Kingsport Times-News
Good manners: Virginia has limits to polling place campaigning, other behavior
WISE — With three days before Election Day, Southwest Virginia residents still have a chance to vote early. At the same time, candidates, campaign workers and people with personal concerns about elections have time to brush up on good polling place manners before Tuesday.
Gov. Bill Lee and other Republicans stump in Washington County
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and state House Speaker Cameron Sexton brought their Republican bus tour to Jonesborough on Friday. The governor joined 1st District Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger, state Sen. Rusty Crowe and other state lawmakers at a GOP rally held at Grace Meadows Farm. A crowd mobbed Lee for selfies before he spoke at the Republican event.
Final stat report displays plenty of top-notch performances
It was an impressive regular season for area high school football players. Cloudland running back Gage McKinney pounded away for over 2,000 yards to win the area's rushing title. He ranked No. 3 in the state of Tennessee with 2,141, and was in the top 30 nationally.
Lori Borgman: Chillin' out in the backwoods
The fine print describing the rental I secured for a leaf-peeping jaunt to Maine said the cabin had everything we could possibly need. All the reviews said that, too. The pictures showed a charming old house with original wood paneling, wood floors and exposed beams. It could have been next door to the place that Henry Fonda and Katharine Hepburn stayed in “On Golden Pond.”
