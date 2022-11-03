Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Governor appoints local doctor, bank official to Kentucky Fire Commission, Financial Institutions Board
PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a doctor and the vice president of a bank from Paducah to a state board and a state commission. The governor appointed Dr. Irvin Smith, a physician at Healthworks LLC, to serve on the Kentucky Fire Commission. Smith replaces Fadi Al Akhrass, who has resigned from the commission, the governor's office announced Friday.
spectrumnews1.com
At least 21 school districts across Kentucky close because of illness
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Schools across Kentucky are closing because of widespread illness. At least 21 school districts have either closed or moved to non-traditional instruction, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. Deciding to close now will hopefully stop the ongoing spread of illness, an administrator at one of...
WUKY
Beshear: State's pediatric ICU beds full, others nearing capacity as RSV, flu ramp up
Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday he’s seeing some troubling numbers from the state’s pediatric facilities. I hope that's eased in the days since I saw that report, but I doubt it" Beshear added. "We need to make sure we are watching our kids very closely with what's going around."
WBKO
Gov. Beshear, Kentucky officials help break ground on new Veterans Center
BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WBKO) - Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, joined members of Kentucky’s federal delegation, along with local leaders and statewide officials to break ground on a new veterans center in Bowling Green. It has been in the making for 11 years now, but it has officially begun construction.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Reading Recovery program under fire as lawmakers hear from Oldham County family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A literacy intervention program meant to help first-grade students in Kentucky learn how to read came under fire in Frankfort on Wednesday. State lawmakers heard from an Oldham County family about what they say are the failings of the Reading Recovery program. "If anything, it's hurt...
spectrumnews1.com
Multiple Kentucky schools closed Friday due to widespread illness
KENTUCKY — Multiple school districts across the state will be closed Friday because of illness, including the flu. Some even closed Thursday and will be closed Monday. "Like with inclement weather days, the decision to close a district due to widespread illness is made by the superintendent and does not require a board vote," said Kentucky School Boards Association spokesperson Josh Shoulta. "The ability for a district to cancel school due to widespread illness, commonly referred to as taking ‘flu days’, has been used as needed by KY public schools for decades."
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Announces More Than $15 Million in Funding to Northern Kentucky Communities
COVINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 1, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear delivered $15,663,176 in infrastructure and education funding to Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. The funding comes through the Governor’s Cleaner Water Program, his Better Schools Program, Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response funds (CDBG-CV) and the Energy and Environment Cabinet.
Several Ky. school districts closing due to spike in influenza cases
At least 14 of Kentucky’s 171 school districts will close or have non-traditional instruction in coming days due to high cases of flu.
Kentucky children’s agency is taking ‘additional action’ against foster care facility where 7-year-old boy suffocated
The Kentucky agency charged with overseeing state youth centers said it has taken new action against the nonprofit organization that operates a Louisville foster care facility where a 7-year-old boy suffocated to death in July. The action comes days after an NBC News investigation into Brooklawn, which is owned and...
thecentersquare.com
Beshear says it's not his job to campaign for Kentucky Democratic candidates
(The Center Square) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear may be a Democrat, but on Thursday, he told reporters his job isn’t to bolster his party’s numbers in the state legislature. “Listen, my job as governor is to be governor for all the people of Kentucky, and my...
lakercountry.com
Flu activity widespread in Kentucky; some schools closing
Flu activity across the state is considered widespread by the Kentucky Department for Public Health with children ages 1-10 being the age group most highly affected by the flu so far this season. That increase in flu activity has led to a couple school closures, including one in a neighboring...
WKYT 27
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How
Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
WHAS 11
'It's important that I share knowledge': Retired Kentucky representative reflects on his history, legacy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, a retired Kentucky representative and community leader reflected on his history and culture. Reginald Meeks is known for serving Dist. 42, which covers west Louisville. He represented the district for more than 20 years. He also takes pride in...
lakercountry.com
KSP offering full-time telecommunicator positions
The Kentucky State Police is currently seeking Kentuckians to join the agency as a telecommunicators to fill 46 full-time positions at 13 posts across the commonwealth, including Post 15 in Columbia which serves Russell County. Telecommunicators are front-line essential law enforcement personnel who answer the call to provide assistance and...
'I've watched 100 people die': Louisville organizations share input on how to spend state's multi-million dollar opioid settlement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Grassroots organizations in Louisville spoke out Tuesday night at a meeting to help determine how the state’s opioid settlement will be spent. Kentucky is set to receive $478 million; of that, Louisville will receive $31.8 million. Louisville joined a national, multi-district litigation in August 2017...
lakercountry.com
Two constitutional amendments on the ballot in Kentucky
Two constitutional amendments are on the ballot in Kentucky this election cycle. In short, Amendment 1 gives the state legislature the ability to call itself into session for up to 12 days and remove specific legislative session end dates. Kentucky is one of 14 states in which only the governor...
WLKY.com
Bourbon barrel taxes skyrocket, legislators scramble to find solution
FRANKFORT, Ky. — As Kentucky's bourbon industry booms, taxes on aging barrels are skyrocketing. Legislators are scrambling to find a solution, which isn't as simple as it may seem. The most recent numbers from the Kentucky Distillers' Association show aging barrel taxes are costing Kentucky distillers nearly $40 million...
Kentucky's 2022 midterm election: Who's running and what's on the ballot
Kentucky's midterm election includes a Senate race between Rand Paul and Charles Booker, a U.S. House race including Thomas Massie and several county races.
Comments / 1