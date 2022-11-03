ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Brazos Valley Blessings gives a sneak peak at what to expect at their annual Christmas Gala & Silent Auction at the Brazos Valley Museum in Bryan

KAGS
KAGS
 3 days ago
KAGS

Brazos Valley Happenings | Nov. 4 to Nov. 6

TEXAS, USA — Here are some events taking place in the Brazos Valley in the first weekend of November. Head over to Blackwater Draw in Bryan to take part in the LBAA profit share and enjoy live music, food and beer, and a silent auction for a number of collectables, including a signed Cullen Gillespia framed photograph.
BRYAN, TX
News Channel 25

Staying weather alert in the Brazos Valley, Friday night storms

BRYAN, Texas — We're expecting some severe thunderstorms in Brazos County this evening. Here's some tips to keep you safe and alert before the storms. Bryan Texas Utilities held a storm call meeting this morning to ensure additional staff was on call before tonight's expected storms.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Animal Center Update on WTAW

Ashley Rodriguez from the Bryan Animal Center visits with WTAW's Scott DeLucia about the need for adoptions, benefits of adopting, holiday adoption specials, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Listen to "Bryan Animal Center Update on The Infomaniacs" on Spreaker.
BRYAN, TX
gonomad.com

Bryan Texas: The Streets Are a Stage

Bryan, Texas, Has Small Town Charm and a Big Texas Spirit with Street Music, Wineries, and a Presidential Library. It's easy to see what makes Bryan special. One of the friendliest places you can visit, it's a gem in the Lone Star State. Bryan is known as the "Heart and Soul of the Texas Triangle."
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BRENHAM, SURROUNDING AREAS

Severe weather is expected this (Friday) afternoon and evening around Brenham and the surrounding areas. The National Weather Service anticipates scattered thunderstorms to develop generally north of I-10 in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong, particularly late in the afternoon and evening. A line of storms is predicted to...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Try these delicious subs on National Sandwich Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you stack it high or thin, National Sandwich Day on November 3 recognizes one of America's favorite lunch items. Crystal Gebhardt from Capriotti's Sandwich Shop in College Station joined The Three to talk about the art of sandwich making. From wagyu beef to...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KLST/KSAN

Regional Amber Alert issued for College Station teen

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has issued a regional Amber Alert for 14-year-old Lauren Isabell Gutierrez, on behalf of the College Station Police Department. This comes due to ongoing developments in the investigation. Gutierrez is 5'4", weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes. She was last […]
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

KAGS

