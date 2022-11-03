MURRAY – T.R.M. Howard, the Murray native who played a crucial behind-the-scenes role in the Civil Rights Movement, is currently being portrayed onscreen in a movie about the tragic murder of Emmett Till. If the authors of a book about Howard’s life have anything to say about it, it won’t be the last time audiences have a chance to learn about the instrumental part he played in history.

MURRAY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO