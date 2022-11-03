ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Broncos kick off rust with 81-49 exhibition win over Aquinas

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan women's basketball team took the floor for its first action of the 2022-23 season on Thursday, Nov. 3 at University Arena. The Broncos hosted Aquinas College and defeated the Saints 81-49. Western Michigan scored the first six points of the game and never trailed throughout the evening. After Aquinas got within one at 6-5, the Broncos netted 11 of the next 13 and held a 17-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Mendon, Lawton football teams keep state championship hopes alive

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Mendon Hornets have won 11 MHSAA state football championships, but have yet to win an 8-player state title. But Mendon taking a huge step towards that goal on Friday night, scoring 32 second half points in their 46-44 win over previously unbeaten Colon. The Hornets...
MENDON, MI
WWMT

Fall leaf pickup underway in Kalamazoo, schedule released

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Grab the rake or your leaf blower, the City of Kalamazoo began their fall leaf pickup schedule for 2022 on Monday, Oct. 31. Leaf pickup in Kalamazoo was scheduled through Dec. 9, according to Kalamazoo Public Services. The city asked that leaves be placed near the curb on the lawn by 7 a.m. on the Monday designated for your area.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Four West Michigan cities awarded funding to expand lead hazard services

LANSING, Mich. — A few West Michigan cities were among nine that received funding to expand their residential lead hazard control services to homes with a Medicaid-enrolled resident, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Zeeland business expansion: West Michigan business announces $300M expansion, looks to...
MUSKEGON, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo community invited to participate in 'Hope Flag' art project

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — What do you think makes an emotionally healthy community?. Kalamazoo residents were invited to participate in an interactive 'Hope Flag' art project from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Epic Center second floor atrium at 359 S. Kalamazoo Mall, according to officials. Replacing AMC: New movie theater...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Windy and wet Saturday may complicate weekend yard work

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Above average temperatures dominated the first few days of November in West Michigan, complete with plenty of dry time to work on outside chores around the house. Weather: Check the News Channel 3 weather page for the latest forecast. Raking and leaf blowing may get a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo clerk's offices open Saturday to help voters before Election Day

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo's clerks offices are scheduled to open Saturday for voter registration and absentee balloting ahead of the Midterm election. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., voters can visit City Hall on West South Street, or the branch office in the lower level of the Bernhard Center on Western Michigan University's campus, to register to vote, request or return an absentee ballot, or vote early by absentee ballot, officials said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Happy Holidays! Rosa Parks Circle ice rinks to open in November

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the holiday season - and almost the start of ice skating season. Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids is scheduled to open 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25. It remains open daily, weather permitting, through Feb. 26, city officials said. Ecliptic at Rosa Parks Circle:...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo man found dead in farm field, deputies say

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A 33-year-old Kalamazoo man was found dead in a remote farm field located near Baseline Road in Geneva Township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The body was found near Baseline Road close to 66th Street after a man reported he was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a severe thunderstorm warning Saturday. The following counties affected include Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren. The warning is until 4:15 p.m. Outages: Consumers Energy prepare for power outages this weekend due to wind, storms. Stay with News...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Residents worried removal of nearby dam may destroy Allegan Lake

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Lake Allegan Association was created for those who love Allegan lake. More than 350 members help preserve the Calkins Bridge Dam on the Kalamazoo River in Allegan, and they also may see the elimination of Lake Allegan. Just a touch: Fallen West Michigan trees to...
ALLEGAN, MI

