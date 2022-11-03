ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso News

Roxy’s Friday Forecast: Chilly & windy start to the day!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!. Well expect a high of 60 degrees with some windy conditions in the morning, but thankfully in the afternoon they should calm down.💨. That cold front last night dropped us close to 20 degrees so make sure to bundle...
El Paso News

Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Expect a very windy day!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!💙💙💙. Expect a high of 75 degrees with windy conditions.💨. A cold front is expected to move in tomorrow for your Friday that is going to drop us to the upper 50s so bundle up!🥶🧥. Also don’t...
El Paso News

Weather Watcher of the Day!

If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
KTSM

El Paso, Juarez to be an hour different after time change

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso and Juarez will be an hour different from each other after daylight saving ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6. Our news partners across the border are reporting that the president of Mexico has decided to not go through with the time change. Officials say that the president’s […]
KVIA ABC-7

Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- A rollover crash involving one vehicle happened at Railroad Drive and Waycross Avenue near Irvin High School in Northeast El Paso. The call came in before 3 am. Fire officials say three people were injured and taken to the hospital. ABC-7's crews saw the car's engine in the middle of the road. We'll be The post Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash in Northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com

Two vehicle crash leaves three people dead in Chaparral, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police responded Friday night to a two-vehicle crash in Chaparral, New Mexico. According to Lt. Mark Soriano, Public Information Officer with the NMSP confirmed that three people were killed in the collision. The crash occurred at the intersection of Steve Drive...
KVIA

Uptick in El Paso cases concerns local health authority

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The rise of flu cases across the country is also happening in El Paso. The flu season usually starts in October. Infections peak in January and taper off by mid-March. Clearly, there are more flu cases now than there were at this time in 2021....
lascrucesbulletin.com

Looking to the Organ Mountains for beauty

Taken at sunset on Aug. 19, 2021 from the Organ Mountain Desert Peaks Visitor Center. Gordon Berman submitted this stunning Photo of the Week Entry. To submit your photos for the Photo of the Week feature in the Las Cruces eBulletin. Please send photos to elva@lascrucesbulletin.com.
KTSM

Three new West Nile virus cases reported in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) has received additional confirmed three cases of the Severe Central Nervous System West Nile Virus (WNV) and West Nile Virus Fever in the community. A man in his 50s and a man in his 70s, both with underlying medical conditions, […]
cbs4local.com

El Pasoan to be featured in 'Jeopardy!'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Pasoans will be featured on CBS 'Jeopardy!'. John Focht, a 4-game champion originally from El Paso will appear on the show on Nov. 3. The highly anticipated JEOPARDY! The tournament of Champions kicks off Monday. The show’s most prestigious event will be...
KVIA

“A Christmas Fair” kicks off holiday shopping season

EL PASO, Texas -- It's the unofficial kick-off to the holiday shopping season this weekend in downtown El Paso! The Junior League of El Paso's "A Christmas Fair" brings 150 vendors together in one place, to make it easy to find something special for everyone on your list. Oh, and you can get a picture with Santa while you're there!
KVIA

The world’s largest inland desalination plant is right here in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - The Kay Bailey Hutchison Desalination plant on the east side is the world's largest inland desalination plant. It is the largest based on how many millions of gallons of clean water it can produce on a given day- capable of cleaning a whopping 27.5 million gallons per day, the equivalent of 416 Olympic size swimming pools.
KFOX 14

Serious fire at apartment complex in south central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a serious fire in south central El Paso Friday morning. The fire happened at a vacant apartment building and was knocked down shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the EPFD twitter account. A spokesman for the El Paso...
cbs4local.com

Circle K says fuel mix-up at west El Paso station damaged customer's vehicle

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A fuel mix-up at a west El Paso gas station multiple customers with damage to their vehicles, according to Circle K. On October 4th, a Circle K customer named Amy pumped unleaded gas into her car at the station located on Doniphan and Sunland Park Drives. When she started to drive away, she noticed something was wrong with her vehicle.
