Clarksboro, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Students at this NJ university know about state’s only nightclub on wheels

I didn’t realize this was such a crazy thing to experience until I told someone who hasn’t spent any time at Rowan University. If you didn’t know, I graduated from Rowan just this past May and one of the most famous things on campus is the Cougar Oober. I actually consider myself really lucky to be at Rowan during the come-up of the Cougar Oober and it really elevated my time there.
GLASSBORO, NJ
camdencounty.com

Statement from Commissioner Jeffrey Nash in Regard to the Passing of Monsignor Michael Doyle

The statement below is by Commissioner Jeffrey Nash on behalf of the Board of Commissioners in regard to the passing of Monsignor Michael Doyle:. “Monsignor Michael Doyle was a true humanitarian who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of Camden City residents for more than 50 years. I was first introduced to Monsignor Doyle when he was featured on 60 Minutes when I was still in New York attending law school. That segment featured an amazing priest who devoted his life to the residents of the impoverished Waterfront South community in Camden. Little did I know at the time but this Priest, who was born and raised in Ireland, would eventually become my hero and inspiration.
CAMDEN, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Kid-designed playground debuts in Wilmington's Southbridge neighborhood

Wilmington's newest playground is sure to be enjoyed by kids - some of them had a hand in designing it. The playground at Neighborhood House in Wilmington was finished this week, thanks to the efforts of more than 150 volunteers. Youngsters took part in a Design Day in September and created drawings showing possible ideas for the playground in the Southbridge neighborhood.
WILMINGTON, DE
thesunpapers.com

‘Hometown hero’ retires after 25 years on police force

After 25 years in the borough police department and 50 years as a resident, Lt. Stephen Camiscioli had his official radio signoff into retirement on Oct. 28. Friends, family, members of the Haddonfield Auxiliary Police, Haddon Fire Company and EMS, borough employees and residents wished him well as he moved onto the next stage of his life and career. Camiscioli hopes to continue his work in public service with the state as a contractor and in emergency management disaster relief.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
SoJO 104.9

English Creek Shopping Center to Get a Mr. Wish

Your wish is coming soon to the English Creek Shopping Center at Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avene in Egg Harbor Township. The sign is up and the opening is "soon." Mr. Wish is the home of natural fruit teas. This will be the first Mr. Wish in Atlantic County. There are Mr. Wish locations in 11 different states. The Egg Harbor Township store will be its ninth location in the Garden State.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Grace Girl’s Closet Free Clothing Event Nov. 12 at Swedesboro Holiday Inn

Grace Girl’s Closet has been a purveyor of tri-state fashion since 2017. From ballgowns to boots, our clothing expo has something for every woman. This family-friendly event takes place in the ballroom of the Swedesboro Holiday Inn. This venue will be transformed into a boutique atmosphere with raffles and...
delawarebusinessnow.com

Select Specialty Hospital relocating to Wilmington Hospital

Select Specialty Hospital – Wilmington, a critical illness recovery hospital is relocating to the ninth floor of ChristianaCare’s Wilmington Hospital. The hospital had been located at Saint Francis Hospital, Wilmington. Part of Select Medical’s nationwide network of more than 100 specialty hospitals, the 33-bed, all-private-room hospital accepts referrals...
WILMINGTON, DE
abandonedway.com

Haunting Pictures of Church of the Transfiguration Before it Was Demolished

The Church of the Transfiguration was closed in 2000, and the church building located on the corner of 56th and Cedar in West Philadelphia was demolished in 2009. Originally founded as a Parish in 1905 this building was constructed in 1928 in the Romanesque Style. Unlike many churches of this era Transfiguration was built with no expense spared on architectural details and embellishments.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Delaware County Memorial Hospital operations to be suspended

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health is suspending operations at Delaware County Memorial Hospital on Monday, a spokesperson for the county said Friday night. According to Delaware County, the decision to close the hospital is a direct result of the Prospect Medical Holdings, Crozer Health's parent company, to adequately staff Delaware County Memorial Hospital. In October, a judge granted a temporary injunction halting the transformation of Delaware County Memorial Hospital into a behavior center. ChristianaCare Health System was set to buy Crozer Health, which runs four hospitals in Delaware County, but both sides weren't able to agree...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
headynj.com

MSO Sweetspot Opens 29 NJ Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Voorhees

The medical cannabis dispensary Sweetspot opened the 29th New Jersey medical cannabis dispensary in Voorhees in Camden County. They are a Multi-State Operator (MSO) in four states, including New Jersey, with one dispensary in each state. Their other dispensaries are in Maryland, Maine, and Rhode Island. Their headquarters is in Rhode Island.
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
we3travel.com

Tips for Experiencing Christmas at Longwood Gardens

Many people have favorite holiday traditions, whether it is seeing The Nutcracker or the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, a visit to NYC to see the tree in Rockefeller Plaza, or simply enjoying holiday decorations in their local community. For those in the greater Philadelphia area, those traditions may include experiencing the magic of Christmas at Longwood Gardens.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA

