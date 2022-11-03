Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Related
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
‘Almost Famous’ on Broadway Is a Rock ‘n’ Roll Nightmare
Rarely has rock ‘n’ roll looked and sounded as boring and tedious as it does in the strange Broadway mess that is Almost Famous (Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, booking to April 9, 2023). This is odd, as the musical is based on the popular Oscar-winning film, written and directed by Cameron Crowe, who also wrote the book and lyrics for the stage show (music and other lyrics by Tom Kitt). Semi-autobiographical, it features teenage journalist William Miller (Casey Likes) as he wheedles his way, by faking being much older on the phone, into following a dysfunctional rock band called Stillwater...
Hollywood: The Oral History by Jeanine Basinger and Sam Wasson review – dinner with the stars
The American Film Institute (AFI) is where Hollywood’s collective memory lives. Anyone who was (or still is) anyone, from Harold Lloyd to Barbra Streisand, has had their brain hoovered and the results transcribed and deposited in the AFI’s vaults for safekeeping. Distinguished film historian Jeanine Basinger and journalist Sam Wasson have been granted access to these treasures, from which they have stitched together what they call “an oral history of Hollywood”. In other words, here are 400 cinema insiders, including directors, makeup people and actors, recounting what it has been like to make-believe for a living.
British TV, Theater Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performance
British TV and theatre actress Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing a play. Melville shot to fame in the 1980s playing Tessa Parker in the long-running soap EastEnders. The theater company Nottingham Playhouse said she had just performed in a production of Nine Night when she was taken ill. The BBC reports that paramedics and a medically qualified member of the audience tried to save her life but she died at the scene. “Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them,” the theater company wrote. All remaining performances of Nine Night at the venue have been cancelled.Read it at Deadline
How Rich Was Angela Lansbury Upon Her Death at Age 96?
Beloved British-American actress Angela Lansbury, best known for her role as mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on the long-running "Murder, She Wrote," passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in...
Paul Newman memoir addresses claim James Dean could have overshadowed him if not for 1995 crash
Paul Newman admitted that his career could have been overshadowed by James Dean if the Rebel Without a Cause star hadn’t been killed in a car crash.The Hollywood actor’s thoughts on his career and personal life are being published posthumously in a memoir, The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man, which will be released on 27 October.Newman, who died in 2008, remarked: “I know there are some people who attribute my career breakthroughs to Jimmy’s death. Yes, there were elements of luck— and a lot of my success has indeed involved what I call ‘Newman’s luck’. “Luck recognised me. If...
Angela Lansbury’s ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Costar Ron Masak Dies 1 Week After Her: 5 Thing To Know
Ron Masak died at the age of 86 from natural causes in Thousand Oaks, CA on Oct. 20, 2022. The character actor landed the role of Sheriff Mort Metzger on Murder, She Wrote in 1985 alongside the late, great Angela Lansbury. He passed away 10 days after Angela died at...
‘Wagon Train’: Why Ward Bond and Robert Horton Couldn’t Stand Each Other
Ward Bond and Robert Horton starred in the hit NBC Western, 'Wagon Train.' Here's why they allegedly couldn't stand each other.
Kirkus Reviews
Paul Newman Book Reveals Racy Details of Marriage
In a posthumous memoir, Paul Newman says that his wife Joanne Woodward turned him into a “sexual creature,” People magazine reports. Newman wrote about his marriage to Woodward in The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man, a memoir being published next week by Knopf. The book was assembled by editor David H. Rosenthal from tape-recorded conversations the actor conducted with close friend Stewart Stern. A critic for Kirkus praised the book’s “intimate reflections on an extraordinary life steeped in sadness.”
Andrew Prine, Actor in Westerns Including ‘Chisum’ and ‘Wide Country,’ Dies at 86
Andrew Prine, the charming character actor who proved quite comfortable in the saddle in Bandolero!, Chisum, Wide Country and dozens of other Westerns on television and the big screen, has died. He was 86. He died Monday in Paris of natural causes while on vacation with his wife, actress-producer Heather Lowe, she told The Hollywood Reporter. “He was the sweetest prince,” she said.More from The Hollywood ReporterPatrick Haggerty, Country Pioneer Behind Cult Favorites Lavender Country, Dies at 78Julie Powell, Food Writer and Blogger Known for 'Julie & Julia,' Dies at 49Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28 After Houston Shooting Prine also played the...
