magic words
Nearly 40 wineries in Virginia are offering an extra pour of holiday wines, slushies, sangrias and cocktails through New Year’s Day to help hostesses make selections to share at gatherings with family and friends. The wine promotion titled “Virginia Wine Love Encore Pour” gives those attending wineries the chance...
Advocate
Another One Bites the Dust: Iconic Kentucky Gay Club Shuttering
Soundbar, an iconic gay nightclub in downtown Lexington, Ky., announced it will be closing its doors to patrons this month. "Soundbar will have [its] LAST DANCE on Saturday November 19," the club's owners recently announced on Facebook. "We had the most Amazing 13 plus years and are now ready to move on to other projects. We will still be available for PRIVATE EVENTS until we find a suitable NEW TENANT for the space."
Augusta Free Press
Department of Forestry creates 200th conservation easement in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Forestry has announced the creation of its 200th conservation easement in the Commonwealth of Virginia. With the addition of the 1,428-acre property in Wise County known as Pine Mountain, VDOF has now protected 91,597 acres of land, 84,112 acres of forest and nearly 460 miles of streams and rivers.
Augusta Free Press
Virtual Ivy Talk to discuss Virginia black bears, spread of mange
The Ivy Creek Foundation is hosting its November Ivy Talk on the topic of Virginia bears and issues they face. In this talk, David Kocka, a district wildlife biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, will talk about VDWF’s efforts to understand the infestation and spread of sarcoptic mange.
Kentucky blows out Kentucky State in preseason finale
LEXINGTON - Kentucky finished off its two-game preseason slate Thursday with a dominant 111-53 win over Kentucky State at Rupp Arena. The win came in far more convincing fashion than its preseason opener last Sunday when Kentucky's offense slumped its way through a 56-38 win over Missouri Western State and a coaching staff including former UK manager Will Martin and players Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson.
Augusta Free Press
World-record jackpot announced for Saturday night Powerball drawing
The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing is now a world record – with the jackpot increased to an estimated $1.6 billion after robust ticket sales. The previous top jackpots were a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot and a $1.537 Mega Millions jackpot. Saturday’s drawing will be the 40th...
Augusta Free Press
Two federal loans will fund I-81 improvements in Virginia
The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Virginia two direct loans of up to $82.6 million to make improvements to Interstate 81. The loans are from the DOT’s Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA), according to a press release, and will focus on various improvements to the interstate in Roanoke County. Improvements include construction of additional lanes and bridge replacements, and $15 million toward the I-81 Rural Project to extend highway on and off ramps in Frederick, Pulaski, Rockbridge, Shenandoah, Smyth, Washington and Wythe counties, as well as in Abingdon and Wytheville.
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its owners
Information in this article is sourced from accredited media reports, which are cited in and below the story. Leonard J. DeFrancisci, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia. According to news reports, the parent company of KFC (Yum! Brands) is halting the sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House by its legal owners.
Morgan Wallen Concert Scam Makes Its Way to Kentucky
In no way, shape, fashion, or form is this Morgan Wallen's fault. That needs to be said right up front, lest anyone take that title the wrong way. No, it's just another frustrating Facebook scam, and it is making the rounds. DEALING WITH FACEBOOK SCAMS. Like Moms throughout history have...
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Kentucky, you should add the following town to your list.
Watch: John Calipari Talks Exhibition Win Over Kentucky State
Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 111-53 win over Kentucky State on Thursday night. Calipari spoke on the unfortunate situation surrounding the passing of sophomore Daimion Collins' father, Ben. He also talked what he saw on the court from the ...
Augusta Free Press
Natural fibers developer to establish U.S. headquarters in Virginia
FyberX Holdings will invest $17.5 million to establish headquarters in the United States. A production operation will also be housed in the former Kinderton Distribution Center building in Mecklenburg County, Va. FyberX develops technology to process raw agricultural biomass into refined natural fibers, according to a press release. The new...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia HBCUs to mentor at-risk middle school, high school students
National test scores reveal that students in Virginia lost extensive learning in recent years, but a new program will help at-risk students recover. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday a partnership between the Urban Leagues of Hampton Roads and Greater Richmond and four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU): Norfolk State University, Hampton University, Virginia State University, and Virginia Union University.
