ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

N. Korea fires more missiles as US flies bombers over South

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea added to its recent barrage of weapons demonstrations by launching four ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday, as the United States sent two supersonic bombers streaking over South Korea in a dueling display of military might that underscored rising tensions in the region.
Kearney Hub

North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles, possible ICBM

North Korea again launched multiple missile on Thursday morning, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), sparking evacuation alerts in Japan and strong condemnation from Tokyo and Seoul. The latest launches came a day after the North fired at least 23 missiles, the most in a single day, including one that landed off South Korea's coast for the first time.
Daily Mail

Kim Jong-un's North Korea taunts the US as it warns of 'more powerful follow-up measures' to Washington's joint drills with South Korea

North Korea's Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for a potential invasion, and it warned Tuesday of 'more powerful follow-up measures' in response. The statement from the ministry came as the U.S. and South Korea conduct aerial...
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

N. Korea ICBM launch appears to have failed, Seoul says

North Korea unsuccessfully fired an intercontinental ballistic missile during a new salvo of launches Thursday, the South Korean military said, with Washington urging all nations to enforce sanctions on Pyongyang. Washington confirmed information provided by the South Korean military, which said it had detected the launch of the long-range ballistic missile at around 7:40 am (2240 GMT Wednesday) in the Sunan area of Pyongyang.
WASHINGTON STATE
SFGate

Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int'l naval review

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at an international fleet review Sunday that his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities as security risks increase including threats from North Korea’s nuclear and missile advancement and Russia’s war on Ukraine. Eighteen warships from...
AFP

US assails China, Russia on N.Korea after missile barrage

The United States on Friday assailed China and Russia at the UN Security Council for having "enabled" North Korea, which has launched a record-breaking blitz of missile tests. The 10 non-permanent members of the Security Council, which include India, Brazil and Mexico, in a joint statement also condemned the missile launches and urged Pyongyang to refrain from further tests.
WASHINGTON STATE
SFGate

Analysis: North Korea fired dozens of missiles. What now?

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — For days North Korean officials have raged over U.S.-South Korean military drills, promising a violent response. That response came this week, when the North fired nearly 30 missiles in the span of two days, including a short-range weapon that splashed down near the South Korean sea border and an intercontinental ballistic missile that forced Japan to issue an evacuation alert and halt trains.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

North Korea fires suspected ICBM, triggering evacuation warnings in Japan OLD

North Korea launched a suspected new type of banned intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among its latest three missile tests, forcing Japan to issue evacuation alerts and halt trains.This was Pyongyang’s seventh suspected ICBM launch this year, a day after the hermit kingdom hit the alarming milestone of firing a record 23 missiles, the most it has fired in a day.On Thursday, North Korea fired an ICBM from an area near the capital Pyongyang at around 7.40am local time. This was followed by launches of two short-range ballistic missiles an hour later, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.The...
WASHINGTON STATE
SFGate

At global summits, Biden aims to assert America's leadership

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will aim to assert America’s global leadership during his upcoming trip to Southeast Asia that will be shadowed by a verdict on his presidency after Tuesday’s elections. The foreign policy challenges that have helped define Biden’s first two years in office...
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea fires 23 missiles in single-day record, South says

According to South Korea’s military, North Korean forces set their new personal record for the highest number of short-range missile launches in a single day with a barrage of missile tests on Wednesday. The North Korean side fired as many as 23 short-range missiles, the South Korean Defense Ministry...
The Independent

North Korea fires four ballistic missiles as tensions with south grow

North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday morning, the South Korean military said.Kim Jong-un’s regime has launched several missiles in recent days, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), leading Washington and Seoul to step up a joint show of military strength in the region.The latest missiles flew about 80 miles, reaching 12 miles high before landing in the western sea, South Korea said.Pyongyang’s slew of missile launches has raised fears that Mr Kim is preparing to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017.A new type of banned ICBM was among three missile...
WASHINGTON STATE
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 2-North Korea fires 4 ballistic missiles as U.S., Seoul end drills

SEOUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the western sea on Saturday, South Korea's military said, as Seoul and Washington ended a high-profile six-day military exercise. North Korea has launched a series of missiles this week, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile, drawing...
WASHINGTON STATE
Vox

North Korean missile launches may mean new nuclear tests

US and South Korean officials believe North Korea may be gearing up for its seventh nuclear test after the country, led by dictator Kim Jong Un, launched a barrage of missiles this week, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in violation of repeated United Nations Security Council efforts to stop such actions.
SFGate

Biden on California rescue mission as House Democrats falter

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — In an urgent plea as his party faces the potential loss of House and Senate control, President Joe Biden asked voters Thursday to go to the polls to support Democratic candidates, warning that a Republican Congress would reshape America by cutting back on health care and threatening abortion rights and retirement security.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — Better catch the moon’s disappearing act Tuesday — there won’t be another like it for three years. The total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours — the farther west, the better — and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset. As an extra treat, Uranus will be visible just a finger’s width above the moon, resembling a bright star.

Comments / 0

Community Policy