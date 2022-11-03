Read full article on original website
Chittenango, N.Y. — Going into the Class C girls volleyball championship, the Skaneateles Lakers were well aware that trying to defeat a team three times in one season can be a challenge. But Skaneateles answered the call with a resounding three-set sweep over Cazenovia on Saturday at Chittenango High School.
Chittenango — The digs and spikes were both impressive and plentiful as the Jamesville-DeWitt girls volleyball team emerged as Class A champions over Fulton on Saturday at Chittenango High School. “This championship means a lot, especially since I took some time off from coaching to be with my kids,”...
Verona — Fayetteville-Manlius runner Nolan McGinn held off Baldwinsville’s Solomon Holden Betts by one-tenth of a second and the Auburn boys won the team title, beating out Fayetteville-Manlius in an exciting Class AA boys cross country championship race at the Section III championship meet on Saturday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jamesville-DeWitt’s loss to Living Word Academy in the Section III Division II title match last season weighed heavily on the Red Rams’ minds for awhile.
Chittenango, N.Y. — Living Word Academy captured the Class D girls volleyball sectional title in a matchup against top-seeded Lafayette on Saturday at Chittenango High School. The second-seeded Lions (17-0) held on to win 3-2 in a back-and-forth clash with the Lancers (18-2).
Fresh off their win at ScareFest last week, the West Genesee cheer squad took home another title – the Class A championship – at the Section III cheerleading championships on Saturday at West Genesee High School. Other class winners included Indian River (Class B), Mexico (Class C), Oriskany...
The Skaneateles boys soccer team is now just two wins from winning its third straight Class B state title. Heschel Eidel’s golden goal five minutes into the first overtime period lifter the Lakers over Section IV’s Owego Free Academy 1-0 in Saturday’s regional round at Fayetteville-Manlius High School.
Chittenango, N.Y. — In a rematch of last year’s Section III girls volleyball championship, Westhill avenged its loss and defeated Marcellus 3-0 Friday night at Chittenango High School.
The last time Holland Patent faced top-seeded Adirondack on the football field, the Golden Knights were on the wrong side of a 46-point blowout. Two weeks later, Holland Patent head coach Brian Briggs and his team came away with an upset victory over the previously undefeated Wildcats 25-20 in the Class C semifinal round at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Westhill senior Jules Bleskoski found the back of the net three minutes into the first overtime period of Saturday’s Class B state regional matchup against Saranac Lake at Beekmantown High School. That golden goal, assisted by Lily Kinsella, lifted the Warriors to a 3-2 victory and into next weekend’s...
General Brown clung to an 8-point lead over Cazenovia as the final seconds of Saturday’s Class C football semifinal ticked of the scoreboard at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Senior defensive back Gabe Malcolm intercepted a deep pass, ending the game and sending the Lions into next week’s sectional championship....
Top-seeded Morrisville-Eaton’s sectional semifinal matchup against fourth-seeded West Canada Valley on Friday was all too familiar. The last time the Warriors and Indians faced off was in last year’s Section III 8-man championship game -- a contest where WCV squeezed out a 38-36 win.
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band elbowed its way toward the top of the sport’s heavyweights on Saturday night. The Northstars took third place in group IV at the US Bands Open Class National Championships at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Coming off its win at the New York State Field Band Conference show last weekend, Cicero-North Syracuse posted a mark of 94.0.
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Coming into Friday night’s playoff game against Utica Proctor, CBA football coach Casey Brown was concerned about his team’s ability to regain its momentum after a first-round bye. Brothers quarterback Jordan Rae and the team’s dynamic passing game quickly buried that worry.
Senior running back TJ Conley exploded for five total touchdowns in top-seeded Fayetteville-Manlius’ Class A semifinal victory over fourth-seeded New Hartford at Fayetteville-Manlius High School. “TJ, he’s a special kid,” F-M head coach Dan Sullivan said. “When we block well for him it’s easy runs and when we don’t...
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – SUNY Cortland’s sports complex which hosts its football and lacrosse fields will be renamed as part of a historic million-dollar gift. The gift came from Chris Grady ’79 in honor of his father. The Stadiums red field will be renamed as the James J. Grady ’50, M ’61 Field at SUNY […]
Syracuse, N.Y. -- With the NBA season already in full swing and the G League about to start tonight, here’s a quick look at where former Syracuse players, Syracuse natives and players of other interest are making their basketball money this year:
Syracuse’s Felisha Legette-Jack era got off to an inauspicious start. The Orange was missing layups and Le Moyne was hitting 3s, however SU squeaked out a 73-70 victory in Thursday’s exhibition women’s basketball contest in the JMA Wireless Dome.
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Twenty-one Central New York athletes have earned recognition from the Heisman High School Scholarship program for their all-around achievements. The program honors senior athletes who maintain at least a B average and show leadership as role models in school and around their communities.
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
