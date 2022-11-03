CATANIA, Sicily (AP) — The captain of a charity migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities refused to let 35 migrants disembark — part of hardline directives by Italy’s new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s two-week-old government is refusing safe port to four ships operating in the central Mediterranean that have rescued migrants in distress, and is allowing only those identified as vulnerable to disembark. On Sunday, Italy ordered the Humanity 1 to vacate the port of Catania after disembarking 144 rescued migrants. They included women with children, more than 100 unaccompanied minors and people with medical emergencies. The captain refused to comply “until all survivors rescued from distress at sea have been disembarked,” said SOS Humanity, the German charity that operates the ship. The vessel remained moored at the port.

