Hailing from Los Angeles County (South Central and Compton to be exact), upcoming hip-hop artist Zohh is preparing to turn heads with his music, while showing love for his city. Growing up in LA, Zohh was surrounded by all types of different artists, and the cities' strong impact on music culture. "I knew I wanted to become an artist when I saw the impact that music can have on all types of different individuals", the artist stated. With a versatile background, Zohh was easily able to create music based on where he's from while tapping into a music genre some call "backpack rap".

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO