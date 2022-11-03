Read full article on original website
Workforce Solutions teams up with Ft. Hood for hiring event
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is partnering with Fort Hood for the annual Hiring Red, White & You! Hiring Event for the first time ever. This event connects veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses with employers. The Killeen-Temple metro area is home to at least 64,000 veterans. The […]
KWTX
Fort Hood soldier killed in motorcycle crash in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Hood soldier identified by police as Jacob Oswald is dead following a motorcycle-vehicle crash Thursday night. Killeen Police officers responded at approximately 8:43 p.m. on Nov. 3 to a crash in the area of W. Stan Schlueter Loop and Hudson Drive involving a motorcycle and an SUV.
Fort Hood, Texas Soldier Pronounced Dead At Scene Of Crash
22-year-old Jacob Oswald, a Fort Hood, Texas soldier died in a vehicle collision Thursday night, Nov. 3. The accident took place in the West Stan Schlueter and Hudson Drive area of Killeen, Texas. According to police, officers arrived on the scene around 8:43 PM to find a motorcyclist laid out in the road unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued, until the paramedics arrived to take over.
News Channel 25
Faces of Fort Hood: Linda Valentine
KILLEEN, Texas — Life as a military spouse can be much harder than you think, especially when you’re raising kids at the same time. It’s just as important that those American heroes are recognized as often as those in uniform. Say hello to Linda Valentine, Chief Operating...
Where did the name ‘Texas’ come from?
While it's unknown how the Spanish learned of the name Texas, the idea of the “great kingdom of Texas,” was spreading even before explorers Alonso De León and Damián Massanet began their expedition of the area in 1689.
Over 30 Fort Hood soldiers deployed to Kosovo
FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Over 30 Soldiers from the 546th Medical Company (Area Support) have deployed to Europe for a nine-month rotation. The Fort Hood Press Center said Thursday morning says this comes in support of the NATO Mission in Kosovo (KFOR). The Soldiers will provide treatment and evacuation capabilities to over 3,000 service […]
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.3.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Waco local bar
WACO, Texas — Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke to supporters in Waco at the local George's Bar on Speight Avenue. After visiting Beaumont Wednesday, the governor is hoping to get more voter turnout just in time for Election Day Nov. 8. According to the Texas Secretary of State,...
WFAA
'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?
DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
proclaimerscv.com
$359.6 Million is Transferred from Texas Prisons, To Continue the Greg Abbott’s Border Mission (Operation Lone Star)
On Thursday the governor of texas- Greg Abbott announced, the state leaders and gov. decided to transfer $359.6 million from the texas prison budget, so, he can fund ‘Operation Lone Star’ and continue the operation for the protection and safety of border and Texas people. From this particular amount, Abbott funded this operation for the next 10 months.
EXCLUSIVE: Historic drought at Lake Mead brings closure for Lorena woman
The historic drought out west is leading to gruesome in Lake Mead. Thanks to DNA testing, the latest bones recovered are giving a Central Texas family some long-awaited closure.
Fort Hood names soldier accused of multiple charges
FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood officials have released the name of and charges against a soldier accused of multiple offenses. The charges were filed against Sergeant (E-5) Greville S. Clarke, of the 62nd Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, said the CID. According to officials, the specific charges laid...
Escobar: Voter suppression affecting turnout in Texas
Voter fatigue or voter suppression? The candidates running to represent El Paso in Congress disagree on what is keeping the bulk of voters home as early voting in the Nov. 8 election ends on Friday.
The Most Notorious Neo-Fascist Hate Group in Texas Can’t Catch A Break
As much as 10 percent of the white supremacist, ultranationalist Patriot Front, including its leader Thomas Rousseau, are currently facing civil or criminal cases. Under the cover of a cool October night in 2021, two masked men wearing gloves and carrying cans of spray paint entered a pedestrian tunnel in a public park in Richmond, Virginia. They proceeded to spray over a mural dedicated to Arthur Ashe, a Black hometown tennis legend, while a third person filmed. Their target was not incidental, and their actions were not mere graffiti tagging nor petty vandalism. They’d come to leave an ominous message: stencil designs of the white supremacist neo-fascist group, Patriot Front, identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a white nationalist hate group.
KVUE
How close is the race for Texas governor? According to these experts, closer than the polls suggest
SAN ANTONIO — A new poll shows governor Greg Abbott is leading Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The University of Houston poll released one week before Election Day shows Abbott leading by 13 percentage points. However, two political science professors believe the lead is not as large as it appears.
