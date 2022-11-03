Read full article on original website
roi-nj.com
Camden City School District announces $49M ‘investment in equity’ at Eastside High School
Camden City School District Superintendent Katrina McCombs on Friday was joined by Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen, U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, city council President Angel Fuentes and others to announce the district’s $49 million “Investment in Equity” at Eastside High School. The announcement provided a scope of the...
Football: Millville overcomes rough start to down Jackson Memorial in SJG4 semis
Three players accounted for three touchdowns each as second-seeded Millville defeated third-seeded Jackson Memorial, 34-16, in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 4 playoffs in Millville. Millville (8-2) advances to play top-seeded Hammonton for the sectional champion next week. Lotzeir Brooks caught two scores from Jacob Zamot...
thesunpapers.com
Autumn Lands festival at Historic Smithville Park entertains, teaches
Long before Europeans arrived along the Rancocas Creek, Native Americans lived in a settlement called Alumhatta – now Historic Smithville Park – and used the water to transport goods by canoe and irrigate crops in the rich soil. In the 19th century, runaway slaves traveled the same waterways...
Students at this NJ university know about state’s only nightclub on wheels
I didn’t realize this was such a crazy thing to experience until I told someone who hasn’t spent any time at Rowan University. If you didn’t know, I graduated from Rowan just this past May and one of the most famous things on campus is the Cougar Oober. I actually consider myself really lucky to be at Rowan during the come-up of the Cougar Oober and it really elevated my time there.
camdencounty.com
Statement from Commissioner Jeffrey Nash in Regard to the Passing of Monsignor Michael Doyle
The statement below is by Commissioner Jeffrey Nash on behalf of the Board of Commissioners in regard to the passing of Monsignor Michael Doyle:. “Monsignor Michael Doyle was a true humanitarian who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of Camden City residents for more than 50 years. I was first introduced to Monsignor Doyle when he was featured on 60 Minutes when I was still in New York attending law school. That segment featured an amazing priest who devoted his life to the residents of the impoverished Waterfront South community in Camden. Little did I know at the time but this Priest, who was born and raised in Ireland, would eventually become my hero and inspiration.
WDEL 1150AM
Kid-designed playground debuts in Wilmington's Southbridge neighborhood
Wilmington's newest playground is sure to be enjoyed by kids - some of them had a hand in designing it. The playground at Neighborhood House in Wilmington was finished this week, thanks to the efforts of more than 150 volunteers. Youngsters took part in a Design Day in September and created drawings showing possible ideas for the playground in the Southbridge neighborhood.
Paulsboro upsets top-seeded Woodstown to reach sectional final
The 0-3 start was the program’s worst in almost 50 years, and at that point, a winless season seemed almost as likely as a trip to the sectional championship game for the Paulsboro football team. Yet there the Red Raiders were on Friday, flying to the ball on defense,...
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another South Jersey Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
thesunpapers.com
‘Hometown hero’ retires after 25 years on police force
After 25 years in the borough police department and 50 years as a resident, Lt. Stephen Camiscioli had his official radio signoff into retirement on Oct. 28. Friends, family, members of the Haddonfield Auxiliary Police, Haddon Fire Company and EMS, borough employees and residents wished him well as he moved onto the next stage of his life and career. Camiscioli hopes to continue his work in public service with the state as a contractor and in emergency management disaster relief.
English Creek Shopping Center to Get a Mr. Wish
Your wish is coming soon to the English Creek Shopping Center at Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avene in Egg Harbor Township. The sign is up and the opening is "soon." Mr. Wish is the home of natural fruit teas. This will be the first Mr. Wish in Atlantic County. There are Mr. Wish locations in 11 different states. The Egg Harbor Township store will be its ninth location in the Garden State.
West Philly's Will Smith surprises students at Overbrook High School
Actor Will Smith returned to his former high school - and surprised some Philadelphia students.
Hamilton mourns retired officer who dedicated life to public safety
Atlantic County’s public safety community is mourning a longtime officer, firefighter and emergency worker. Michael Robison, 48, died Tuesday attributed to heart issues. “He gave his whole life to public service,” said Hamilton Township Police Chief Gregory Ciambrone, who spent his career working with Robison. Robison started his...
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.5 billion; big winners in NJ, Philadelphia
Powerball Winners: While nobody won the jackpot, there were big winners in Philadelphia and New Jersey.
southjerseyobserver.com
Grace Girl’s Closet Free Clothing Event Nov. 12 at Swedesboro Holiday Inn
Grace Girl’s Closet has been a purveyor of tri-state fashion since 2017. From ballgowns to boots, our clothing expo has something for every woman. This family-friendly event takes place in the ballroom of the Swedesboro Holiday Inn. This venue will be transformed into a boutique atmosphere with raffles and...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Select Specialty Hospital relocating to Wilmington Hospital
Select Specialty Hospital – Wilmington, a critical illness recovery hospital is relocating to the ninth floor of ChristianaCare’s Wilmington Hospital. The hospital had been located at Saint Francis Hospital, Wilmington. Part of Select Medical’s nationwide network of more than 100 specialty hospitals, the 33-bed, all-private-room hospital accepts referrals...
A new biography of William Still, Father of the Underground Railroad
Pennsylvania was one of the first and most important stops on the Underground Railroad that helped enslaved people escape to freedom. Philadelphia in particular was at the center of assisting African-Americans to flee from bondage and find new lives for themselves. Philadelphian William Still was at the center of it...
abandonedway.com
Haunting Pictures of Church of the Transfiguration Before it Was Demolished
The Church of the Transfiguration was closed in 2000, and the church building located on the corner of 56th and Cedar in West Philadelphia was demolished in 2009. Originally founded as a Parish in 1905 this building was constructed in 1928 in the Romanesque Style. Unlike many churches of this era Transfiguration was built with no expense spared on architectural details and embellishments.
Delaware County Memorial Hospital operations to be suspended
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health is suspending operations at Delaware County Memorial Hospital on Monday, a spokesperson for the county said Friday night. According to Delaware County, the decision to close the hospital is a direct result of the Prospect Medical Holdings, Crozer Health's parent company, to adequately staff Delaware County Memorial Hospital. In October, a judge granted a temporary injunction halting the transformation of Delaware County Memorial Hospital into a behavior center. ChristianaCare Health System was set to buy Crozer Health, which runs four hospitals in Delaware County, but both sides weren't able to agree...
headynj.com
MSO Sweetspot Opens 29 NJ Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Voorhees
The medical cannabis dispensary Sweetspot opened the 29th New Jersey medical cannabis dispensary in Voorhees in Camden County. They are a Multi-State Operator (MSO) in four states, including New Jersey, with one dispensary in each state. Their other dispensaries are in Maryland, Maine, and Rhode Island. Their headquarters is in Rhode Island.
we3travel.com
Tips for Experiencing Christmas at Longwood Gardens
Many people have favorite holiday traditions, whether it is seeing The Nutcracker or the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, a visit to NYC to see the tree in Rockefeller Plaza, or simply enjoying holiday decorations in their local community. For those in the greater Philadelphia area, those traditions may include experiencing the magic of Christmas at Longwood Gardens.
