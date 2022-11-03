The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Virginia two direct loans of up to $82.6 million to make improvements to Interstate 81. The loans are from the DOT’s Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA), according to a press release, and will focus on various improvements to the interstate in Roanoke County. Improvements include construction of additional lanes and bridge replacements, and $15 million toward the I-81 Rural Project to extend highway on and off ramps in Frederick, Pulaski, Rockbridge, Shenandoah, Smyth, Washington and Wythe counties, as well as in Abingdon and Wytheville.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO