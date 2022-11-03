ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Lyon County vs Calloway County

The Lyon County Lyons took on Calloway County in their second game Saturday at the Calloway County Jamboree at Murray State University. YourSportsEdge.Com was there and got these pics of the Lyons in action. Check em out. Lyon County vs Calloway County.
LYON COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Governor appoints two Paducah residents to boards

Gov. Andy Beshear announced several appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions Friday, including two western Kentucky residents. Dr. Irvin Smith of Paducah is a physician at Healthworks LLC. He will fill the unexpired term through late 2023 of a previous appointee, who resigned from the Kentucky Fire Commission. Susan Guess...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

No-excuse, in-person early voting in Kentucky begins Nov. 3

WEST KENTUCKY — The midterm election is next Tuesday. No-excuse, in-person early voting in Kentucky begins Thursday, Nov. 3 and ends Monday, Nov. 5. Anyone who is registered to vote in Kentucky is able to vote during those three days. County clerks and state leaders say it's important that you go out and vote, no matter your situation.
KENTUCKY STATE
Murray Ledger & Times

Calloway Jamboree features top-notch talent

MURRAY — One of the most-sought high school basketball recruits in Kentucky will being his talents Saturday to Murray as part of the Calloway County Jamboree at Jeffrey Gymnasium. Lyon County guard Travis Perry is on the radar of such programs as Kentucky, Michigan, Purdue, Bradley, Cincinnati, Creighton, Iowa,...
MURRAY, KY
Dresden Enterprise

Parham Seeking Vacant State Judicial Seat

Long-time 27th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge and attorney Jeff Parham of Martin is seeking the judicial seat for the Criminal Court of Appeals for the Western District of Tennessee, following the death of long-time judge, the late John Everett Williams. Judge Williams of Huntingdon died Sept. 2, nearly a...
MARTIN, TN
whvoradio.com

Johnson, Chaudoin Named To CCPS School Board

During Thursday’s meeting, officials with Christian County Public Schools announced Ty’Jairria Johnson and Carly Chaudoin as the two student-elected representatives chosen for service on the CCPS Board of Education. The duo were elected by peers at their respective high schools, with Johnson and Chaudoin now in line to...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Bullet Narrowly Missed Children In Hopkinsville

Authorities are investigating after a bullet traveled through a duplex wall on Massey Lane in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a bullet came through the wall from a connected duplex with several children along with adults inside. Two 17-year-olds that were in the connected duplex that the bullet reportedly...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

NAACP Paducah hosts grandson of first Black Paducah city commissioner

PADUCAH — Bishop Jonathan J. McReynolds, grandson of the first Black Paducah City Commissioner Rev. W.G. Harvey, will be the keynote speaker at Paducah/McCracken County NAACP's annual banquet. Its annual Freedom Fund Banquet will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Walker Hall Event Center on 229...
PADUCAH, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Tigers responds late to win at Butler

MORGANTOWN — Murray High quarterback 40-yard scoring run with about five minutes to go in the fourth quarter gave the Tigers a hard-fought 27-21 win over Butler County Friday night in the first round of the Kentucky Class 2A State Football Playoffs at Butler County Stadium. That score ruined...
MORGANTOWN, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville native to compete in Miss Tennessee USA pageant at APSU

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Sydney Grace Young, 22, of Clarksville, Miss Montgomery County 2023, will compete for the title of Miss Tennessee USA 2023 on March 9 at Austin Peay State University. Young is the daughter of Don Young of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Amy Jane Orton of Clarksville. She is...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Multi-semi crash on Interstate 24 eastbound now cleared

A multi-vehicle crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the Caldwell-Trigg County line has been cleared. However, eastbound I-24 is restricted to one lane at the site of an earlier truck fire near the 58 mile marker. This eastbound lane restriction on I-24 near the 58 mile...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

2022 Winners Announced At Annual Obion County Awards Dinner

Union City, Tenn.–It was a big night in Union City last night as the 2022 winners were announced by the Obion County Joint Economic Development Corp. at its annual banquet held at Discovery Park of America. Emcee was Art Sparks, chairman of the Joint Economic Development Corp., with the...
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Identification Of Murray Prowlers Sought

Murray, Ky.–The Murray Police Department is asking for your help in identifying individuals prowling in neighborhoods. The department has received several complaints of subjects prowling in back yards and even attempting to gain entry into apartments. Murray Police are asking that if you see something say something. If you...
MURRAY, KY
radionwtn.com

Paris Neighborhood Clean-Up Set Saturday

Paris, Tenn.–As part of the state’s “No Trash November”, a clean-up is schedule for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, November 5 at the Atkins-Porter Rec Center on Highland St. Volunteers are needed and will be cleaning up the streets in the A-P Neighborhood. The Tennessee Department...
PARIS, TN
WREG

Driver killed in crash with school bus in Dyer County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Milan, Tennessee man was killed in a collision with a school bus in Dyer County on Wednesday. Aaron Barksdale, 21, was killed when his Chevy Malibu hit a school bus at the intersection of Hogwallow Road and Jones Road around 7 a.m., the Tennessee Highway Patrol said in a report. No […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wkdzradio.com

Pedestrian Struck By Train And Killed In Hopkinsville

A man was hit by a train in the area of East 18th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a man was struck by a train in the area of East 18th Street and died from the injuries. Authorities have blocked off the area as they investigate...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

