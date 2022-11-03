Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Telethon of Stars: Amila's story
PADUCAH - The 66th Annual Lions Club WPSD Local 6 Telethon of Stars is approaching quickly. The Telethon of Stars is a night filled with music and entertainment aimed at raising money to benefit local centers focused on providing care for adults and children with disabilities. This year's telethon is...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Lyon County vs Calloway County
The Lyon County Lyons took on Calloway County in their second game Saturday at the Calloway County Jamboree at Murray State University. YourSportsEdge.Com was there and got these pics of the Lyons in action. Check em out. Lyon County vs Calloway County.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 5, 2022
Kristie Sue Frye, 70, of Springville, Tennessee, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 20220, at Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Nancy Thompson. Nancy Thompson, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mayfield,...
radionwtn.com
2022 Winners Announced At Annual Obion County Awards Dinner
Union City, Tenn.–It was a big night in Union City last night as the 2022 winners were announced by the Obion County Joint Economic Development Corp. at its annual banquet held at Discovery Park of America. Emcee was Art Sparks, chairman of the Joint Economic Development Corp., with the...
One Small Town in Kentucky Celebrates the Holidays With Santa And a Huge Lights Festival
The pumpkins are all but gone and the holiday season has come in with all the bells and whistles or should we say lights. One Kentucky town knows just how to celebrate. Patti's is located in Grand Rivers, Kentucky about three miles off the interstate. My first experience with Patti's was in high school when I played in the Kentucky Lake soccer tournament. I was hooked after that.
KFVS12
Mayfield High School to hold Veterans Day Tribute
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Leading up to Veterans Day, a western Kentucky high school plans to honor those who have served in the military. The Veterans Day program will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9. Veterans and active service members are invited, along with community members. According to...
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway Jamboree features top-notch talent
MURRAY — One of the most-sought high school basketball recruits in Kentucky will being his talents Saturday to Murray as part of the Calloway County Jamboree at Jeffrey Gymnasium. Lyon County guard Travis Perry is on the radar of such programs as Kentucky, Michigan, Purdue, Bradley, Cincinnati, Creighton, Iowa,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Governor appoints local doctor, bank official to Kentucky Fire Commission, Financial Institutions Board
PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a doctor and the vice president of a bank from Paducah to a state board and a state commission. The governor appointed Dr. Irvin Smith, a physician at Healthworks LLC, to serve on the Kentucky Fire Commission. Smith replaces Fadi Al Akhrass, who has resigned from the commission, the governor's office announced Friday.
Dresden Enterprise
Parham Seeking Vacant State Judicial Seat
Long-time 27th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge and attorney Jeff Parham of Martin is seeking the judicial seat for the Criminal Court of Appeals for the Western District of Tennessee, following the death of long-time judge, the late John Everett Williams. Judge Williams of Huntingdon died Sept. 2, nearly a...
KFVS12
Chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 in Marshall County, Ky. treated with salt; site clear
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - While the site of a chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 is clear, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said drivers should be aware that there is salt on the driving surface. According to KYTC, chicken offal, also known as chicken waste, was spilled along the highway...
Several Ky. school districts to close because of spike in influenza cases
At least 14 of Kentucky’s 171 school districts announced they’ll be closed or having non-traditional instruction in the coming days due to a high number of influenza cases. Several school systems in Western Kentucky — including McCracken, Crittenden and Ballard — are among the closures. McCracken is expected...
KFVS12
3 inmates accused of damaging new Graves Co. temporary judicial center
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three inmates are accused of damaging the new judicial center. William Clay Mathis, 50, of Melber, Ky., is facing a charge of theft by unlawful taking. Gregory V. Wilson, 21, of Mayfield, is facing a charge of third-degree criminal mischief. Gabriel Anthony Vejar, 25, of...
westkentuckystar.com
Governor appoints two Paducah residents to boards
Gov. Andy Beshear announced several appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions Friday, including two western Kentucky residents. Dr. Irvin Smith of Paducah is a physician at Healthworks LLC. He will fill the unexpired term through late 2023 of a previous appointee, who resigned from the Kentucky Fire Commission. Susan Guess...
Murray Ledger & Times
Tigers try to keep season alive at Butler
MURRAY — When the Murray High football team travels to Morgantown tonight to play in the first round of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Class 2A playoffs, it will not only be facing a good Butler County Bears team, but the Tigers will also have to face themselves.
wpsdlocal6.com
Three Graves County inmates face new charges
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Three Graves County inmates currently incarcerated on drug and theft charges face new charges in connection to damage to the Graves County Judicial Center. The three men who were transported from out-of-county jail facilities to the newly open Graves County Judicial Center for a court...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatality Crash
Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was hit by a train in the area of East 18th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say 22-year-old Corey Burns was struck by a train in the area of East 18th Street and died from his injuries.
wpsdlocal6.com
Chicken organ spill makes smelly mess on U.S. 62 near Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, KY — Hold your noses folks, it's a little smelly on U.S. 62. According to a morning announcement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, there's a chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 just east of the Interstate 24 Calvert City Exit 27 interchange. Officials say if you don't...
Murray Ledger & Times
Lodge has confidence Racers can focus on Mo. State after semis win
VALPARAISO, Ind. — Less than 24 hours after Murray State battled its way into the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament championship match, Head Coach Matt Lodge and his players were still enjoying the aftermath of Thursday’s semifinal win over host Valparaiso. However, the fifth-year Racer skipper...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wickliffe man allegedly admits to assaulting girlfriend found injured on Carlisle County River Trail
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A Wickliffe man is facing charges of 4th degree assault and 2nd degree wanton endangerment following a Wednesday incident near the Carlisle County River Bottoms. According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office, deputies were contacted regarding a missing woman on Nov. 2....
wkdzradio.com
Bullet Narrowly Missed Children In Hopkinsville
Authorities are investigating after a bullet traveled through a duplex wall on Massey Lane in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a bullet came through the wall from a connected duplex with several children along with adults inside. Two 17-year-olds that were in the connected duplex that the bullet reportedly...
