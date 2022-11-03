ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milpitas, CA

Powerball: 2 tickets worth $1 million each sold in California - but no one hits $1.2B jackpot

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

Although nobody won Wednesday's massive Powerball jackpot, two Californians are $1 million richer after coming oh-so-close to the big prize.

Two tickets bought in California - one in Ontario and one in Milpitas - had 5/5 of the numbers, but missed just the Powerball number.

The 5/5 tickets each carry a prize of $1.04 million, according to the California Lottery.

Having that one extra number - the Powerball of 23 - would have jumped that payoff to $1.2 billion.

RELATED: Winning numbers drawn for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot

Instead with no winners, Saturday's prize now grows to $1.5 billion - close to the all-time Powerball record of $1.586 billion that was won in 2016 but split between three tickets.

If the winner takes the cash option instead of annual payments, it would be a lump sum of $745.9 million. Minus taxes, of course.

The $1 million Ontario ticket was sold at Eastland Food Market, 1072 E G St.

The Milpitas ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven at 1838 Milmount Dr.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 2-11-22-35-60 and PB 23.

There were 16 tickets sold across the country that carried a $1 million prize, plus three others with a $2 million award because of the Power Play option.

The odds of hitting all five numbers plus the Powerball are about 1 in 292 million.

