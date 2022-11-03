ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Gov. Bill Lee and other Republicans stump in Washington County

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and state House Speaker Cameron Sexton brought their Republican bus tour to Jonesborough on Friday. The governor joined 1st District Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger, state Sen. Rusty Crowe and other state lawmakers at a GOP rally held at Grace Meadows Farm. A crowd mobbed Lee for selfies before he spoke at the Republican event.
Final stat report displays plenty of top-notch performances

It was an impressive regular season for area high school football players. Cloudland running back Gage McKinney pounded away for over 2,000 yards to win the area's rushing title. He ranked No. 3 in the state of Tennessee with 2,141, and was in the top 30 nationally.
Lori Borgman: Chillin' out in the backwoods

The fine print describing the rental I secured for a leaf-peeping jaunt to Maine said the cabin had everything we could possibly need. All the reviews said that, too. The pictures showed a charming old house with original wood paneling, wood floors and exposed beams. It could have been next door to the place that Henry Fonda and Katharine Hepburn stayed in “On Golden Pond.”
