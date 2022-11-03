The Houston Astros are the 2022 World Series champions and rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña is the World Series MVP. Peña was named World Series MVP after going 2 for 4 in the Game 6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies (HOU 4, PHI 1) and 10 for 25 (.400) with a home run in the series. He played splendid defense at shortstop as well.

