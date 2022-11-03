WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A strong storm system is spinning off the west coast of California, dumping a substantial amount of rainfall today and even some mountain snow in California today. This system will strengthen as it starts to move to the east across the Colorado Rockies, into the northern Plains, and into parts of the Midwest over the next few days. As it moves eastward, blizzard conditions and snow accumulations of multiple inches to even a few feet of snow will unfold in several states. Travel in these parts of the country will be hazardous for the end of the week.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO