WWMT
Another day, another hat trick for Polin as WMU takes down Miami (OH), 5-2
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan senior captain Jason Polin recorded his second straight hat trick as the WMU hockey team swept Miami after a 5-2 win on Saturday night at Lawson Ice Arena. Polin also had two assists to have a hand in all five goals and a career-high...
WWMT
Broncos kick off rust with 81-49 exhibition win over Aquinas
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan women's basketball team took the floor for its first action of the 2022-23 season on Thursday, Nov. 3 at University Arena. The Broncos hosted Aquinas College and defeated the Saints 81-49. Western Michigan scored the first six points of the game and never trailed throughout the evening. After Aquinas got within one at 6-5, the Broncos netted 11 of the next 13 and held a 17-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
WWMT
Mendon, Lawton football teams keep state championship hopes alive
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Mendon Hornets have won 11 MHSAA state football championships, but have yet to win an 8-player state title. But Mendon taking a huge step towards that goal on Friday night, scoring 32 second half points in their 46-44 win over previously unbeaten Colon. The Hornets...
WWMT
Kalamazoo man found dead, Michigan State suspends players & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Kalamazoo County woman $100,000 richer after winning Powerball Lottery. A Kalamazoo County woman got a sweet treat instead of a trick this Halloween. Anne Vantongeren, 64, of Portage, won a $100,000 Powerball prize Monday from...
WWMT
Fall leaf pickup underway in Kalamazoo, schedule released
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Grab the rake or your leaf blower, the City of Kalamazoo began their fall leaf pickup schedule for 2022 on Monday, Oct. 31. Leaf pickup in Kalamazoo was scheduled through Dec. 9, according to Kalamazoo Public Services. The city asked that leaves be placed near the curb on the lawn by 7 a.m. on the Monday designated for your area.
WWMT
Four West Michigan cities awarded funding to expand lead hazard services
LANSING, Mich. — A few West Michigan cities were among nine that received funding to expand their residential lead hazard control services to homes with a Medicaid-enrolled resident, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Zeeland business expansion: West Michigan business announces $300M expansion, looks to...
WWMT
Kalamazoo community invited to participate in 'Hope Flag' art project
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — What do you think makes an emotionally healthy community?. Kalamazoo residents were invited to participate in an interactive 'Hope Flag' art project from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Epic Center second floor atrium at 359 S. Kalamazoo Mall, according to officials. Replacing AMC: New movie theater...
WWMT
Former VP Mike Pence predicts 'red wave' in midterm election during Michigan tour
PORTAGE, Mich. — During an 11-hour visit to Michigan ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election, former Vice President Mike Pence told a crowd in Portage that Michigan and the U.S. can expect a red wave that would fix the mistakes that have been made by the Biden-Harris administration.
WWMT
Windy and wet Saturday may complicate weekend yard work
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Above average temperatures dominated the first few days of November in West Michigan, complete with plenty of dry time to work on outside chores around the house. Weather: Check the News Channel 3 weather page for the latest forecast. Raking and leaf blowing may get a...
WWMT
Kalamazoo clerk's offices open Saturday to help voters before Election Day
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo's clerks offices are scheduled to open Saturday for voter registration and absentee balloting ahead of the Midterm election. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., voters can visit City Hall on West South Street, or the branch office in the lower level of the Bernhard Center on Western Michigan University's campus, to register to vote, request or return an absentee ballot, or vote early by absentee ballot, officials said.
WWMT
North Carolina soldiers donate marker dedicated to late Battle Creek veteran
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A marker to honor Army Staff Sergent Michael A. Dickinson's sacrifice is scheduled to be personally delivered by soldiers from Fort Bragg, North Carolina on Tuesday. Dickinson was killed in Iraq in 2006. The Battle Creek native was 26 years old and left behind a...
WWMT
Happy Holidays! Rosa Parks Circle ice rinks to open in November
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the holiday season - and almost the start of ice skating season. Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids is scheduled to open 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25. It remains open daily, weather permitting, through Feb. 26, city officials said. Ecliptic at Rosa Parks Circle:...
WWMT
Consumers Energy prepare for power outages this weekend due to wind, storms
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Damaging winds and storms are expected to affect the Lower Peninsula starting Saturday morning through Sunday morning, according to Consumers Energy. Areas in Grand Rapids and the southwest region are forecasted to see the highest wind gusts which could include up to 60 mph. The wind...
WWMT
Kalamazoo man found dead in farm field, deputies say
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A 33-year-old Kalamazoo man was found dead in a remote farm field located near Baseline Road in Geneva Township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The body was found near Baseline Road close to 66th Street after a man reported he was...
WWMT
National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a severe thunderstorm warning Saturday. The following counties affected include Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren. The warning is until 4:15 p.m. Outages: Consumers Energy prepare for power outages this weekend due to wind, storms. Stay with News...
WWMT
Portage police respond to a massive traffic delay, two car accident on Westnedge
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage police officers responded to an incident on Westnedge Avenue, underneath the I-94 bridge Thursday evening. A white pickup truck crashed into another vehicle underneath the bridge, hitting the crosswalk light and pole. Downtown: Fire under control in Kalamazoo. Traffic was delayed for all lanes on...
WWMT
Residents worried removal of nearby dam may destroy Allegan Lake
ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Lake Allegan Association was created for those who love Allegan lake. More than 350 members help preserve the Calkins Bridge Dam on the Kalamazoo River in Allegan, and they also may see the elimination of Lake Allegan. Just a touch: Fallen West Michigan trees to...
WWMT
Power tools, equipment worth thousands stolen from Milestone Senior Services
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Equipment used to help seniors in Calhoun and Kalamazoo counties were reported stolen from Milestone Senior Services. Power tools, tool boxes, and other pieces of equipment worth about $8,000 dollars were taken from service vehicles Wednesday night, according to Brian Penny, Program Supervisor of the home repair team.
WWMT
Grand Rapids brothers sentenced for stealing 53 guns from local store
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Grand Rapids brothers will both spend seven years behind bars. Joseph Woods, 33, and Johon Woods, 28, were both sentenced to 84 months for stealing 53 firearms from a local store, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Thursday. “My office is focused on disrupting the...
WWMT
Credit cards stolen from purses in two separate incidents in Holland Township
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies began investigations into two separate theft and fraud incidents that happened Wednesday evening, according to the county sheriff's office. According to the investigation, a group of young people worked together to distract the victims to take credit cards from their purses which...
