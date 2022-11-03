Read full article on original website
Huntsville barbershop offers free haircuts to veterans, first responders, and military
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The word free may be one you don't hear often. However, Taylor's Barbershop is changing that on Nov. 5. Owner and Master Barber, Ollie Taylor said, the Barbershop will be offering free haircuts as a small token to show support and gratitude for those who selflessly serve. "We wanted to include some of our first responders and active military, you know, firemen, policemen, and then include them and show them some respect for what they've done for us and the community."
Rocket City Christmas light show returns Nov. 18
MADISON, Ala. — Guests can drive through the enchanted North Pole-themed mile and a half show that features hundreds of thousands of lights this season! While driving through the light show, guests can tune in to 95.5 FM for a Christmas soundtrack to accompany the light show. The festivities last from 5-9 p.m. each night, rain or shine.
Unzipped: Hazel Green, 35750
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. — Hazel Green...a small, rural town about 30 minutes away from Huntsville has a booming housing market and southern charm. Let's unzip the 35750 to see what makes it special. Hazel Green is an unincorporated community and census-designated place. Unincorporated communities do not have elected officials...
Alabama Media Group to stop publishing newspapers, including Huntsville Times, in 2023
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you're a fan of the print edition of the Huntsville Times, you only have a few more months to hold it in your hands and read it. Alabama Media Group, which publishes Huntsville Times, Birmingham News, Mobile Press-Register and Mississippi Press, announced that it is moving to digital-only in February 2023.
Huntsville's annual 'STEAMfest' aims to inspire the next generation of scientists
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The world of science is huge and for many kids it's all about finding what intrigues them. The Alabama Science Festival hosted their third annual 'STEAMfest' in Huntsville, sparking curiosity in the next generation. Kathryn McCown and Joe Iacuzzo are the founders and directors of the...
Haunted Huntsville: The Hauntings at Helion Lodge #1
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville is home to the oldest Masonic lodge in the State of Alabama and while this lodge is the local center for freemasons here in the area there are also rumors of this lodge -Helion Lodge #1- being haunted. If you're from Huntsville or have lived...
New Artemis scavenger hunt in downtown Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville, we have lift off…of a new trail, that is! The Secret Artemis Trail is offering a new and out-of-this-world experience in the downtown Huntsville area. This space-inspired trail was created to celebrate the seven decades that Huntsville has been a part of NASA's mission...
Free 2 Teach receives $75,000 donation to help teachers in Madison County
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Local nonprofit, Free 2 Teach, received a $75,000 donation from the Madison County Commission, making it the largest single gift in the nonprofit’s 11-year history. In 2021, the commission donated $10,000 to the organization. The donation will further support for public school teachers in Madison...
This year's Red Ribbon Week Theme is: "Celebrate Life, Live Drug Free"
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Red Ribbon Week was created by the National Family Partnership after the death of DEA Agent Kiki Camarena in Mexico in 1985. Red Ribbon Week is an opportunity to show support for a drug free America and to talk to your children about making healthy choices.
How to navigate Affordable Care Act enrollment
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The vast majority of Americans will find multiple options for health insurance coverage for 2023 on HealthCare.gov after open enrollment began Tuesday under the Affordable Care Act. People searching for plans on the government marketplace should consider their budget, health, doctors and a variety of other...
Athens Buc-ee's opens on November 21, 2022
ATHENS, Ala. — When will Buc-ee’s open in Athens? We finally have the date. The travel center opens in Athens, Alabama, on Monday, November 21, 2022. Doors will open to the public at 6:00 a.m. CST, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow at 10:30 a.m. CST. Buc-ee's bills itself as "Home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver."
Beyond Gravity breaks ground on new manufacturing facility that will bring 200 jobs to Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. — Fast, affordable internet worldwide – this is the promise of Amazon’s planned Kuiper satellite constellation, which aims to put 3,236 satellites into low Earth orbit. Back in March, Beyond Gravity secured a major contract directly from Amazon to develop and manufacture the customized, scalable dispenser systems. Beyond Gravity was also awarded the contract for the delivery scalable dispenser systems.
Wallace State hosting PULSE
HANCEVILLE, Ala — Wallace State Community College held its first day of PULSE 2022 on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 kicking the day off with Big Oak Ranch’s Brodie Croyle as the keynote speaker. PULSE (Pathways United for Learning, Service, and Excellence) is a two-day, conference-style event offering students...
Von Braun Center transitioning to cash-free facility
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — On Friday, October 28, 2022 the Von Braun Center (VBC) will begin transitioning to a cash-free facility by only accepting card and mobile payments at concessions and bars. As part of a continued effort to improve the guest experience, expedite lines, and increase safety by limiting...
Hagan, Rigsby battle to represent Huntsville in the Alabama House
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — House Speaker Mac McCutcheon chose not to seek reelection, leaving a vacancy in the District 25 seat and a rare opportunity for Democrats to steal a seat away from the Republican supermajority. Former Miss America Mallory Hagan will look to bring the seat home for the...
Skating in the Park returns for its tenth season.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Museum of Art and Redstone Federal Credit Union are opening of the tenth season of Skating in the Park on November 18. "This well-organized event has become a constant in our community and is something that draws locals and new visitors to take part in each year. The 10th anniversary season is a milestone that continues this holiday tradition,” said Museum Foundation Board President Hank Isenberg.
Historic building at Marshall Space Flight Center to come down this weekend
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Building 4200, Marshall’s administrative headquarters' from 1963 until 2020, is scheduled for demolition on Oct. 29, helping to make way for a series of new, state-of-the-art facilities tailored to help NASA map out the next century’s worth of discoveries in space. More importantly, say...
After ballot examination, Scottsboro Starbucks becomes second in the state to unionize
ALABAMA, USA — Over Halloween, a Starbucks in Scottsboro became the second location in Alabama to successfully form a union after an investigation by the National Labor Relation Board over the union vote, which initially resulted in a tie, concluded that a contested ballot should break in favor of a union, according to a spokesperson for the organizing committee.
Beer & Wine Festival returns to Toyota Field on October 22
MADISON, Ala. — The 2022 Beer & Wine Festival at Toyota Field will offer unlimited samplings from breweries across the region on Saturday, October 22. The event starts at 1 p.m. and will last until 5 p.m. From 1:45-4:45 p.m., the Unique Live Band will be performing at the HBT Smokers Stage, located on the concourse. All guests will receive a commemorative tasting glass that can be kept after the event. Parking at Toyota Field is free.
Act of vandalism brings police, fire crews, paramedics to Huntsville High
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — An "act of vandalism" at Huntsville High caused a chemical reaction that brought law enforcement, fire officials, and paramedics to the school. It was brought to our attention that students committed an act of vandalism that caused a chemical reaction in a restroom. Our team immediately contacted law enforcement and fire department officials to inform them of the incident, and they are on scene. There are currently no indications that any hazardous chemicals were released into the air at this time.
