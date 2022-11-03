ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Series MVP: Astros' Jeremy Peña becomes third rookie to win postseason honor

The Houston Astros are the 2022 World Series champions and rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña is the World Series MVP. Peña was named World Series MVP after going 2 for 4 in the Game 6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies (HOU 4, PHI 1) and 10 for 25 (.400) with a home run in the series. He played splendid defense at shortstop as well.

