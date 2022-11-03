ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOLD-TV

Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies

HOUSTON (AP) - Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title. While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros -- and the first for Dusty Baker as manager -- in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Houston Astros winning World Series

For the second time in six years (and the second time in franchise history), the Houston Astros are World Series champions. Houston took down the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. The Astros trailed 2-1 in the series, but they threw a no-hitter...
FanSided

Watch Astros mob Dusty Baker after manager wins first World Series

Dusty Baker is finally a World Series champion, and the Houston Astros players and coaching staff all celebrated with him once the final out was recorded. The Houston Astros are World Series champions for the second time in franchise history after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night. After trailing 1-0 in the sixth inning, outfielder Yordan Alvarez hit a monstrous three-run homer to dead center field to take the lead, and never looked back. Ryan Pressly closed out the game in the ninth inning to clinch the World Series victory.
FOX Sports

Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña's key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award Saturday night after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
US News and World Report

Baseball-Houston Astros Beat Phillies 4-1 to Clinch World Series

(Reuters) - Yordan Alvarez crushed a three-run homer to power the Houston Astros past the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Saturday, claiming their second World Series title in six years and first since a sign-stealing scandal in 2017 tarnished their crown. After falling behind 2-1 in the best-of-seven series the Astros...
CBS Miami

Astros win second World Series in 6 years

The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 Saturday night in front of a raucous home crowd at Minute Maid Park to clinch the World Series and avoid what would have been a decisive Game 7 on Sunday. It marks the second World Series title in franchise history for the Astros, who also won in 2017.After going down 2-1 in the series, the Astros rallied to win three straight games, including a historic Game 4 in which they threw a combined no-hitter, only the second no-hitter in World Series history, and the first since 1956.Down 1-0 in Game 6, the...
