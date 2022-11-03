Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
November Happenings in Cleveland, OHTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
How former Pistons star Vinnie Johnson turned his $5m NBA earnings into a staggering $400m fortune
VINNIE JOHNSON might not have been a standout NBA superstar - but he's transformed his $5m career earnings into a fortune to rival Shaquille O'Neal. The two-time NBA champion, 66, was known as "The Microwave" for his ability to score quick points off the bench. Johnson was one of the...
Kevin Durant Doesn’t Hold Back About Kyrie Irving Suspension
The Brooklyn Nets announced that they have suspended NBA star Kyrie Irving for at least five games following his failure to disavow antisemitism. The suspension could last longer than that as the organization wants to see him take more steps beyond just the apology that he issued on Instagram a few hours after his suspension was announced.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar breaks silence on Kyrie Irving’s antisemitism controversy
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving finds himself in hot water after showing support for an anti-semitic film. While he did donate $500,000 to curb the hate on the Jewish community, the guard has still yet to actually apologize for his actions, even after NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement blasting Kyrie on Thursday.
Blake Griffin Took The Biggest Pay Cut In NBA History From $32 Million Last Season To $2 Million This Season
The veteran, formerly with the Brooklyn Nets, pipped Andre Drummond and Otto Porter to be the player with the biggest pay cut.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”
Lakers fans were pissed as they saw their 2-game winning run come to an end against the Utah Jazz.
NBA Fans React To Nike Suspending Ties With Kyrie Irving: "Damn, He Really Might Not Even Be In The NBA Next Season"
NBA fans had a lot to say about Kyrie Irving getting dropped by Nike.
Why are Cleveland Cavaliers 7-1 and a legitimate contender? An unseen moment in Detroit shows it
DETROIT -- At one point in the fourth quarter, with the game well in hand and the Cleveland Cavaliers headed for a seventh straight win, coach J.B. Bickerstaff had a conversation with Kevin Love. The 14-year veteran -- who teammates affectionately call “Grandpa Kev,” with gray hairs that have overtaken...
Kyrie Irving's Former Coach, Jim Boylan, Says NBA Star May Never Play For The Nets Again
Kyrie Irving's ex-coach gets real on his future with the Nets.
Robin Lopez Seems To Be The First NBA Player Who Stands Up Against Kyrie Irving
While he didn't post anything directly, Robin Lopez retweeted Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's post as a subtle way to express his displeasure.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Spencer Dinwiddie accuses referee Tony Brothers of calling him profane name
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie made a big accusation against NBA official Tony Brothers on Friday night. Dinwiddie scored 21 points and had 7 assists in his Mavericks’ 111-110 win over the Toronto Raptors. Just before halftime, Dinwiddie was called for a technical foul. After the tech, Brothers allegedly...
WKYC
Cleveland Cavaliers rank third in ESPN's latest NBA power rankings
CLEVELAND — True to the team's marketing slogan, the Cleveland Cavaliers have spent the first two weeks of the 2022-23 NBA season "Letting 'Em Know." And it appears people around the league are taking notice. In its latest NBA power rankings released on Wednesday, ESPN.com ranked the Cavs third,...
Draymond Green Tackled A Player To The Ground While Trying To Win The Ball: "This Man Is So Shameless."
Draymond Green once tackled Kevin Porter Jr in order to stop the play after he failed to get possession for the Warriors.
‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy
Kyrie Irving’s recent comments on Twitter has caused a massive stir amongst NBA fans. The Brooklyn Nets star became the center of media attention after his latest tweets promoting antisemitism. Eventually, the team decided to suspend Irving for five games after his tweets. After the Nets’ announcement of Kyrie Irving’s suspension, Kevin Durant talked about […] The post ‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry’s open frustration with Warriors’ James Wiseman goes viral
The Golden State Warriors are currently in the process of imploding. They are now 3-6 on the season after losing 5 of their past 6 games. Much has been made about their defensive woes, but a recent offensive play is making the rounds on social media. Stephen Curry appeared to be frustrated after James Wiseman […] The post Stephen Curry’s open frustration with Warriors’ James Wiseman goes viral appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
Controversial recently retired WR defends Kyrie Irving
Cole Beasley, has made his opinion regarding the ongoing Kyrie Irving controversy, which led to a suspension, known. Beasley, who briefly played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 before suddenly retiring, does not support the decision made by the Brooklyn Nets. Shortly after the Nets announced that Irving would...
Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time
Nikola Jokic continues to do amazing things in the NBA. The Denver Nuggets unicorn center added to his resume Thursday night with another triple-double, but it wasn’t just a normal trip-dub. By posting at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in Denver’s road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jokic has finally passed the […] The post Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry Was Very Frustrated After James Wiseman Set A Bad Screen, And Then Wiseman Didn't Like It When Steph Didn't Give Him The Ball
Stephen Curry and James Wiseman are facing some tension on the court as the Golden State Warriors fell to 4th consecutive loss.
ESPN
Love, Allen lead short-handed Cavaliers to rout of Pistons
DETROIT -- — Kevin Love had 21 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 112-88 on Friday night for their seventh straight win. Jarrett Allen scored 22 points and Cedi Osman added 15 as the Cavaliers had a 54-21 edge in...
