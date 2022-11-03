Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Lyon County vs Calloway County
The Lyon County Lyons took on Calloway County in their second game Saturday at the Calloway County Jamboree at Murray State University. YourSportsEdge.Com was there and got these pics of the Lyons in action. Check em out. Lyon County vs Calloway County.
westkentuckystar.com
Governor appoints two Paducah residents to boards
Gov. Andy Beshear announced several appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions Friday, including two western Kentucky residents. Dr. Irvin Smith of Paducah is a physician at Healthworks LLC. He will fill the unexpired term through late 2023 of a previous appointee, who resigned from the Kentucky Fire Commission. Susan Guess...
wpsdlocal6.com
No-excuse, in-person early voting in Kentucky begins Nov. 3
WEST KENTUCKY — The midterm election is next Tuesday. No-excuse, in-person early voting in Kentucky begins Thursday, Nov. 3 and ends Monday, Nov. 5. Anyone who is registered to vote in Kentucky is able to vote during those three days. County clerks and state leaders say it's important that you go out and vote, no matter your situation.
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway Jamboree features top-notch talent
MURRAY — One of the most-sought high school basketball recruits in Kentucky will being his talents Saturday to Murray as part of the Calloway County Jamboree at Jeffrey Gymnasium. Lyon County guard Travis Perry is on the radar of such programs as Kentucky, Michigan, Purdue, Bradley, Cincinnati, Creighton, Iowa,...
Dresden Enterprise
Parham Seeking Vacant State Judicial Seat
Long-time 27th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge and attorney Jeff Parham of Martin is seeking the judicial seat for the Criminal Court of Appeals for the Western District of Tennessee, following the death of long-time judge, the late John Everett Williams. Judge Williams of Huntingdon died Sept. 2, nearly a...
ky-news.com
whvoradio.com
Johnson, Chaudoin Named To CCPS School Board
During Thursday’s meeting, officials with Christian County Public Schools announced Ty’Jairria Johnson and Carly Chaudoin as the two student-elected representatives chosen for service on the CCPS Board of Education. The duo were elected by peers at their respective high schools, with Johnson and Chaudoin now in line to...
Several Ky. school districts to close because of spike in influenza cases
At least 14 of Kentucky’s 171 school districts announced they’ll be closed or having non-traditional instruction in the coming days due to a high number of influenza cases. Several school systems in Western Kentucky — including McCracken, Crittenden and Ballard — are among the closures. McCracken is expected...
wkdzradio.com
Bullet Narrowly Missed Children In Hopkinsville
Authorities are investigating after a bullet traveled through a duplex wall on Massey Lane in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a bullet came through the wall from a connected duplex with several children along with adults inside. Two 17-year-olds that were in the connected duplex that the bullet reportedly...
wpsdlocal6.com
NAACP Paducah hosts grandson of first Black Paducah city commissioner
PADUCAH — Bishop Jonathan J. McReynolds, grandson of the first Black Paducah City Commissioner Rev. W.G. Harvey, will be the keynote speaker at Paducah/McCracken County NAACP's annual banquet. Its annual Freedom Fund Banquet will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Walker Hall Event Center on 229...
Murray Ledger & Times
Tigers responds late to win at Butler
MORGANTOWN — Murray High quarterback 40-yard scoring run with about five minutes to go in the fourth quarter gave the Tigers a hard-fought 27-21 win over Butler County Friday night in the first round of the Kentucky Class 2A State Football Playoffs at Butler County Stadium. That score ruined...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville native to compete in Miss Tennessee USA pageant at APSU
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Sydney Grace Young, 22, of Clarksville, Miss Montgomery County 2023, will compete for the title of Miss Tennessee USA 2023 on March 9 at Austin Peay State University. Young is the daughter of Don Young of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Amy Jane Orton of Clarksville. She is...
wpsdlocal6.com
Multi-semi crash on Interstate 24 eastbound now cleared
A multi-vehicle crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the Caldwell-Trigg County line has been cleared. However, eastbound I-24 is restricted to one lane at the site of an earlier truck fire near the 58 mile marker. This eastbound lane restriction on I-24 near the 58 mile...
radionwtn.com
2022 Winners Announced At Annual Obion County Awards Dinner
Union City, Tenn.–It was a big night in Union City last night as the 2022 winners were announced by the Obion County Joint Economic Development Corp. at its annual banquet held at Discovery Park of America. Emcee was Art Sparks, chairman of the Joint Economic Development Corp., with the...
radionwtn.com
Identification Of Murray Prowlers Sought
Murray, Ky.–The Murray Police Department is asking for your help in identifying individuals prowling in neighborhoods. The department has received several complaints of subjects prowling in back yards and even attempting to gain entry into apartments. Murray Police are asking that if you see something say something. If you...
KFVS12
Chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 in Marshall County, Ky. treated with salt; site clear
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - While the site of a chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 is clear, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said drivers should be aware that there is salt on the driving surface. According to KYTC, chicken offal, also known as chicken waste, was spilled along the highway...
Main Street Tavern Restaurant closing at end of year
The Main Street Tavern Restaurant, known for its brick-oven pizzas, specialty cheesecakes and weekly trivia nights, will be closing at the end of the year, owners Paul and Adam Barnes announced in a Facebook post. The restaurant at Eighth and Main streets will close after its New Year’s Eve party,...
radionwtn.com
Paris Neighborhood Clean-Up Set Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–As part of the state’s “No Trash November”, a clean-up is schedule for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, November 5 at the Atkins-Porter Rec Center on Highland St. Volunteers are needed and will be cleaning up the streets in the A-P Neighborhood. The Tennessee Department...
Driver killed in crash with school bus in Dyer County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Milan, Tennessee man was killed in a collision with a school bus in Dyer County on Wednesday. Aaron Barksdale, 21, was killed when his Chevy Malibu hit a school bus at the intersection of Hogwallow Road and Jones Road around 7 a.m., the Tennessee Highway Patrol said in a report. No […]
wkdzradio.com
Pedestrian Struck By Train And Killed In Hopkinsville
A man was hit by a train in the area of East 18th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a man was struck by a train in the area of East 18th Street and died from the injuries. Authorities have blocked off the area as they investigate...
