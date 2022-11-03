ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Grand Haven wins 16th straight volleyball district

The Grand Haven volleyball team earned their 16th straight Division 1 district title on Friday evening. The Bucs held off Zeeland East for the win in three sets (25-17, 25-20, 25-20). Izzy Whittaker had nine kills, while Kam Burbridge had eight blocks and six kills. Jillian Swierbut had five kills...
Mona Shores falls in district finals to Traverse City Central

The Sailors battled hard but fell short in four close sets to Traverse City Central (25-17, 24-26, 21-25, 21-25). “It’s been a great season,” said coach Kathy Hellmann. “The ladies went out playing hard.”. Ava Dunn led the way with 12 kills and two aces, while Kyann...
It’s a huge night of high school sports on tap for area fans

Tonight, seven teams in the Local Sports Journal coverage area will take part in six district championship title football games. A victory moves them into next week’s regionals. Those teams include Mona Shores, Muskegon, Fruitport, Whitehall, Oakridge, Muskegon Catholic and Manistee. Ravenna will travel to Ithaca on Saturday. Tonight’s games all begin at 7 p.m.
Kent City cruises past White Cloud to earn District Championship

The Kent City volleyball team faceD-off against White Cloud Thursday evening in a Division 3 district final match-up. The Eagles overpowered the host school, winning in 3 sets to earn their first district championship since 2016. From the opening serve, it was clear that Kent City came to play. They...
Fremont wins volleyball district title over Sparta

The Fremont volleyball team broke their district drought on Friday evening with their first Division 2 title since 2010. The Packers got by Sparta in four sets, 25-19, 22-25, 25-14, 25-11. Sage Vandenberg had 15 kills and five blocks. Marcy Tanner had eight kills and three aces. Also, Carle Bruggema...
Muskegon Catholic wins district championship over Calvary Christian

The Muskegon Catholic Central volleyball team got by Fruitport Calvary Christian in a tight Division 4 district finals match on Friday evening to win a district championship. The match was played at Mason County Eastern. The Crusaders escaped with the victory in three sets, 26-24, 25-19, 28-26. Claire LaVigne led...
Muskegon Lumberjacks lose lead, lose game to visiting Youngstown

MUSKEGON — The Muskegon Lumberjacks allowed four unanswered goals over the final two periods on Saturday night and dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Youngstown Phantoms. The game was played at Trinity Health Arena. Jake Richard scored Muskegon’s first goal at 6:25 of the opening period with a...
Shelby sweeps Hesperia to win volleyball district

Hesperia took everything Shelby could dish out in Thursday night’s MHSAA Division 3 district championship match at Mason County Central, and didn’t flinch. But, in the end, the Tigers were able to prevail in three sets 25-20, 25-18 and 25-18 to win their second straight district title, punching their ticket to next week’s regional tournament.
Fremont sweeps Tri-County advances to Friday night championship match

The Fremont volleyball team held off Howard City Tri County on Thursday evening in the Division 2 district semi-final round. The Packers got the win in three sets (25-17, 25-20, 25-19). Kendall Barnhart led the Packers with eight digs, seven kills and five aces. Sage Vandenberg added 13 kills and...
High-powered Ithaca eliminates Ravenna in Division 7 playoff action

Ravenna hung with traditional football power Ithaca for one half in Saturday’s Division 7 district final in Ithaca. The second half was a whole different story as the Bulldogs dropped a 63-27 decision. . Ravenna, making its fourth straight appearance in the playoffs, hung with the Yellowjackets throughout the...
It got a bit crazy, but Whitehall survives against upset-minded Fruitport, 51-26

Whitehall found itself trailing upset-minded Fruitport 6-0 after the first quarter on Friday night, with its high-powered offense struggling with two lost fumbles. But the Vikings – unbeaten and ranked No. 2 in the state in Division 4 – proved they could dig deep and overcome adversity, scoring 24 unanswered points in the second quarter and then holding on from there when things got crazy for a rainy, 51-26 victory.
