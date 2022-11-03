Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso News
Roxy’s Friday Forecast: Chilly & windy start to the day!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!. Well expect a high of 60 degrees with some windy conditions in the morning, but thankfully in the afternoon they should calm down.💨. That cold front last night dropped us close to 20 degrees so make sure to bundle...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Expect a very windy day!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!💙💙💙. Expect a high of 75 degrees with windy conditions.💨. A cold front is expected to move in tomorrow for your Friday that is going to drop us to the upper 50s so bundle up!🥶🧥. Also don’t...
Big Drop in Temperatures for El Paso at the End of the Week
Temperatures are going to plummet on Friday, November 4. You might want to adjust your weekend plans ever so slightly as it appears a drop in temperatures is coming and the winds will be back. Windy and Colder. According to the National Weather Service El Paso, the system that is...
El Paso News
Weather Watcher of the Day!
If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
El Paso, Juarez to be an hour different after time change
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso and Juarez will be an hour different from each other after daylight saving ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6. Our news partners across the border are reporting that the president of Mexico has decided to not go through with the time change. Officials say that the president’s […]
KFOX 14
El Paso man causes six-vehicle crash in Hartley, County and killed in accident
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Donald Diebel Jr. of El Paso, Texas was responsible for causing a 6-vehicle crash Friday morning. The six-car pileup happened on the US 54 in Hartley, County located 6 miles Southwest of Dalhart, Texas according to a press release issued by the Texas Department of Transportation.
SAT Answer Sheets 'Lost In Transit' Seen Blowing Across Texas Street
Some students might need to retake their SAT exams after they were "lost in transit."
El Paso High SAT score sheets fly out of UPS truck in West El Paso, compromising test
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso High School students’ SAT scores were compromised after they flew out of a UPS truck. The El Paso Independent School District says staff recovered all but 55 SAT sheets. “El Paso ISD is working closely with the College Board to determine a remedy for the El Paso High […]
Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- A rollover crash involving one vehicle happened at Railroad Drive and Waycross Avenue near Irvin High School in Northeast El Paso. The call came in before 3 am. Fire officials say three people were injured and taken to the hospital. ABC-7's crews saw the car's engine in the middle of the road. We'll be The post Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash in Northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Two vehicle crash leaves three people dead in Chaparral, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police responded Friday night to a two-vehicle crash in Chaparral, New Mexico. According to Lt. Mark Soriano, Public Information Officer with the NMSP confirmed that three people were killed in the collision. The crash occurred at the intersection of Steve Drive...
KVIA
Uptick in El Paso cases concerns local health authority
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The rise of flu cases across the country is also happening in El Paso. The flu season usually starts in October. Infections peak in January and taper off by mid-March. Clearly, there are more flu cases now than there were at this time in 2021....
El Paso fire using daylight saving time as reminder to check smoke detectors
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Every year, the El Paso Fire Department uses daylight saving time as a reminder for everyone to check their smoke detectors and change the batteries. This is to protect El Pasoans from a fire-related incident. According to El paso fire, it is recommended to have a smoke detector as well […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Looking to the Organ Mountains for beauty
Taken at sunset on Aug. 19, 2021 from the Organ Mountain Desert Peaks Visitor Center. Gordon Berman submitted this stunning Photo of the Week Entry. To submit your photos for the Photo of the Week feature in the Las Cruces eBulletin. Please send photos to elva@lascrucesbulletin.com.
Three new West Nile virus cases reported in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) has received additional confirmed three cases of the Severe Central Nervous System West Nile Virus (WNV) and West Nile Virus Fever in the community. A man in his 50s and a man in his 70s, both with underlying medical conditions, […]
Doggies Get Their Day! La Union Maze Ends Season with Bring Your Dog to the Maze Day
This Sunday La Union Maze is going to the dogs -- literally. The Southern New Mexico fall destination spot for many El Paso families looking for the perfect pumpkin and outdoor seasonal fun will close out the 2022 season with Bring Your Dog to the Maze Day. La Union Maze...
cbs4local.com
El Pasoan to be featured in 'Jeopardy!'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Pasoans will be featured on CBS 'Jeopardy!'. John Focht, a 4-game champion originally from El Paso will appear on the show on Nov. 3. The highly anticipated JEOPARDY! The tournament of Champions kicks off Monday. The show’s most prestigious event will be...
KVIA
“A Christmas Fair” kicks off holiday shopping season
EL PASO, Texas -- It's the unofficial kick-off to the holiday shopping season this weekend in downtown El Paso! The Junior League of El Paso's "A Christmas Fair" brings 150 vendors together in one place, to make it easy to find something special for everyone on your list. Oh, and you can get a picture with Santa while you're there!
KVIA
The world’s largest inland desalination plant is right here in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - The Kay Bailey Hutchison Desalination plant on the east side is the world's largest inland desalination plant. It is the largest based on how many millions of gallons of clean water it can produce on a given day- capable of cleaning a whopping 27.5 million gallons per day, the equivalent of 416 Olympic size swimming pools.
KFOX 14
Serious fire at apartment complex in south central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a serious fire in south central El Paso Friday morning. The fire happened at a vacant apartment building and was knocked down shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the EPFD twitter account. A spokesman for the El Paso...
cbs4local.com
Circle K says fuel mix-up at west El Paso station damaged customer's vehicle
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A fuel mix-up at a west El Paso gas station multiple customers with damage to their vehicles, according to Circle K. On October 4th, a Circle K customer named Amy pumped unleaded gas into her car at the station located on Doniphan and Sunland Park Drives. When she started to drive away, she noticed something was wrong with her vehicle.
