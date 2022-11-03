ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Hurricane Lisa makes landfall in Belize, weakens to TS

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P48yT_0iwn9Par00

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Hurricane Lisa weakened into a tropical storm after making landfall near Belize City in the Central American nation of Belize, and moved inland.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) at by Wednesday night. The storm's center was about 60 miles (95 kilometers) west of Belize City and moving west at 12 mph (19 kph).

Belize's National Emergency Management Organization said the storm came ashore between the beach town of Dangriga and Belize City.

“Everyone at home or in shelters need to remain in place until the State of Emergency has been lifted,” the national emergency management organization said in a statement. “We have not been able to send teams to do damage assessments or record any hazardous areas. Please remain where you are, and please have patience.”

Einer Gomez, the assistant manager at Ramon's Village Resort in San Pedro on Ambergris Caye, just off the coast of Belize, said a light rain had started to fall and there was some storm surge.

“All the guests that are in the beachfront units have been relocated" to less exposed rooms, and beach furniture had been secured, Gomez said. “Everyone is just waiting for it too pass."

Lisa was forecast to weaken as it crossed Belize into northern Guatemala and then move into southeastern Mexico by Thursday.

The hurricane center warned of the danger of flooding and mudslides from heavy rains. It said the storm could drop 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 centimeters) of rain on Belize, the Bay Islands, northern Guatemala, the eastern portion of Mexico's Chiapas state and the Mexican state of Tabasco.

A hurricane warning was posted for Roatan island and the other Bay Islands of Honduras as well as the coast of Belize north and the southern coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula from Chetumal to Puerto Costa Maya.

Lisa could re-emerge into the Gulf of Mexico, but as a tropical depression.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

New tropical threat on course for Bahamas, storm-weary Florida

While November marks the final month of the Atlantic hurricane season, AccuWeather forecasters say the season will refuse to end quietly. A tropical rainstorm located just north of the Caribbean can strengthen and become better organized this week before heading for the Bahamas, the United States and even Atlantic Canada.
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Monarch butterflies return to Mexico on annual migration

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — The first monarch butterflies have appeared in the mountaintop forests of central Mexico where they spend the winter, Mexico’s Environment Department said Saturday. The first butterflies have been seen exploring the mountaintop reserves in th states of Mexico and Michoacan, apparently trying...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — Better catch the moon’s disappearing act Tuesday — there won’t be another like it for three years. The total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours — the farther west, the better — and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset. As an extra treat, Uranus will be visible just a finger’s width above the moon, resembling a bright star.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tanzania: Small plane crashes into Lake Victoria, 19 dead

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — A small passenger plane crashed Sunday morning into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania, and the country's prime minister says 19 people on board were killed. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa gave the new death toll, up from three. Earlier, local...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
200K+
Followers
139K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy