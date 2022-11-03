White Sailor Who Claimed Navy Discriminated When They Chose Hispanic Applicant Over Him Loses Discrimination Suit

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC San Diego
President Biden Continues San Diego Visit at Carlsbad Tech Company
President Joe Biden said Friday that his top legislative achievements were due in part to the work of a Southern California congressman locked in a tight reelection race, as the president toured a communications company that was expected to benefit from his push to bolster American semiconductor manufacturing. Biden was...
NBC San Diego
Suspect in Paul Pelosi Beating Is in the U.S. Illegally, DHS Confirms
The man suspected of attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home last week is in the United States illegally, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed Thursday. "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail,...
Comments / 0