Northwestern performs first heart transplant in Illinois using ‘heart-in-a-box’ device

Read full article on original website
Related
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Free COVID tests offered; firefighter charged with arson; ‘Puffy’ to invest in cannabis
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced it will be distributing 1 million over-the-counter COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to residents in economically disadvantaged zip codes outside the City of Chicago through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation. Through the program, IDPH will be distributing one million at-home antigen tests to 200,000 Illinois families. Households can find out if they are in an eligible zip code and request one package of five tests on a first-come-first-serve basis at the Project Act website. The tests will be delivered to the home address.
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Illinois
When clicking on this article you most likely had Chicago in mind as the number 1 spot, but according to a new study that isn't the case. Illinois is both beloved and hated by many in America, and it has its highs and lows. Today we will be looking at the most dangerous places in Illinois.
IDPH announces distribution of 1 million free COVID-19 Rapid Tests for vulnerable Illinoisans
Public Health Department Urges Illinoisans to Get Fully Vaccinated for Protection from COVID-19 & Flu Before the Holiday Season; Illinois Reports 14,225 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past Week. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it will be distributing 1 million over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to...
KWQC
Illinois offers free COVID-19 test kits to low-income residents
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) -The Illinois Department of Public Health announced it will be distributing 1 million over-the-counter COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to residents in economically disadvantaged zip codes through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation.. The announcement comes as the CDC released data showing that 31counties in Illinois are at an elevated Community Level for COVID-19. IDPH is reporting 14,225 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, and 54 deaths since October 28.
Illinois reports 3,110 new COVID cases, 4 new deaths
Illinois reported 3,110 new COVID cases and 4 new deaths Thursday.
Explorer Gets Real Close to Cottonmouth on Snake Road in Illinois
Many people go to the infamous Snake Road in Illinois this time of year on purpose. I'm gonna take a hard pass, but that wasn't a problem for a recent explorer who shared up-close video of the very venomous Cottonmouth snake. If you're not familiar with Snake Road, it's a...
977wmoi.com
Mountain Lions on the Move through Illinois, Not Here to Stay
Mountain lions have been on the move this fall with two confirmed sightings of animals in northern and central Illinois. Large predators occasionally pass through Illinois but are not here to stay. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported on Oct. 17 that a mountain lion, also known as cougars,...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Guidelines Ahead of the Holidays
With just over 20 days until Thanksgiving and just over 50 days until Christmas, holiday gatherings are already on the minds of many Americans. So what happens if you test positive for COVID right before the holidays? Have the guidelines changed?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus...
WIFR
IDPH reports 14,225 COVID-19 cases, 54 deaths over past week
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that it will start distributing 1 million COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to 200,000 families in economically disadvantaged zip codes outside of Chicago. The effort was made possible through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation’s public charity and its Project...
WSAW
Missing Endangered Person Alert issued for Stevens Point woman, may be traveling to Illinois
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A missing endangered person alert was issued Saturday afternoon for a Stevens Point woman who was last seen Friday afternoon. The alert for 24-year-old Cassidy Bemowski was issued Saturday after she was last seen near 932 Sixth St. in Stevens Point around 2:50 p.m. Friday. Bemowski...
IL Crime Is So Bad Ambulance Was Stolen From Inside Fire Station
If you want to know how bad crime has gotten in Illinois, all you have to do is check out this latest incident. This isn't a new problem but crime is horrible in Illinois. The rates keep soaring. It doesn't seem to get any better. Now, it's happening all over the state and not just in Chicago. It doesn't seem to matter the time or place, you always have to be on alert. Officials wonder why people are moving from the Land of Lincoln. This is definitely at the top of the list.
Three $100k, nine $50k winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois
ILLINOIS — Check your tickets! Though no one won the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, 12 lucky Illinoisans can claim a nice chunk of change. To have claimed the massive jackpot, players needed to have matched all five regular numbers plus the Powerball: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the red Powerball 23. The […]
Springfield Clinic ‘not optimistic’ about deal with Blue Cross Blue Shield
A year later, state still reviewing ‘ghost network’; Rules to tighten insurance regulations pending SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A year after Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) kicked Springfield Clinic, along with its 450 doctors and 200 advanced practice nurses, out of network, a top executive revealed that the clinic is “not optimistic about […]
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
fox32chicago.com
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
‘Baby Noah’ could have been saved under Illinois’ Safe Haven law
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been 10 years since the body of a newborn baby boy the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office named “Baby Noah” was found on a conveyor belt at a Roscoe recycling center. It’s been 21 years since the law that could have saved the child’s life was passed in Illinois. The law allows newborns […]
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
Did You Know Minors Under 21 Can Legally Drink In Illinois?
You gotta love random laws and especially the weird loopholes and Illinois definitely has one. For a lot of us, turning 21 means a big boozy celebration as you're now legal to drink. I went to Margaritaville party for mine. For the first few years of the "officially legal" privilege, you're excited to be carded at the bars (then you get old and it becomes a compliment if it even happens at all).
Central Illinois Proud
Carle Health to take over UnityPoint Health Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Carle Health has signed a strategic affiliation agreement with UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois and UnityPoint Health to replace UnityPoint Health as the parent organization of the Central Illinois hospital systems. UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois includes Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals, affiliated clinics,...
KFVS12
Meat Processing Plant in Southern Illinois
A southern Illinois transit company is offering free rides to the polls on election day. Ky. man accused of assaulting woman, leaving her on sandbar in Mississippi River. A western Kentucky man is accused of assaulting a woman and leaving her on a sandbar in the Mississippi River. 2 overnight...
Comments / 1