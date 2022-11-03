ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers rank third in ESPN's latest NBA power rankings

CLEVELAND — True to the team's marketing slogan, the Cleveland Cavaliers have spent the first two weeks of the 2022-23 NBA season "Letting 'Em Know." And it appears people around the league are taking notice. In its latest NBA power rankings released on Wednesday, ESPN.com ranked the Cavs third,...
ClutchPoints

‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy

Kyrie Irving’s recent comments on Twitter has caused a massive stir amongst NBA fans. The Brooklyn Nets star became the center of media attention after his latest tweets promoting antisemitism. Eventually, the team decided to suspend Irving for five games after his tweets. After the Nets’ announcement of Kyrie Irving’s suspension, Kevin Durant talked about […] The post ‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry’s open frustration with Warriors’ James Wiseman goes viral

The Golden State Warriors are currently in the process of imploding. They are now 3-6 on the season after losing 5 of their past 6 games. Much has been made about their defensive woes, but a recent offensive play is making the rounds on social media. Stephen Curry appeared to be frustrated after James Wiseman […] The post Stephen Curry’s open frustration with Warriors’ James Wiseman goes viral appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com

Controversial recently retired WR defends Kyrie Irving

Cole Beasley, has made his opinion regarding the ongoing Kyrie Irving controversy, which led to a suspension, known. Beasley, who briefly played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 before suddenly retiring, does not support the decision made by the Brooklyn Nets. Shortly after the Nets announced that Irving would...
ClutchPoints

Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time

Nikola Jokic continues to do amazing things in the NBA. The Denver Nuggets unicorn center added to his resume Thursday night with another triple-double, but it wasn’t just a normal trip-dub. By posting at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in Denver’s road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jokic has finally passed the […] The post Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN

Love, Allen lead short-handed Cavaliers to rout of Pistons

DETROIT -- — Kevin Love had 21 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 112-88 on Friday night for their seventh straight win. Jarrett Allen scored 22 points and Cedi Osman added 15 as the Cavaliers had a 54-21 edge in...
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

