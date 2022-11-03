Read full article on original website
Grand Haven wins 16th straight volleyball district
The Grand Haven volleyball team earned their 16th straight Division 1 district title on Friday evening. The Bucs held off Zeeland East for the win in three sets (25-17, 25-20, 25-20). Izzy Whittaker had nine kills, while Kam Burbridge had eight blocks and six kills. Jillian Swierbut had five kills...
Mona Shores falls in district finals to Traverse City Central
The Sailors battled hard but fell short in four close sets to Traverse City Central (25-17, 24-26, 21-25, 21-25). “It’s been a great season,” said coach Kathy Hellmann. “The ladies went out playing hard.”. Ava Dunn led the way with 12 kills and two aces, while Kyann...
North Muskegon moves on to district final with five set win over Western Michigan Christian
The North Muskegon volleyball team won a back-and-forth match against Western Michigan Christian in the Division 3 district semi-final round on Thursday evening at Fennville. The Norse topped the Warriors in five sets (25-16, 18-25, 25-18, 20-25, 15-8). “The girls played so hard and kept their composure in a very...
Reed City’s rushing attack takes down Muskegon Catholic in Division 6 district title game
Muskegon Catholic Central saw its football season come to an end on Friday evening in a Division 6 district championship game. The Crusaders fell 36-7 to the Reed City Coyotes. The Crusaders and the Coyotes played in downpouring for a majority of the game. In the end, Catholic’s defense couldn’t...
It’s a huge night of high school sports on tap for area fans
Tonight, seven teams in the Local Sports Journal coverage area will take part in six district championship title football games. A victory moves them into next week’s regionals. Those teams include Mona Shores, Muskegon, Fruitport, Whitehall, Oakridge, Muskegon Catholic and Manistee. Ravenna will travel to Ithaca on Saturday. Tonight’s games all begin at 7 p.m.
Kent City cruises past White Cloud to earn District Championship
The Kent City volleyball team faceD-off against White Cloud Thursday evening in a Division 3 district final match-up. The Eagles overpowered the host school, winning in 3 sets to earn their first district championship since 2016. From the opening serve, it was clear that Kent City came to play. They...
Fremont wins volleyball district title over Sparta
The Fremont volleyball team broke their district drought on Friday evening with their first Division 2 title since 2010. The Packers got by Sparta in four sets, 25-19, 22-25, 25-14, 25-11. Sage Vandenberg had 15 kills and five blocks. Marcy Tanner had eight kills and three aces. Also, Carle Bruggema...
This time around, Forest Hills Central comes out on top of Mona Shores, wins district title
When the Mona Shores Sailors and Forest Hills Central Rangers do battle on the football field, you can expect the outcome to be up for grabs well into the fourth quarter. It happened again on Friday night, and this time, the host Rangers defeated the Sailors 33-21 and earned a Division 2 district championship.
Healthy, confident Muskegon Big Reds prepare for district title game against Coopersville
Muskegon Big Red football coach Shane Fairfield never lacks confidence when talking about his team. Such is the case again this season as the Big Reds face the Coopersville Broncos with a Division 3 district championship on the line. Going into the 7 p.m. game on Friday, the Big Reds...
Muskegon Catholic wins district championship over Calvary Christian
The Muskegon Catholic Central volleyball team got by Fruitport Calvary Christian in a tight Division 4 district finals match on Friday evening to win a district championship. The match was played at Mason County Eastern. The Crusaders escaped with the victory in three sets, 26-24, 25-19, 28-26. Claire LaVigne led...
Jayhawks get volleyball win over Mott Community College
MCC (29-6) will face the winner of Mott-Oakland on Saturday afternoon.
Muskegon Lumberjacks lose lead, lose game to visiting Youngstown
MUSKEGON — The Muskegon Lumberjacks allowed four unanswered goals over the final two periods on Saturday night and dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Youngstown Phantoms. The game was played at Trinity Health Arena. Jake Richard scored Muskegon’s first goal at 6:25 of the opening period with a...
Shelby sweeps Hesperia to win volleyball district
Hesperia took everything Shelby could dish out in Thursday night’s MHSAA Division 3 district championship match at Mason County Central, and didn’t flinch. But, in the end, the Tigers were able to prevail in three sets 25-20, 25-18 and 25-18 to win their second straight district title, punching their ticket to next week’s regional tournament.
Mona Shores faces familiar foe in Forest Hills Central with district title on the line
A playoff matchup featuring the Mona Shores Sailors and the Forest Hills Central Rangers is becoming an annual event. Friday night’s Division 2 district title game will be the fifth time the teams have played one another since 2017. The game is at 7 p.m. at Forest Hills Central.
Fremont sweeps Tri-County advances to Friday night championship match
The Fremont volleyball team held off Howard City Tri County on Thursday evening in the Division 2 district semi-final round. The Packers got the win in three sets (25-17, 25-20, 25-19). Kendall Barnhart led the Packers with eight digs, seven kills and five aces. Sage Vandenberg added 13 kills and...
Tradition rich Oakridge, Belding set to do battle for a Division 5 district crown
MUSKEGON– — Two high school football teams with plenty of tradition will go at it Friday night. The Oakridge Eagles host the Belding Black Knights at 7 p.m. with a Division 5 district football title on the line. Oakridge advanced to the district final game after shutting out...
High-powered Ithaca eliminates Ravenna in Division 7 playoff action
Ravenna hung with traditional football power Ithaca for one half in Saturday’s Division 7 district final in Ithaca. The second half was a whole different story as the Bulldogs dropped a 63-27 decision. . Ravenna, making its fourth straight appearance in the playoffs, hung with the Yellowjackets throughout the...
It got a bit crazy, but Whitehall survives against upset-minded Fruitport, 51-26
Whitehall found itself trailing upset-minded Fruitport 6-0 after the first quarter on Friday night, with its high-powered offense struggling with two lost fumbles. But the Vikings – unbeaten and ranked No. 2 in the state in Division 4 – proved they could dig deep and overcome adversity, scoring 24 unanswered points in the second quarter and then holding on from there when things got crazy for a rainy, 51-26 victory.
