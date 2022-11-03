The fine print describing the rental I secured for a leaf-peeping jaunt to Maine said the cabin had everything we could possibly need. All the reviews said that, too. The pictures showed a charming old house with original wood paneling, wood floors and exposed beams. It could have been next door to the place that Henry Fonda and Katharine Hepburn stayed in “On Golden Pond.”

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO