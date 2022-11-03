KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan women's basketball team took the floor for its first action of the 2022-23 season on Thursday, Nov. 3 at University Arena. The Broncos hosted Aquinas College and defeated the Saints 81-49. Western Michigan scored the first six points of the game and never trailed throughout the evening. After Aquinas got within one at 6-5, the Broncos netted 11 of the next 13 and held a 17-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

