Read full article on original website
Related
kiow.com
Burn Ban Lifted in Hancock County
The Fire Chiefs in Hancock County have agreed to lift the burn ban beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday. Those who intend to burn are asked by the fire chiefs to use caution. Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Manager Andy Buffington agreed with the advice to use caution in Winnebago County.
superhits1027.com
FIRE WEATHER WATCH in effect Sunday afternoon for Kossuth, Hancock, Winnebago and Worth counties.
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR NORTHWEST IOWA…. The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect Sunday afternoon. * AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 004 Emmet, Fire weather zone 005 Kossuth, Fire weather zone 006...
kiow.com
Timothy A. Johnson
Timothy A. Johnson, 65, of Kanawha, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion. Funeral services for Tim Johnson will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East 2nd Street in Kanawha with Pastor Jason Semans officiating. Visitation...
kiow.com
Operation Green Light Begins Monday
Area residents are being encouraged during the week of Veteran’s Day to show their support for those that have served and are serving in the military by illuminating their residence with a green light. Mary Lou Kleveland with the Winnebago County Veterans Affairs says this idea began last year in New York.
algonaradio.com
Kanawha Man Injured in Crash Near Webster City
–A Hancock County man had to be transported by Air Ambulance following a two-vehicle accident in rural Hamilton County Thursday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 55-year-old Rollin Eivins of Kanawha was traveling northbound on McMurray Avenue in a 2008 Toyota Yaris, about 6 miles NE of Webster City just before 3 PM Thursday.
stormlakeradio.com
Sac City Man Involved in Hamilton County Collision
A Sac City man was involved in a two-vehicle accident in rural Hamilton County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the collision happened shortly before 3pm on Thursday two miles east of Webster City. 55-year-old Rollin Eivins of Kanawha was driving a 2008 Toyota Yaris. Eivins failed to yield to the right of way, and broadsided a Peterbilt semi that was driven by 55-year-old Donald Bruce of Sac City.
kchanews.com
Charles City Schools to Lose Over Half Million Dollars in State Funding Next School Year
The Charles City School District is looking at a drop of over a half million dollars in state education funding for next school year. Interim Superintendent Dr. Anne Lundquist gave the School Board a report recently outlining the budget shortage due to a decline in this year’s K-12 enrollment.
kiow.com
Jay M. Knudtson,
Jay M. Knudtson, age 63 of Forest City, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. Visitation for Jay will take place from 4 – 7 PM on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Schott Funeral Home, Forest City, IA, and will continue one hour prior to the service the following day at church.
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
Radio Iowa
Threat against Webster City High School investigated
There’s an elevated police presence at Webster City High School this morning after a threat involving a student from another district. Webster City police officers met with school staff who stated that a video was being distributed to a select group of students indicating there would be an incident of violence at the Webster City High School on Wednesday afternoon. A student from the Ankeny Community School District was interviewed by Ankeny Police in regard to the incident. It was determined at the time there was not a credible threat to anyone in both the Webster City and Ankeny school districts.
superhits1027.com
Iowa National Guard Company To Hold Send Off In Mason City
What: Approximately 160 Soldiers from the 1133rd Transportation Company, headquartered in Mason City with a detachment in Iowa City, will deploy to Poland in support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce. When: Sunday, Nov. 6 at 9 a.m. Where: North Iowa Events Center, All Seasons Building at 3700 4th...
kiow.com
MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center Proudly Presents Craig Grossi, Author of the NIACC Common Read Craig & Fred
MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center proudly presents Craig Grossi, author of the 2022-23 NIACC Common Read Craig & Fred at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022. This presentation is part of the 2022-2023 Performing Arts and Leadership Series. A...
bleedingheartland.com
Pat Grassley is feeling the heat on carbon pipelines
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley wrote to the Iowa Utilities Board this week to object to a waiver request from one of the companies seeking to build a carbon dioxide pipeline in Iowa. The unusual move reflects strong opposition to the projects in rural Iowa. The top Iowa House Republican...
myaustinminnesota.com
Clarks Grove man injured in two-vehicle accident on Highway 13 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon
A Clarks Grove man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 13 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2007 Freightliner tractor being driven by 62-year old Timmothy Lee Friedrichs of Waseca was northbound on Highway 13 at approximately 1:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon, while a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup being driven by 33-year old Jordan Reid Knudsen of Clarks Grove was westbound on 733rd Avenue. The State Patrol reported that the two vehicles collided at the intersection of the two roads.
kiow.com
Guys and Dolls is This Weekend in Forest City
The Forest City High School production of Guys and Dolls is this weekend at the Boman Fine arts Theater. Josh Spargrove is the director of the upbeat and fun musical. Spargrove had a number of shows that he could have chosen, but this production stood out as the best possibility.
KEYC
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Wells man died in a single vehicle crash late Friday night on Highway 22 in Faribault County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 11:40 Friday night at the intersection of Highway 22 and 540th Avenue, that’s about halfway between Wells and Minnesota Lake.
KIMT
Clear Lake apartment manager pleads not guilty to burglary
MASON CITY, Iowa – An apartment complex manager is pleading not guilty to burglary. Cassie Lee Miller, 40 of Mason City, is charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, two counts of check forgery, and fourth-degree theft. Investigators say Miller used her master key to a Clear Lake...
kiow.com
NIACC Marketplace is Open to the Public
The public is invited to attend the annual NIACC Marketplace from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Thursday, November 16 in the NIACC Activity Center. This event is held during Global Entrepreneurship Week. The Marketplace is an opportunity for NIACC Students, Staff, Alumni, and Faculty who are entrepreneurs to set up a display table to sell and promote their businesses.
superhits1027.com
Mason City doctor talks about rise in RSV cases this fall
MASON CITY — Healthcare providers across the state are reporting increases in respiratory illnesses among children, especially respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Dr. Haley Newbrough is a pediatric and neonatal specialist at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City and says the RSV numbers are high this year here in north-central Iowa. “RSV is a virus that causes bronchiolitis or inflammation of the small airways in infants and small children, and in older children it will look like the common cold. Adults can also get it, and especially the elderly can be vulnerable to getting quite sick. Some children may be carrying it, older school-aged children, and not knowing and can transmit it to infants and young children, and they can get quite ill because of the inflammation in the airways.”
Man dies in rollover crash in southern Minnesota
FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. -- A 46-year-old man died on Friday evening after driving off the road and crashing his car in southern Minnesota.He was driving a GMC Sonoma on Highway 22 near 540th Avenue and crashed shortly after 11:30. p.m.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, he was not wearing a seatbelt.The man was identified as Jason John Neubauer, from Wells.
Comments / 0