Cowgirls Advance To ASC Soccer ChampionshipHardin-Simmons UniversityBelton, TX
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Related
News Channel 25
Faces of Fort Hood: Linda Valentine
KILLEEN, Texas — Life as a military spouse can be much harder than you think, especially when you’re raising kids at the same time. It’s just as important that those American heroes are recognized as often as those in uniform. Say hello to Linda Valentine, Chief Operating...
Where did the name ‘Texas’ come from?
While it's unknown how the Spanish learned of the name Texas, the idea of the “great kingdom of Texas,” was spreading even before explorers Alonso De León and Damián Massanet began their expedition of the area in 1689.
Workforce Solutions teams up with Ft. Hood for hiring event
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is partnering with Fort Hood for the annual Hiring Red, White & You! Hiring Event for the first time ever. This event connects veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses with employers. The Killeen-Temple metro area is home to at least 64,000 veterans. The […]
KWTX
Fort Hood soldier killed in motorcycle crash in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Hood soldier identified by police as Jacob Oswald is dead following a motorcycle-vehicle crash Thursday night. Killeen Police officers responded at approximately 8:43 p.m. on Nov. 3 to a crash in the area of W. Stan Schlueter Loop and Hudson Drive involving a motorcycle and an SUV.
cherokeephoenix.org
First CN prisoners transported to Texas
TAHLEQUAH – On Oct. 26, the Cherokee Nation transported its first group of prisoners to a private Texas correctional facility in a move to address growing detention needs and lack of available space locally. The prisoner-housing plan, explained publicly in September, is expected to cost the tribe $5.3 million...
Fort Hood, Texas Soldier Pronounced Dead At Scene Of Crash
22-year-old Jacob Oswald, a Fort Hood, Texas soldier died in a vehicle collision Thursday night, Nov. 3. The accident took place in the West Stan Schlueter and Hudson Drive area of Killeen, Texas. According to police, officers arrived on the scene around 8:43 PM to find a motorcyclist laid out in the road unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued, until the paramedics arrived to take over.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Greg Abbott activates state emergency response resources ahead of storm threats
TEXAS, USA — With severe weather expected across Texas on Friday night, Governor Greg Abbott has activated state emergency response resources to prepare for the storms. Severe storms that may produce damaging winds, tornadoes, hail, and potential flash flooding are forecasted throughout the Texas Panhandle through the morning of Nov. 4, and through the Eastern half of Texas through that night.
proclaimerscv.com
$359.6 Million is Transferred from Texas Prisons, To Continue the Greg Abbott’s Border Mission (Operation Lone Star)
On Thursday the governor of texas- Greg Abbott announced, the state leaders and gov. decided to transfer $359.6 million from the texas prison budget, so, he can fund ‘Operation Lone Star’ and continue the operation for the protection and safety of border and Texas people. From this particular amount, Abbott funded this operation for the next 10 months.
KHOU
'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?
DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
State resources prepare for severe storms, potential flash flooding
AUSTIN, Texas – On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott activated state emergency response resources to prepare for severe storms and potential flash flooding across Texas beginning today through late Friday night. Damaging winds, strong tornadoes, large hail and potential flash flooding are forecasted throughout the Panhandle today through early Friday morning. Much of the eastern half of Texas can also expect...
The Most Notorious Neo-Fascist Hate Group in Texas Can’t Catch A Break
As much as 10 percent of the white supremacist, ultranationalist Patriot Front, including its leader Thomas Rousseau, are currently facing civil or criminal cases. Under the cover of a cool October night in 2021, two masked men wearing gloves and carrying cans of spray paint entered a pedestrian tunnel in a public park in Richmond, Virginia. They proceeded to spray over a mural dedicated to Arthur Ashe, a Black hometown tennis legend, while a third person filmed. Their target was not incidental, and their actions were not mere graffiti tagging nor petty vandalism. They’d come to leave an ominous message: stencil designs of the white supremacist neo-fascist group, Patriot Front, identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a white nationalist hate group.
Escobar: Voter suppression affecting turnout in Texas
Voter fatigue or voter suppression? The candidates running to represent El Paso in Congress disagree on what is keeping the bulk of voters home as early voting in the Nov. 8 election ends on Friday.
Fort Hood names soldier accused of multiple charges
FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood officials have released the name of and charges against a soldier accused of multiple offenses. The charges were filed against Sergeant (E-5) Greville S. Clarke, of the 62nd Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, said the CID. According to officials, the specific charges laid...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Greg Abbott to speak in Waco this morning
Gov. Greg Abbott speaking at George's restaurant in Waco on Nov. 3. Credit: Meredith Haas.
Re-Electing Abbott Explodes Winter Storm Uri Accountability
Humans are by nature pattern-seeking animals. If someone does something harmful to the community but is not punished for it, or even profits from it, then it is perfectly reasonable for them to keep doing it until circumstances change. Which is why, if Governor Greg Abbott is re-elected, there is no compelling reason to think another tragedy like Winter Storm Uri in 2021 will not eventually repeat.
Is it Illegal to Drive With Your Dome Light On in Texas?
As I look back on my childhood, I realize that my parents might have told me a few little white lies. Some of those little fibs they told me, stuck with me through my teen and adult years. In fact, It was today that I learned an interesting fact having to do with turning on your dome light while driving.
texasstandard.org
Despite a ban on the practice, many churches use their pulpit to support or oppose political candidates
The 1954 Johnson Amendment, named for then-Texas Sen. Lyndon B. Johnson, has long barred nonprofits, including churches, from endorsing or opposing political candidates. But according to reporting from the Texas Tribune and ProPublica, that hasn’t stopped many church leaders from politicking as of late. And while the actions could prompt a place of worship to lose their tax-exempt status if found to violate the amendment, the IRS has largely shied away from cracking down.
ktoy1047.com
Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado Announce Agreement After Years of Dispute Over the Lower Rio Grande River
Attorney General Paxton has announced a historic agreement with the states of New Mexico and Colorado that, if accepted by a Special Master and approved by the United States Supreme Court, would guarantee that the resources of the Lower Rio Grande River are justly distributed among the states. Texas, Colorado,...
Texas vote-by-mail: I received a corrected ballot in the mail — what do I do now?
Sometimes, errors can be made on mail-in ballots.
The Five Texas Towns That Rank As ‘Most Miserable’ Places to Live
Environment can play a heavy role in our general wellbeing and happiness. If you are surrounded by darkness, even the light hurts your eyes. Sure, it's possible to overcome a lot through hard work and a good attitude, but what happens when the deck is stacked so badly against you that you have almost no chance to win?
