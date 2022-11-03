ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Murray Ledger & Times

Lodge has confidence Racers can focus on Mo. State after semis win

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Less than 24 hours after Murray State battled its way into the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament championship match, Head Coach Matt Lodge and his players were still enjoying the aftermath of Thursday’s semifinal win over host Valparaiso. However, the fifth-year Racer skipper...
MURRAY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Lyon County vs Calloway County

The Lyon County Lyons took on Calloway County in their second game Saturday at the Calloway County Jamboree at Murray State University. YourSportsEdge.Com was there and got these pics of the Lyons in action. Check em out. Lyon County vs Calloway County.
LYON COUNTY, KY
sic.edu

Johnston City dual-sport standout signs with Falcons

HARRISBURG, Ill. – Bailey Weber of Johnston City High School has signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career at Southeastern Illinois College. Weber, a dual-sport standout in volleyball and softball, will play both sports for the Falcons during the 2023-2024 academic year. Known as...
JOHNSTON CITY, IL
Murray Ledger & Times

Calloway Jamboree features top-notch talent

MURRAY — One of the most-sought high school basketball recruits in Kentucky will being his talents Saturday to Murray as part of the Calloway County Jamboree at Jeffrey Gymnasium. Lyon County guard Travis Perry is on the radar of such programs as Kentucky, Michigan, Purdue, Bradley, Cincinnati, Creighton, Iowa,...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Tigers responds late to win at Butler

MORGANTOWN — Murray High quarterback 40-yard scoring run with about five minutes to go in the fourth quarter gave the Tigers a hard-fought 27-21 win over Butler County Friday night in the first round of the Kentucky Class 2A State Football Playoffs at Butler County Stadium. That score ruined...
MORGANTOWN, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Wright On; First review of Racer men’s debut? Prohm has players that care

We are now more than 24 hours from the end of the Murray State men’s basketball team’s first public performance of the 2022-23 season. The reviews probably are mixed. Some fans are thinking they liked what they saw, while others are thinking doom and gloom. No surprises. It comes with the territory.
MURRAY, KY
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Hosts Morris To Highlight Prep Football Playoffs Week 2

Area teams are back in action today as Week 2 of the prep football playoffs continue. The Centralia Orphans will kick off at 3pm this afternoon at home against Morris trying to advance to the State Quarterfinals. Also in 5a, Highland hosts Mascoutah and Metamora is at Mahomet-Seymour. In 6a,...
CENTRALIA, IL
Murray Ledger & Times

Tigers try to keep season alive at Butler

MURRAY — When the Murray High football team travels to Morgantown tonight to play in the first round of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Class 2A playoffs, it will not only be facing a good Butler County Bears team, but the Tigers will also have to face themselves.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Nov. 5, 2022

Kristie Sue Frye, 70, of Springville, Tennessee, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 20220, at Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Nancy Thompson. Nancy Thompson, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mayfield,...
SPRINGVILLE, TN
southernillinoisnow.com

Du Quoin man killed in foggy car-semi crash in Washington County

A 28-year-old Du Quoin man has died in a car-truck crash in Washington County Tuesday morning. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger says the crash occurred during extremely foggy conditions on Illinois Route 127 near Mississippi Road. He pronounced the victim, Marcus Young, dead at the scene at 6:45 Tuesday morning.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Annual Thanksgiving Day Meal to come to Carbondale again

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - With Thanksgiving in just a few weeks, people are getting ready by getting food in advance or simply making plans with family. Those in Carbondale will also have the opportunity to enjoy a community meal together from the annual Thanksgiving Day Meal. On November 24, hundreds...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Crittenden County Schools close due to multiple illnesses

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — High rates of the flu, strep throat and other illnesses are circulating in Crittenden County schools, so they've made the decision to close on Nov. 4 and 7. According to a school official, attendance numbers have fallen rapidly over the past week, with illness affecting...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
WBKR

One Small Town in Kentucky Celebrates the Holidays With Santa And a Huge Lights Festival

The pumpkins are all but gone and the holiday season has come in with all the bells and whistles or should we say lights. One Kentucky town knows just how to celebrate. Patti's is located in Grand Rivers, Kentucky about three miles off the interstate. My first experience with Patti's was in high school when I played in the Kentucky Lake soccer tournament. I was hooked after that.
GRAND RIVERS, KY
foxillinois.com

Police searching for southern Illinois man

FLORA, Ill. (WICS) — Police are searching for a southern Illinois man due to a violation of a bond. The Clay County Sheriff says Phillip Blaine Henson’s bond was previously set in Clay County Court at $1.25 million on March 18, which required Henson to post $125,000 cash to bond out of jail.
CLAY COUNTY, IL
wsiu.org

Morse indicted in deadly Carbondale shooting

A Jackson County Grand Jury has indicted the suspect in a fatal shooting last month on murder charges. State's Attorney Joe Cervantez says 20-year old Daurice Morse of Cairo was indicted this week on two counts of First-Degree Murder in the death of Gary Jacob. Investigators with the Carbondale Police...
CARBONDALE, IL
wmix94.com

DuQuoin man killed in foggy morning crash near Nashville

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A 28-year-old DuQuoin man was killed Tuesday morning in a crash on Illinois State Route 127 near Nashville Illinois. According to Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger, he pronounced Marcus D. Young dead at the scene at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. Styninger says Young was the restrained driver...
NASHVILLE, IL

