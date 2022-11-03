Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Related
iBerkshires.com
Coody Leads Mount Greylock to Tourney-Opening Win
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- The Mount Greylock volleyball team Friday came back from an 11-point deficit in the third set to take a sweep from Norfolk Aggie in the first round of the Division 5 State Tournament. Charlotte Coody was part of 32 points in the 25-16, 25-15, 26-24 win. Coody...
iBerkshires.com
Lenox Girls Earn Road Win in State Tourney Opener
MILLIS, Mass. -- Ella Hall made eight saves and four different players each scored a goal for the Lenox girls soccer team in a 4-2 win over Millis on Saturday in the Division 5 State Tournament. Aliza Munch and Medeja Rudzinskaite each sored in the first half to give the...
iBerkshires.com
Williams Men's Soccer Falls in PKs
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- The Connecticut College men's soccer team Saturday advanced on penalty kicks past Williams in the semi-finals of the NESCAC tournament. Ben Diffley stopped six shots for Williams (6-1-10). Field Hockey. MIDDLEBURY, Vt. -- Katie George scored two goals to lead Middlebury to a 4-0 win over Williams...
iBerkshires.com
Paulo Freire Volleyball Sweeps Lenox in D5 Playoffs
CHICOPEE, Mass. -- The fifth-seeded Paulo Freire volleyball team turned out to be too much for Lenox in the Division 5 State Tournament's Round of 32 on Friday afternoon. The Millionaires (9-13) saw their season come to an end in a 25-7, 25-10, 25-10 loss. "Despite the time we spent...
iBerkshires.com
Mount Everett Girls 'Run Out of Gas' in State Tourney Opener
WALPOLE, Mass. – Norfolk Aggie (15-1-3) scored twice in the second half Friday to earn a 2-0 win over Mount Everett in the preliminary round of the Division 5 State Tournament. “To say it's been a crazy 48 hours would be an understatement,” Mount Everett coach Joshua King said....
iBerkshires.com
KIPP Academy Advances Past Lee in State Tourney
LYNN, Mass. -- The KIPP Academy football team played well enough to score without any help from Lee in Saturday's Divsiion 8 State Tournament game. Three first-half turnovers and a short kickoff recovered by the Panhers factored into a 44-12 win for KIPP at Manning Field. Juan Setalsingh threw for...
iBerkshires.com
Holbrook Girls Edge McCann Tech
HOLBROOK, Mass. – The Holbrook girls soccer team scored in the 28th minute and went on to a 1-0 win over McCann Tech in the preliminary round of the Division 5 State Tournament on Friday. Keira Lennon stopped 12 shots for the Hornets. McCann Tech finishes the season with...
iBerkshires.com
Fast Start Propels Drury in State Tourney Opener
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The Drury girls soccer team scored three goals in the first six minutes en route to a 7-1 win over Prospect Hill Friday in the preliminary round of the Division 5 State Tournament. Megan McGrath, Hannah Lacasse and Madison Saunders accounted for those early goals.
iBerkshires.com
Drury 'Goes Down Swinging' Against Defending State Champs
Drury was better than many would have thought. The 15th-seeded Blue Devils outscored the Skippers, 15-7, in the second half of Friday's 41-15 Division 7 State Tournament opening loss. The defending state champions got 128 yards rushing and two receiving touchdowns in just more than two quarters of work from...
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Volleyball Falls in Five Sets in State Tourney
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – The Taconic volleyball team Thursday played from behind throughout its state tournament opener and came back every time. But the Thunder ran out of time in the first-to-15 fifth set. No. 23 Georgetown benefited from a service error on match point to come away with a...
iBerkshires.com
Last Call Activities Before the Fall Season Ends
The bone-chilling winter is looming over a lot of shoulders. The shovels, heavy coats, mittens, scarfs, and hats are being dusted off in preparation for the dark winter season. What better way to send off the season by doing these last-call activities before it is too late. Especially as this unusual mild autumn weather is expected to continue for another week.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Saw Two Mini-COVID Surges This Fall
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city has seen ups and downs with COVID-19 cases this fall and is currently on the lower end of case counts. Health officials now say sewage testing is the truest indicator of the virus's impact on the community because it accounts for at-home tests. "We...
Bridge Street closed and without power in Monson
Bridge Street in Monson will be closed due to a utility pole damaged in an accident.
iBerkshires.com
Overnight Guardrail Operations in Lee Starting Monday
LEE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced it will be conducting overnight guardrail replacement operations on the I-90 westbound off-ramp at exit 10 in Lee. The work will be conducted nightly from Monday, Nov. 7, through Friday, Nov. 11, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to...
New President of Trinity Health of New England visits Mercy Medical Center
Trinity Health of New England celebrated it's new President and CEO Thursday, offering a warm welcome at Mercy Medical Center.
iBerkshires.com
Harvest Festivals and Craft Fairs 2022
The air is crisp, the leaves are falling, the holidays are approaching artisans and craft enthusiasts know what that means. It's craft fair and bazaar season! This list will be updated as we get more information. Have an event to add? Email us at info@iberkshires.com. Note that some craft fairs...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to truck fire on I-91 South in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responded to a car fire on the I-91 Southbound bridge in West Springfield Saturday afternoon. The scene has since cleared. According to West Springfield Fire Department’s Spokesperson Lt. Tony Spear, a 2003 RAM 3500 pickup was fully involved in the fire. The truck was lost in the fire.
Video shows moment motorist crashed into gate at historic Westfield cemetery
WESTFIELD — Officials are still looking for leads in last weekend’s incident in which a vehicle struck the Mechanic Street gate of the Old Burying Ground, and the Historical Commission chair said the cost to replace it could be nearly 10 times what the city recently paid to restore it.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield School's Curriculum Panel OKs 2 Pilot Courses
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Public Schools' curriculum subcommittee voted to approve two pilot courses during its meeting on Tuesday night. The "History of Math" course has been in the works for over a year. It would be a half-year elective to ensure it is accessible to students who have an interest in the topic since all half-year electives are currently either English or history based.
Easthampton’s Tavern on the Hill, burned by August fire, poised to reopen
After sustaining heavy damage during an overnight August fire, popular Easthampton restaurant Tavern on the Hill said Wednesday that it is poised for a December reopening. The hillside barbecue restaurant on the shoulder of Mount Tom has been closed since the night of Aug. 12, when a passing motorist reported a fire roughly half an hour after staff locked up for the night.
Comments / 0