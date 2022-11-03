Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Lodge has confidence Racers can focus on Mo. State after semis win
VALPARAISO, Ind. — Less than 24 hours after Murray State battled its way into the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament championship match, Head Coach Matt Lodge and his players were still enjoying the aftermath of Thursday’s semifinal win over host Valparaiso. However, the fifth-year Racer skipper...
Marion, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KFVS12
Lanes cleared in Caldwell and Trigg Counties after multiple crashes
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Multiple crashes, including at least one now-extinguished truck fire, had blocked I-24 in the morning of November 5. The truck fire was near the 58 mile marker on I-24 Eastbound. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash in Caldwell County at the 56.5 mile marker. KY...
KFVS12
Paducah Public Schools closed Mon. due to flu cases
The Flu has forced at least four school districts in Western Kentucky to announce closures this week. A Paducah man is behind bars after police say he fired shots at both a moving taxicab and a house. Affordable housing coming to Williamson County. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. In the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 5, 2022
Kristie Sue Frye, 70, of Springville, Tennessee, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 20220, at Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Nancy Thompson. Nancy Thompson, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mayfield,...
Hundreds of nails popping tires on Stewart County road
A country road in Stewart Country has become incredibly dangerous ever since someone recently started dropping hundreds of sharp nails on the road. It's a mystery who's doing this, but neighbors said they know one thing: they are sick of blowing out their tires.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crittenden County Schools close due to multiple illnesses
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — High rates of the flu, strep throat and other illnesses are circulating in Crittenden County schools, so they've made the decision to close on Nov. 4 and 7. According to a school official, attendance numbers have fallen rapidly over the past week, with illness affecting...
wpsdlocal6.com
Rail crossing upgrades to cause extended closures on Paducah's southside
PADUCAH — The Paducah and Louisville Railroad is planning an extended closure of three Southside roadways to allow for rail-crossing upgrades. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, all three roadways will close at 7 a.m. on Monday, November 7 and are expected to reopen on the morning of November 12.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Power restored to most homes in Clarksville after heavy winds
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – About 2,500 CDE Lightband households lost power due to heavy wind gusts Saturday morning. At 11:30 a.m., there were 35 outages affecting just over 2,500 customers, according to CDE. “Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to get power restored,” CDE said....
wpsdlocal6.com
North Friendship Road to be restricted to one lane on Nov. 7
PADUCAH — ATMOS Energy is planning a work-zone lane-restriction along the 500 Block of North Friendship Road in Lone Oak, beginning on Nov. 7. According to a Friday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the work zone will be at the Seneca Lane intersection at mile point 4.21 between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62.
KFVS12
All McCracken Co. schools closed due to flu
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - All McCracken County schools will be closed Friday, November 4 and Monday, November 7 due to “the high rate of influenza cases among students and staff.”. According to a post on the McCracken County Public Schools Facebook page, student and staff attendance rates have...
Dresden Enterprise
Parham Seeking Vacant State Judicial Seat
Long-time 27th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge and attorney Jeff Parham of Martin is seeking the judicial seat for the Criminal Court of Appeals for the Western District of Tennessee, following the death of long-time judge, the late John Everett Williams. Judge Williams of Huntingdon died Sept. 2, nearly a...
KFVS12
Chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 in Marshall County, Ky. treated with salt; site clear
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - While the site of a chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 is clear, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said drivers should be aware that there is salt on the driving surface. According to KYTC, chicken offal, also known as chicken waste, was spilled along the highway...
kentuckytoday.com
Vision come true: Crofton Baptist names building after former pastor
CROFTON, Ky. (KT) — Rick Hatley, who pastored Crofton Baptist Church until his death in February, had a dream of seeing a new Family Life Center completed and without any debt to the church. That dream has been fulfilled, and this past Sunday the building was named in his honor.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray’s Howard portrayed in ‘Till’ movie
MURRAY – T.R.M. Howard, the Murray native who played a crucial behind-the-scenes role in the Civil Rights Movement, is currently being portrayed onscreen in a movie about the tragic murder of Emmett Till. If the authors of a book about Howard’s life have anything to say about it, it won’t be the last time audiences have a chance to learn about the instrumental part he played in history.
KFVS12
Mayfield High School to hold Veterans Day Tribute
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Leading up to Veterans Day, a western Kentucky high school plans to honor those who have served in the military. The Veterans Day program will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9. Veterans and active service members are invited, along with community members. According to...
wpsdlocal6.com
No-excuse, in-person early voting in Kentucky begins Nov. 3
WEST KENTUCKY — The midterm election is next Tuesday. No-excuse, in-person early voting in Kentucky begins Thursday, Nov. 3 and ends Monday, Nov. 5. Anyone who is registered to vote in Kentucky is able to vote during those three days. County clerks and state leaders say it's important that you go out and vote, no matter your situation.
WBBJ
Milan 21-year-old dies in wreck involving school bus in Dyer County
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms one person died in a wreck involving a school bus in Dyer County. According to THP, the wreck occurred around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, near Hogwallow Road and Jones Road. A crash report states a school bus carrying...
hcmc-tn.org
HCMC Patient Parking Lot Elevator Out of Commission – Alternative Entrance or Drop Off at Front Circle
Paris, TN – The elevator that connects the patient parking lot to the catwalk that leads to the main entrance of the facility is currently out of commission at Henry County Medical Center. Facilities Management estimates that repairs will be completed on Friday, November 4. With this in mind,...
walls102.com
Ky officials warn of ‘slick smelly’ chicken guts spill
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials on Friday warned motorists to avoid a portion U.S. Highway 62 where chicken offal spilled along the roadway. Offal is typically made up of all the non-edible portions of a bird, like the feathers, fat, blood, bone, organs and certain parts such as the heads and feet.
