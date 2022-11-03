Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Bob Odenkirk Rumored to Be Up for Secret Marvel Role in Wonder Man
Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk is rumored to be up for a role in Mavel's Wonder Man series on Disney+. Like most Marvel Studios castings, who Odenkirk would be playing in Wonder Man is not known; sources close to Illuminerdi are claiming that Odenkirk is up for the role of the manager to Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man. The distinguishing twist in Wonder Man's story is that he isn't just a superhero but also a famous actor, whose career rises with superpowered status.
ComicBook
Ironheart Set Photos Hint at Major Doctor Strange Character's MCU Debut
Principal photography on Ironheart is nearing the end, and it looks like another fan-favorite magical user may be making their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point in the Disney+ series. The latest batch of set photos from the series tease a shop called Stanton's Sweets, Reads, and More. The shop name, of course, would seem to reinfornce rumors that one Zelma Stanton will be appearing in the show opposite Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) and The Hood (Anthony Ramos).
ComicBook
Andor: Kyle Soller and Kathryn Hunter Created Backstory About Syril's Absent Father
The ninth episode of Star Wars: Andor is now streaming on DIsney+ and it featured more insight into the newest character we all love to hate: Syril Karn (Kyle Soller), the former Deputy Inspector for the Preox-Morlana. After he went against orders in the show's third episode and lost his job, Syril was forced to move in with his mom Eedy (Kathryn Hunter) and their relationship is giving off major Norman and Norma Bates vibes. Recently, Soller had a chat with /Film about the show and revealed he created a backstory about Syril's absent father.
ComicBook
Andor: Andy Serkis Reveals He Created a Backstory for Kino Loy
The two latest episodes of Andor on Disney+ have featured a surprising guest star: Andy Serkis. When Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is sent to a Narkina 5 to begin his six-year prison sentence, he and his fellow inmates are forced into hard labor. Andor's section of the prison is run by a fellow inmate, Kino Loy, who is played by Serkis. Serkis is known for his roles in many major franchises ranging from Lord of the Rings to Marvel, and he also played Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Recently, the actor talked to Collider about returning to the franchise in a new role and revealed he created a background for Kino.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Shines With Suneater
The Big Three have been a big part of My Hero Academia since first arriving in the Shonen series, with the three students often rightfully thought of as the most powerful students at UA Academy. With the sixth season covering the Paranormal Liberation War and the Final Arc playing out in the pages of the Shonen's manga, Mirio, Nejire, and Tamaki all will have a role to play in these major arcs. Now, one fan has taken the opportunity to bring Suneater to life, using some ingenious cosplay to highlight the hero's unique Quirk.
ComicBook
Loki's TVA Agents Nearly Had Major Super-Powered Suits
Loki's TVA agents could have looked very different on Disney+. New images from Marvel Studios' Loki: The Art of the Series have fans wondering what could have been. Wunmi Mosaku and her fellow hunters were outfitted like shock troopers in the Marvel Studios show. But, Loki's resident authority had some designs that wouldn't have looked out of place in Halo or Destiny at one point in development. Arm shielding and exoskeleton touches not that different from Green Goblin's redesign in Spider-Man: No Way Home are all over these images. It's curious to think how that would have changed the feel of the series for some of the people watching at home. Check out the wild pictures for yourself down below!
ComicBook
New Netflix Series Premieres to Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
A new week means Netflix has debuted a new batch of content, including a new TV series with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The ten episode fantasy-drama series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has premiered on the service to a 100% rating on the review aggregator, though only nine reviews have been published so far. Perfect scores on Rotten Tomatoes aren't exactly common (and naturally easier with only a handful of reviews), but the series carrying a fresh rating could very well prop it up in a busy season for the streamer. Here's what the reviews are saying:
ComicBook
Fantastic Beasts 4 and 5, Harry Potter Spinoffs Reportedly Stalled at Warner Bros. Discovery
The Harry Potter franchise is in a very challenging spot at the moment, due in large part to the rhetoric of author and creator J.K. Rowling. In addition to consumers taking issue with Rowling, it also appears as though the franchise is stuck in the mud at Warner Bros. Discovery, despite that fact that CEO David Zaslav admitted this week he wants to continue building the on-screen Wizarding World with Rowling.
ComicBook
Black Panther: M'Baku Roasts Namor in New Wakanda Forever Preview
M'Baku is unimpressed with the tales of Namor in a new preview for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The preview includes reports of Namor's superhuman strength and abilities, but M'Baku, leader of the Jabari Tribe, is not intimidated, suggesting that they should simply kill the "fish-man." You can watch the preview below. Winston Duke reprises his role as M'Bakuin the Black Panther sequel. Speaking to ComicBook.com at d23 Expo in September, Duke shared that the thing that most excites him about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is simply how much more of Wakanda the film will share with Marvel Cinematic Universe audiences.
ComicBook
The Witcher Season 3 Will Reportedly Feature Actor from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Netflix's The Witcher will supposedly welcome The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor Fabian McCallum to the show in Season 3, new reports have suggested. The role this actor will play is said to be known with McCallum reportedly playing Kayleigh among several other newly added cast members already discussed previously. News of McCallum's casting comes amid a period of The Witcher news dominated by headlines about Henry Cavill departing the show with Season 3 set to be his last one where he'll portray Geralt of Rivia before being replaced by Liam Hemsworth.
ComicBook
Manifest: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Season 4
Netflix is about to get a new Calling. After being cancelled by NBC following Season 3, Manifest has been saved by Netflix to deliver a fourth and final season. These last 20 episodes are being split in half, with the first batch arriving this week. While this is the first time a new season of Manifest has debuted on Netflix, the streaming service has had the show in its catalog for over a year now. That said, the show's complex narrative and dozen-plus subplots make for an overall storyline that could get too complex if not appropriately retraced beforehand.
ComicBook
The Witcher Report Reveals New Details on Henry Cavill Leaving
Last week, Netflix announced that Henry Cavill was leaving his role as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher following Season 3. Taking over the role for Season 4 and beyond will be Liam Hemsworth. At the time of the announcement, zero insight was provided by any party as to why Cavill was leaving. The prevailing assumption was that it was due to scheduling conflicts, but it may not be this simple.
ComicBook
DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn Reveals How He Settles Differences With Peter Safran
The era of DC Studios is officially upon us, with James Gunn and Peter Safran becoming the co-CEOs of the newly-minted film and television imprint. The duo, who have already brought to life projects like The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, officially began their work at DC Studios on Tuesday — and it looks like Gunn already has a unique approach to solving disagreements between the two. In a recent tweet, Gunn shared a photo from several years prior of him and Safran playing a game of Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, joking that "when people ask how Peter Safran & I settle our differences while running DC, I tell them I do it how we've always done it, as this photo from a few years ago shows."
ComicBook
Quentin Tarantino Reveals the Reason He's Never Done a Marvel or DC Movie
The Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe of films has managed to enlist a number of impressive filmmakers into their ranks, and despite Quentin Tarantino clearly having a love for comic books, he recently recalled that he hasn't helmed any pictures in those franchises as he's not a "hired hand" to just come in and direct an installment in either franchise. Even though a number of filmmakers in both franchises have expressed the freedom they feel they have with bringing stories to life, the nature of the franchise means it has to fit into a certain formula and connect to other characters and points in time, which would seemingly be a deterrent for Tarantino.
ComicBook
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
ComicBook
Venom 3: Andy Serkis Reveals Why He Isn't Returning to Direct Trilogy's End
Sony Pictures is pushing forward with their Universe of Spider-Man characters even though their Morbius movie failed tremendously at the box office. The studio is currently filming a Madame Web movie that will star Dakota Johnson and is in post-production on their Kraven the Hunter movie that will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Venom has been the most successful project out of Sony's Spider-Man Universe and they recently revealed who will direct the third film in the franchise with Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis sitting this one out. Now, Serkis is revealed why he won't direct the third film. During a new interview with /Film, Serkis told the site that he is simply just to busy with other projects to helm the Venom sequel.
ComicBook
Critical Role Author Madeleine Roux on "Fun, Weird and Unexpected" The Nine Eyes of Lucien Novel
Critical Role's newest novel explores The Mighty Nein campaign from the perspective of one of its main villains. Earlier this week, Penguin Random House released Critical Role: The Mighty Nein--The Nine Eyes of Lucien, a new novel written by Madeleine Roux that explored the origins of Lucien, the enigmatic mercenary and blood hunter whose life became entangled with The Mighty Nein in many ways. Last week. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Roux about her experience writing the book, how she approached researching Lucien, and whether she would venture back into the world of Critical Role for a second time.
ComicBook
Westworld Cancelled at HBO After Four Seasons
In a move that almost no one saw coming, HBO has cancelled Westworld after four seasons. This news comes after series co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have been vocal about wanting to wrap up the entire narrative with a fifth and final season. In a statement provided to THR, HBO writes: "Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step. We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television. It's been a thrill to join them on this journey."
ComicBook
Godzilla Shows Off Power in New Fight: Watch
Godzilla is having one of the best birthdays ever this year, and a cool new short film has brought the famous kaiju one of its toughest opponents yet! Godzilla first made its original debut in theaters across Japan back in 1954, and each yeah Toho decides to commemorate the occasion with special features and more. This year in particular was special as Toho not only announced that they are working on their next major Godzilla feature film in several years, but fans of the giant monster have gotten a special other kind of film that takes its powers to a whole new level.
ComicBook
Griffin Santopietro Talks Anthony's Journey in Cobra Kai and Reveals What He Hopes to Explore in Season 6
Netflix's Cobra Kai delivered another stellar season with season 5, and part of the magic of the show is seeing how these characters grow and evolve in their approach to each other as well as what they hope to achieve in the world of martial arts. Both couldn't be more applicable to Anthony Larusso, who is played by the talented Griffin Santopietro. Anthony has gone from someone not interested in his father's legacy in the least and somewhat of a bully to embracing the dojo and a better version of himself throughout the series, and in season 5 we truly see that transformation start to shift into overdrive. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Santopietro all about Anthony's evolution in seasons 4 and 5, as well as what he hopes to explore in a possible season 6.