Julie Powell Dies: Author Whose ‘Julie & Julia’ Memoir Was Adapted Into Hit Film Was 49
Julie Powell, a chef and blogger whose year-long project to cook each recipe of Julia Child’s groundbreaking cookbook Mastering the Art of French Cooking became a best-selling memoir that was adapted by Nora Ephron into the hit 2009 film Julie & Julia, died of cardiac arrest Oct. 26 at her home in Upstate New York. She was 49. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Migos Rapper Takeoff Dies In Houston Shooting: He Was 28 Related Story K-Pop Singer & Actor Lee Ji-han Among Dead In Seoul Crowd Surge Tragedy Her death was reported to The New York Times by her husband...
John Wayne Once Single-Handedly Stopped a Violent Riot That Made His Director Hate Him
'The Barbarian and the Geisha' actor John Wayne once settled a violent riot on the set by himself, but it only made his working relationship with director John Huston worse.
Max Maven Dies: Mentalist And Magical Historian Was 71
Max Maven, a pioneer in interactive broadcasting through his work as a mentalist and magical historian, died at his home in Hollywood on November 1 after a two-year battle with glioblastoma. He was 71 and his death was confirmed by management. Born Philip Goldstein on December 21, 1950 in Ithaca, NY, he created the character of Max Maven in the mid-‘70s, always dressing in black with a distinctive widow’s peak. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Cinemark CEO Optimistic Streamers Will Follow Studios "Leaning Into" Theatrical; Ultimately, "We Could Find Ourselves With More Volume Than We Ever Had" Related...
The Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes & Noble
As the end of 2022 draws nearer, you may find yourself looking back on your yearly reading goal. Whether you’ve read 1 book or 100 this year, we can all agree: Figuring out what to read next is never easy. With so many great books coming out each month, crafting your TBR pile can feel like a full-time job.
John Wayne Hated to Watch Himself in Movies Until He Mastered His Iconic Walk
'The Shootist' actor John Wayne initially hated watching his own movies, but learned that it was necessary when learning his legendary walk.
Hedy Lemar: Her Tragic, Genius, And Remarkable Life
After initially finding success as an actress in her native country of Germany, legendary screen queen Hedy Lamarr's first husband became so possessive that he essentially held her captive in their home. Lemarr finally escaped by disguising herself as the housemaid and fleed to Paris.
Judy Garland: Her Tragic Life And Death
She was born an icon, with her destiny sealed for stardom. At least that's how it seemed. Her name was Judy Garland, the beloved actress, singer, and dancer, best known for cinematic classics like The Wizard Of Oz (1936), Easter Parade (1948), and yes, A Star Is Born (the 1954 version).
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ On Starz, An Origin Story Of The Couple Scheming Their Way Through French Society
The new Starz series Dangerous Liaisons isn’t a remake of the 1988 film that starred Glenn Close, John Malkovich and Michelle Pfeiffer. It’s a prequel of sorts, where an origin story of the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont is created almost out of whole cloth. How did the two of them become so devious?
wegotthiscovered.com
An atrocious excuse for a sci-fi adventure stinks up the ancient tombs of streaming
A 2008 made for television movie that features a raft of low-rent and no-name stars getting themselves involved in a ridiculous hybrid of Indiana Jones-style adventure and horror-tinged sci-fi shouldn’t really be held to any sort of high standards, but even then, The Lost Treasure of the Grand Canyon managed to be worse than anyone imagined.
Kirkus Reviews
A Posthumous Self-Portrait by Paul Newman
Think of one word that captures Paul Newman. Legendary? Luminary? What about…ordinary?. For despite dazzling audiences as Butch Cassidy, Hud, and Cool Hand Luke, Newman underscores his banality in the posthumously published memoir The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man (Knopf, Oct. 18). Gleaned from tape-recorded interviews with screenwriter Stewart Stern and from manuscripts discovered in the home he shared with Joanne Woodward (also a legend and the actor’s wife for 50 years), Newman’s self-assessment is damning, even lacerating; he senses nothing exceptional in his character or his talent. Trundling stoically through an Ohio childhood with a mentally unstable mother and a cruel father, he would bang his head against his bedroom wall just to feel something. He endured military service and, later, movie stardom as if “anesthetized.” Because he “never enjoyed acting,” he’d drink—again, to feel something—which led to alcohol abuse. In the book’s oft-repeated phrase, he calls himself an “emotional Republican.”
Comments / 0