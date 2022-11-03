Brazos Valley Blessings gives a sneak peak at what to expect at their annual Christmas Gala & Silent Auction at the Brazos Valley Museum in Bryan

Read full article on original website
Enjoy downtown Navasota with their upcoming Reds Wheats & Blues event on Saturday, Nov. 12
NAVASOTA, Texas — On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Reds, Wheats, & Blues event in downtown Navasota, giving those in attendance a chance to sip craft beers and wine while enjoying the sights, shops, and businesses in the downtown district.
Brazos Valley Happenings | Nov. 4 to Nov. 6
TEXAS, USA — Here are some events taking place in the Brazos Valley in the first weekend of November. Head over to Blackwater Draw in Bryan to take part in the LBAA profit share and enjoy live music, food and beer, and a silent auction for a number of collectables, including a signed Cullen Gillespia framed photograph.
Santa's Wonderland College Station and Aggieland Humane Society host first-ever Paws & Claws Pet Photo event
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The holidays are right around the corner, and Santa's Wonderland in College Station has announced an event to benefit the Aggieland Humane Society on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20. Bring a furry friend to Santa's Wonderland to have a professional portrait taken of...
Five CSISD musicians named as finalists for Brazos Valley youth concerto competition
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Five College Station ISD musicians have been named as finalists for the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra and the Friends Association of the Symphony Orchestra (FASO) 22nd Annual Youth Concerto Competition, according to a press release from the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra. Freshman Jerry Hsieh of...
Update: Texas Birthday Bash Announcement Party cancelled due to inclement weather
NAVASOTA, Texas — The lineup announcement party for the Texas Birthday Bash, originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m., has been cancelled do to predicted bad weather in Navasota. The party was going to reveal the performing talents for the 11th anniversary of the celebration. For updates...
International showman Movin' Melvin Brown to perform at First Friday in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — International tap-dancing showman Movin' Melvin Brown will perform at November's First Friday in downtown Bryan on Friday, Nov. 4. Brown has appeared in shows with Stevie Wonder, BB King and James Brown, and performed at a number of world renowned venues such as the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia and the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
Staying weather alert in the Brazos Valley, Friday night storms
BRYAN, Texas — We’re expecting some severe thunderstorms in Brazos County this evening. Here’s some tips to keep you safe and alert before the storms. Bryan Texas Utilities held a storm call meeting this morning to ensure additional staff was on call before tonight’s expected storms.
Texas Music Office and the City of Navasota are hosting a virtual community music workshop
NAVASOTA, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced a virtual Music Friendly Community workshop will be hosted by the Texas Music Office and the City of Navasota on Monday, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. Inviting music to the city can be very helpful. Governor Abbott states that "Music is key...
Bryan Animal Center Update on WTAW
Ashley Rodriguez from the Bryan Animal Center visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the need for adoptions, benefits of adopting, holiday adoption specials, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Listen to “Bryan Animal Center Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
Bryan Texas: The Streets Are a Stage
Bryan, Texas, Has Small Town Charm and a Big Texas Spirit with Street Music, Wineries, and a Presidential Library. It’s easy to see what makes Bryan special. One of the friendliest places you can visit, it’s a gem in the Lone Star State. Bryan is known as the “Heart and Soul of the Texas Triangle.”
The City of College Station is looking to grow local recreation areas though three propositions on the November ballot
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Major improvements are swinging into the College Station area as voters will decide whether or not to pass $56.3 million dollars worth of capital projects meant to fund local parks and recreational facilities. City officials are asking voters to consider propositions C,D, & E, which...
Brazos county looking to pass two propositions to fund transportation projects in the community
BRYAN, Texas — Brazos county is looking to pass two propositions this November election to fund transportation projects in the community. Proposition A is a potential $100 million transportation bond to improve and maintain roads and bridges for more than half a dozen projects. Some of the projects include...
WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BRENHAM, SURROUNDING AREAS
Severe weather is expected this (Friday) afternoon and evening around Brenham and the surrounding areas. The National Weather Service anticipates scattered thunderstorms to develop generally north of I-10 in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong, particularly late in the afternoon and evening. A line of storms is predicted to...
College Station High School Band and Guard competing in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The College Station High School Band and Guard will compete at the Alamodome in the Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship on Nov. 4 and 5. The local high school will face-off against more than 80 bands across Texas. This event is presented by...
Storm Prediction Center increases severe risk ahead of Friday’s storm chance
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The next cold front approaching the Brazos Valley will bring a chance of strong to severe storms Friday. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center increased the threat level for severe storms to a 3 out of 5 risk for the northeastern portion of the Brazos Valley.
New food, retail, entertainment businesses finding homes in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A number of new businesses have come to College Station within the past few months. Restaurants like Capriotti’s and Shawarma Factory have already opened while Dave’s Hot Chicken, Nick The Greek, Le Petit Cochon and Casa Mangiare are still preparing to serve the College Station community.
Drums Along the Brazos Drumline Contest hosted by College Station High School
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The annual Drums Along the Brazos Drumline Contest is happening on Saturday, Nov. 12 at noon. This contest is being hosted by the College Station High school Cougar Band and will be at their stadium. The most talented percussionists from Texas schools will compete for...
Try these delicious subs on National Sandwich Day
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you stack it high or thin, National Sandwich Day on November 3 recognizes one of America’s favorite lunch items. Crystal Gebhardt from Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop in College Station joined The Three to talk about the art of sandwich making. From wagyu beef to...
Regional Amber Alert issued for College Station teen
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has issued a regional Amber Alert for 14-year-old Lauren Isabell Gutierrez, on behalf of the College Station Police Department. This comes due to ongoing developments in the investigation. Gutierrez is 5’4”, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes. She was last […]
Beto O'Rourke visits Texas A&M to host rally ahead of election
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Beto O'Rourke will host a Get Out the Vote Rally at Texas A&M University on the day before the election, Monday, Nov. 7 at 12 p.m. This event will allow O'Rourke to get his final thoughts out to the College Station community before voters hit the polls.
