Kentucky State

Governor appoints local doctor, bank official to Kentucky Fire Commission, Financial Institutions Board

PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a doctor and the vice president of a bank from Paducah to a state board and a state commission. The governor appointed Dr. Irvin Smith, a physician at Healthworks LLC, to serve on the Kentucky Fire Commission. Smith replaces Fadi Al Akhrass, who has resigned from the commission, the governor's office announced Friday.
At least 21 school districts across Kentucky close because of illness

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Schools across Kentucky are closing because of widespread illness. At least 21 school districts have either closed or moved to non-traditional instruction, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. Deciding to close now will hopefully stop the ongoing spread of illness, an administrator at one of...
Multiple Kentucky schools closed Friday due to widespread illness

KENTUCKY — Multiple school districts across the state will be closed Friday because of illness, including the flu. Some even closed Thursday and will be closed Monday. "Like with inclement weather days, the decision to close a district due to widespread illness is made by the superintendent and does not require a board vote," said Kentucky School Boards Association spokesperson Josh Shoulta. "The ability for a district to cancel school due to widespread illness, commonly referred to as taking ‘flu days’, has been used as needed by KY public schools for decades."
Gov. Beshear Announces More Than $15 Million in Funding to Northern Kentucky Communities

COVINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 1, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear delivered $15,663,176 in infrastructure and education funding to Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. The funding comes through the Governor’s Cleaner Water Program, his Better Schools Program, Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response funds (CDBG-CV) and the Energy and Environment Cabinet.
Flu activity widespread in Kentucky; some schools closing

Flu activity across the state is considered widespread by the Kentucky Department for Public Health with children ages 1-10 being the age group most highly affected by the flu so far this season. That increase in flu activity has led to a couple school closures, including one in a neighboring...
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness

(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How

Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
KSP offering full-time telecommunicator positions

The Kentucky State Police is currently seeking Kentuckians to join the agency as a telecommunicators to fill 46 full-time positions at 13 posts across the commonwealth, including Post 15 in Columbia which serves Russell County. Telecommunicators are front-line essential law enforcement personnel who answer the call to provide assistance and...
Two constitutional amendments on the ballot in Kentucky

Two constitutional amendments are on the ballot in Kentucky this election cycle. In short, Amendment 1 gives the state legislature the ability to call itself into session for up to 12 days and remove specific legislative session end dates. Kentucky is one of 14 states in which only the governor...
Bourbon barrel taxes skyrocket, legislators scramble to find solution

FRANKFORT, Ky. — As Kentucky's bourbon industry booms, taxes on aging barrels are skyrocketing. Legislators are scrambling to find a solution, which isn't as simple as it may seem. The most recent numbers from the Kentucky Distillers' Association show aging barrel taxes are costing Kentucky distillers nearly $40 million...
