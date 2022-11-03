Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane relief private charity event in Naples
A chance meeting for one woman and a child both wanting to help after Hurricane Ian, and now they have teamed up. A quest that Aletha Shapiro went on to help her community after Hurricane Ian turned into a blessing in disguise. The Florida Poor Peoples Campaign rallied on Saturday...
Temporary D-SNAP location opening in Collier County
An on-site D-SNAP location will open in Collier County at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex this week
Sanibel Island residents coming together through hard times
Sanibel Island remains damaged, but also busy with the Causeway bridge operational and repairs ongoing, important recovery work seems to be going on around the clock.
How did Hurricane Ian affect Seashell Capital of the World?
Despite Hurricane Ian’s wrath on the famous island, Sanibel may continue to be the place for seashells by the seashore, but the storm’s effects could still cause a grim situation for the marine ecosystem.
WINKNEWS.com
Hotel living after Ian washes away homes
Homes were washed away during Hurricane Ian and many people can’t afford rent prices, so they’ve turned to hotels without anywhere else to go. But, because so many people are looking for places to stay, hotels can quickly get crowded. Chris Murawski is one of those people looking...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: Questions abound about Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples
After news broke this week that Stock Development rebranded its One Naples project as The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples, readers have had some questions about the local development, so today’s column provides additional information. To recap, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples will have 128 luxury residences on 6 acres at the...
D-Snap events happening for Collier County residents
The Department of Children & Families will be holding in-person D-SNAP events for Collier County residents who cannot participate by phone.
luxury-houses.net
Asking $7,3 Million, This Captivating Single Story Home in Naples Comes with High End Finishes and Innovative Design Details Throughout
62 Ridge Drive, Naples, Florida is a captivating and stylish home with an expansive living room, an ultimate outdoor area, an office, a laundry room, and an attached 3-car garage and more. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 62 Ridge Drive, please contact The Resop Team (Phone: 239-231-6164) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
businessobserverfl.com
Hotel executive vows to rebuild iconic property from millions in Ian damage
Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina leads the way for down-but-not-out Fort Myers Beach. Key takeaway: The company behind one of the more well-known resorts on Fort Myers Beach, Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina, plans to rebuild the property and come out stronger and better than before Ian. Core...
businessobserverfl.com
7-day voyage finds unfamiliar ocean with red bloom threat looming
A team of scientists and researchers set out to discover the impact that Hurricane Ian had on coastal life. Key takeaway: A team of Florida Gulf Coast University researchers discovered sea life has been turned upside down (and covered in sand and mud) since Hurricane Ian passed through. Core challenge:...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Fort Myers to Key West
The road trip from Fort Myers to Key West is for sun worshippers, nature lovers and those looking for vibrant urban life on the Atlantic Coast. Whichever route you choose, incredible natural scenery is on offer as you make your way to the sub-tropical paradise of Key West. The 350-mile...
drifttravel.com
Recovery update from Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods
The Fort Myers area is recovering and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. For information about accommodations and attractions that are currently open, please go to VisitFortMyers.com/open. As information is rapidly changing and there may be limited availability, hours and amenities, please check with the individual businesses on their...
Road & Track
What It Takes to Protect a Priceless 115-Car Collection From Hurricane Ian
Running a car museum in Florida has its complications. Hurricane season poses huge risks, and so, the Revs Institute in Naples, home to one of the greatest collections of sports racers anywhere, has a hurricane plan in place. With Hurricane Ian bearing down in late September, the museum had to put it into action. In an interview with Road & Track, Scott George, curator of collections for the Revs Institute explained the process. It's elaborate.
Insurance deductible fund may not be enough to meet southwest Florida demand
Lee County has started accepting applications for a state-funded insurance deductible program. However, it may not be enough to meet demand across southwest Florida
Shrimping boats being removed
Cranes are starting the removal process of the shrimping boats near San Carlos Island and Fort Myers Beach.
How one Florida community was built to survive the worst of Hurricane Ian
A small town in the path of Hurricane Ian has received acclaim for how it showcased durability and resiliency during the monstrous storm. The fury of Hurricane Ian left southwestern Florida in tatters after its landfall as a Category 4 storm in September. Particularly hard-hit were the cities of Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach and nearby Punta Gorda. Along with significant structural damage, power was cut off to a vast number of residents, leaving them with limited access to internet and without other comforts of home.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida traffic peaks, hotels crowd after Hurricane Ian
In this Gulfshore Business report, hundreds of people are hard at work getting Sanibel back on its feet. But, those people are causing traffic issues in and around the Southwest Florida area. Gulfshore Business went to the Publix closest to Sanibel Island to demonstrate how roads have gotten to be...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach businesses working to reopen, bring back employees
Hundreds of people lost their jobs on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian tore businesses apart. The Pink Shell Beach Resort alone had to let go of 195 people. The damage done to Fort Myers Beach is devastating, and Ian’s impact on many restaurants and bars is no exception.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral canal clean up to begin Monday
City of Cape Coral received approval from the state of Florida to begin debris cleanup in canals Monday. Crews will begin clearing debris that can be accessed from land, such as downed trees and items on the shoreline. Debris will be removed from the water using barges at a later date. Since debris collection began on Oct. 5, the city’s debris contractor has removed 21,175 truckloads of hurricane debris from the streets, totaling more than 1 million cubic yards. The debris collected could cover 160 football fields at 3 feet high.
wild941.com
Woman Caught Bacterial Infection From Florida Beach
Jessica Kirshenbaum of Naples, Florida tells us that she received a bacterial infection from the Tigertail Beach on Marco Island last week. It happened after her and her friend decided to test the waters and finally go shelling again after Hurricane Ian. Kirshenbaum tells us that she usually shell’s four times a week. She decided to go after Hurricane Ian because storms bring in great shells. Kirshenbaum and her friend went shelling twice last week and after the first trip they both had a minor rash. After they went back the second time Kirshenbaum noticed a rash spreading up her leg and a burning sensation. She went to the hospital immediately and they told her it was not flesh eating bacteria but a bacterial infection. Kirshenbaum tells us that the rash was caused by the dangerous waters after Hurricane Ian.
