Read full article on original website
Related
Chris Redd Opened Up About Being Attacked Before His New York Comedy Show
"It was just so much blood.... There was blood gushing out my face."
Paris Jackson Looks So Captivating & In Her Element As She Sings Her Heart Out On Stage
Paris Jackson is back and better than ever, taking everyone’s breath away with her powerful performance on stage. On Nov 5, Jackson shared an enchanting video of herself performing on stage to the song “No Rain” by Blind Melon, with the entire audience (including us) captivated by her performance.
Erykah Badu review – an exhilarating moment in a star’s eccentric orbit
There’s a collective sharp intake of breath in the Royal Festival Hall, as a voice comes out of the speakers. “Erykah will be joining us as soon as possible.” In Badu World – or “Badubotron”, the singer has been calling it of late – time is elastic. Irrelevant. It could mean waiting hours for her to go on stage. Even hours and hours. In recent years, she has perhaps become known as much for her loose time-keeping – and letting loose some unpopular opinions – as for being the bohemian soul sage who changed the sound of R&B in the late-90s and whose influence is everywhere in modern music.
25 Photos That Will Make Late-Era Millennials A) Nostalgic B) Sigh At The Passage Of Time Or C) Both A And B
Prepare to feel some type of way.
Comments / 0