uicflames.com
Flames’ Match at Murray State Canceled
CHICAGO -- Friday's UIC at Murray State volleyball match was canceled after a power outage affected much of the Murray State campus including Racer Arena. The match will be considered a no contest. The Flames return to action on Saturday evening, taking on Belmont in Nashville. First serve is set...
Murray Ledger & Times
Lodge has confidence Racers can focus on Mo. State after semis win
VALPARAISO, Ind. — Less than 24 hours after Murray State battled its way into the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament championship match, Head Coach Matt Lodge and his players were still enjoying the aftermath of Thursday’s semifinal win over host Valparaiso. However, the fifth-year Racer skipper...
Murray Ledger & Times
Tigers responds late to win at Butler
MORGANTOWN — Murray High quarterback 40-yard scoring run with about five minutes to go in the fourth quarter gave the Tigers a hard-fought 27-21 win over Butler County Friday night in the first round of the Kentucky Class 2A State Football Playoffs at Butler County Stadium. That score ruined...
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway Jamboree features top-notch talent
MURRAY — One of the most-sought high school basketball recruits in Kentucky will being his talents Saturday to Murray as part of the Calloway County Jamboree at Jeffrey Gymnasium. Lyon County guard Travis Perry is on the radar of such programs as Kentucky, Michigan, Purdue, Bradley, Cincinnati, Creighton, Iowa,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Governor appoints local doctor, bank official to Kentucky Fire Commission, Financial Institutions Board
PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a doctor and the vice president of a bank from Paducah to a state board and a state commission. The governor appointed Dr. Irvin Smith, a physician at Healthworks LLC, to serve on the Kentucky Fire Commission. Smith replaces Fadi Al Akhrass, who has resigned from the commission, the governor's office announced Friday.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 5, 2022
Kristie Sue Frye, 70, of Springville, Tennessee, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 20220, at Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Nancy Thompson. Nancy Thompson, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mayfield,...
KFVS12
Lanes cleared in Caldwell and Trigg Counties after multiple crashes
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Multiple crashes, including at least one now-extinguished truck fire, had blocked I-24 in the morning of November 5. The truck fire was near the 58 mile marker on I-24 Eastbound. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash in Caldwell County at the 56.5 mile marker. KY...
wpsdlocal6.com
Ballard County Middle School student killed in car crash, district superintendent says
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A middle school student has died after a car crash in Ballard County on Tuesday, the county school district says. In a statement shared via social media Tuesday night, Ballard County Schools Superintendent Casey Allen says the crash happened after school hours. In full, Allen's...
wpsdlocal6.com
Chicken organ spill makes smelly mess on U.S. 62 near Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, KY — Hold your noses folks, it's a little smelly on U.S. 62. According to a morning announcement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, there's a chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 just east of the Interstate 24 Calvert City Exit 27 interchange. Officials say if you don't...
KFVS12
Ky. man accused of assaulting woman, leaving her on river sandbar
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of assaulting a woman and leaving her behind on a sandbar on the Mississippi River. Donald Deweese, 45, of Wickliffe, was arrested on charges of fourth-degree assault and second-degree wanton endangerment. According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man arrested after Chi'z Cabz vehicle, house shot
PADUCAH — A 19-year-old Paducah man has been arrested in connection to a Sunday morning shooting near the FiveStar gas station on H.C. Mathis Drive. Police say they were called to the FiveStar around 4:11 a.m. on Sunday for a shots fired incident. They say when they arrived, they learned a Chi'z Cabz vehicle driving east on Park Avenue was hit by a bullet in the front passenger door. There was a passenger in the seat at the time, police say.
westkentuckystar.com
Ballard student dies in car crash, according to superintendent
A Ballard County Middle School student was reported to have died in a car accident on Tuesday. Ballard school superintendent Dr. Casey Allen made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday night. The post read,. "It is with a heavy heart that I make this post tonight. We lost a...
KFVS12
3 inmates accused of damaging new Graves Co. temporary judicial center
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three inmates are accused of damaging the new judicial center. William Clay Mathis, 50, of Melber, Ky., is facing a charge of theft by unlawful taking. Gregory V. Wilson, 21, of Mayfield, is facing a charge of third-degree criminal mischief. Gabriel Anthony Vejar, 25, of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cameras around Paducah part of task force to prevent retail theft
PADUCAH — You may have noticed more security cameras around Paducah recently. The city, alongside participating retailers, is using the cameras placed by LiveView Technologies to combat theft during the holidays. It's a new project called A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. The taskforce includes LiveView Technologies, local retailers and the Paducah Police Department.
kbsi23.com
2 Paducah men face drug charges after traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after a traffic stop turned into a drug arrest on Sunday. Bo M. Browning, 38, of Paducah faces charges of no tail lamps, failure to notify D.O.T. of address change and operating on suspended or revoked license. Bill B. Bradley,...
