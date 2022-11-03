Read full article on original website
Coody Leads Mount Greylock to Tourney-Opening Win
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- The Mount Greylock volleyball team Friday came back from an 11-point deficit in the third set to take a sweep from Norfolk Aggie in the first round of the Division 5 State Tournament. Charlotte Coody was part of 32 points in the 25-16, 25-15, 26-24 win. Coody...
Monument Mountain Girls Advance on Shutout Win
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. -- Iris Firth scored a pair of goals Saturday to lead the Monument Mountain girls soccer team to a 3-0 win over Clinton in the first round of the Division 4 State Tournament. Jade Nelson scored the game-winner in the fifth minute with an assist from Avery...
Paulo Freire Volleyball Sweeps Lenox in D5 Playoffs
CHICOPEE, Mass. -- The fifth-seeded Paulo Freire volleyball team turned out to be too much for Lenox in the Division 5 State Tournament's Round of 32 on Friday afternoon. The Millionaires (9-13) saw their season come to an end in a 25-7, 25-10, 25-10 loss. "Despite the time we spent...
KIPP Academy Advances Past Lee in State Tourney
LYNN, Mass. -- The KIPP Academy football team played well enough to score without any help from Lee in Saturday's Divsiion 8 State Tournament game. Three first-half turnovers and a short kickoff recovered by the Panhers factored into a 44-12 win for KIPP at Manning Field. Juan Setalsingh threw for...
No. 9 East Longmeadow starts slow against No. 8 Middleboro, falls in Div. IV state football playoffs
MIDDLEBOROUGH — No. 9 East Longmeadow started all of its wins this season with a spark.
Williams Men's Soccer Falls in PKs
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- The Connecticut College men's soccer team Saturday advanced on penalty kicks past Williams in the semi-finals of the NESCAC tournament. Ben Diffley stopped six shots for Williams (6-1-10). Field Hockey. MIDDLEBURY, Vt. -- Katie George scored two goals to lead Middlebury to a 4-0 win over Williams...
No. 4 Central football opens Division I tournament with win, defeats No. 13 Shrewsbury
SPRINGFIELD — The No. 4 Central football team defeated No. 13 Shrewsbury, 60-14, Friday night in the first round of the Division I playoffs at Berte Field as the Golden Eagles begin the homestretch of their quest for four straight state championships.
Fast Start Propels Drury in State Tourney Opener
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The Drury girls soccer team scored three goals in the first six minutes en route to a 7-1 win over Prospect Hill Friday in the preliminary round of the Division 5 State Tournament. Megan McGrath, Hannah Lacasse and Madison Saunders accounted for those early goals.
Holbrook Girls Edge McCann Tech
HOLBROOK, Mass. – The Holbrook girls soccer team scored in the 28th minute and went on to a 1-0 win over McCann Tech in the preliminary round of the Division 5 State Tournament on Friday. Keira Lennon stopped 12 shots for the Hornets. McCann Tech finishes the season with...
Taconic Volleyball Falls in Five Sets in State Tourney
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – The Taconic volleyball team Thursday played from behind throughout its state tournament opener and came back every time. But the Thunder ran out of time in the first-to-15 fifth set. No. 23 Georgetown benefited from a service error on match point to come away with a...
Last Call Activities Before the Fall Season Ends
The bone-chilling winter is looming over a lot of shoulders. The shovels, heavy coats, mittens, scarfs, and hats are being dusted off in preparation for the dark winter season. What better way to send off the season by doing these last-call activities before it is too late. Especially as this unusual mild autumn weather is expected to continue for another week.
2022 Girls Soccer Postseason Super 7: Two players from undefeated Monson make list
With the Statewide Tournament starting Friday, take a look at the top seven players from the regular season.
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
8-10 Gavin Avenue: Michael P. Obrien and Catherine F. Obrien of Adams to Mitchell W. Gordon Jr and Sherri L. Gordon, $150,500 on 10/17/2022. 41 Morningside Avenue: Czubryt John S Jr Est and Keith A. Czubryt of Adams to Wayne G. Arnold, $63,500 on 10/19/2022. 111 Friend Street: Matthew K....
Overnight Guardrail Operations in Lee Starting Monday
LEE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced it will be conducting overnight guardrail replacement operations on the I-90 westbound off-ramp at exit 10 in Lee. The work will be conducted nightly from Monday, Nov. 7, through Friday, Nov. 11, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to...
Harvest Festivals and Craft Fairs 2022
The air is crisp, the leaves are falling, the holidays are approaching artisans and craft enthusiasts know what that means. It's craft fair and bazaar season! This list will be updated as we get more information. Have an event to add? Email us at info@iberkshires.com. Note that some craft fairs...
Ribbon cutting ceremony at Ortiz Family Cafe in Holyoke
The Greater Holyoke Chamber will have a ribbon cutting for Ortiz Family Café on Saturday.
Lt. Gov. Candidate Driscoll Makes Campaign Swing Through Berkshires
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Lieutenant governor candidate Kim Driscoll was talking about addressing housing issues and public infrastructure as she made a last swing through far Western Mass on Friday. The mayor of Salem stopped in Pittsfield before appearing at a campaign gathering hosted by Mayor Jennifer Macksey at...
Westfield, Gateway schools shelter in place as police search for shooter
BLANDFORD — A shooting in West Hartford, Connecticut, led to a manhunt in the Hilltowns on Friday that prompted two Greater Westfield school districts to shelter in place. Classes at Westfield’s public schools and the Gateway Regional School District went on as normal Friday morning, but students were not allowed outside recess and faculty and staff were urged to be extra vigilant while Massachusetts State Police searched for the suspect, who had fled to the Blandford area.
Crews respond to truck fire on I-91 South in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responded to a car fire on the I-91 Southbound bridge in West Springfield Saturday afternoon. The scene has since cleared. According to West Springfield Fire Department’s Spokesperson Lt. Tony Spear, a 2003 RAM 3500 pickup was fully involved in the fire. The truck was lost in the fire.
Longmeadow Planning Board discuss rebuilding Maple Center Shopping Plaza
It's been a year since a fire destroyed Armata's Market in Longmeadow. Town residents came together Wednesday night to discuss rebuilding the site.
