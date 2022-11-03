Read full article on original website
California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, leaving one person dead and two others missing after they were swept away by floodwaters in a canal, while a tornado touched down in Sacramento County. The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down...
California swimmer describes seeing shark attack her
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lyn Jutronich was resting in the water during her morning ocean swim when something rammed her hard out of the water. Jutronich, 50, said she immediately knew it was a shark. She gave her first interviews over the weekend from her hospital bed where she is recovering after the shark bit her leg Friday off the Pacific coast of Del Mar, north of San Diego.
An Orange County House race has become an Asian American culture clash
WESTMINSTER, Calif. - Ngan Nguyen can't stop, won't stop dancing. It's such a joyous Friday night for the 80-year-old retired cosmetologist, a chance to gather with so many friends from so many years of political activism here in a strip mall parking lot in Orange County's Little Saigon. Tonight's "Rock and Vote" party, with around three weeks to go before the midterm elections, is a major deal in the largest Vietnamese community outside of Vietnam. Nguyen's got a jaunty fedora and two large flags propped on each shoulder, so they flap behind her like wings. She twirls and twirls, in the glow of signs from a nail salon, two law offices and an acupuncturist.
