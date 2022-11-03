Read full article on original website
KWTX
Food pantries getting ready for Food for Families as the need is greater than ever
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re inching closer towards KWTX’s day-long Food for Families food drive. The event is two weeks away and local food banks said that the need for donations is greater than ever. Director of Food Bank Churches Touching Lives for Christ, Earl Lloyd, said workers...
The Shepherd's Heart in Waco accepting donations for holiday drive
WACO, Texas — For the 12th year, The Shepherd's Heart in Waco is hosting their 'Toys from the Heart' drive. The goal of the drive is to receive food, toy, and monetary donations from the community and give back to less fortunate families in McLennan County. Shepherd's Heart owner...
'Space Create Studios' opens in Downtown Killeen with help from federal funds
KILLEEN, Texas — After receiving $128,000 through American Rescue Plan Act, Create Space Interactive Studios was able to open for business Friday Nov 4. Space Create owner Toni Ringgold hosted a community block part Sat. Nov 5 to celebrate the big accomplishment. To help revitalize Downtown Killeen, the city...
Temple Fire and Rescue accepting gift donations for children in need
To donate to their 'Rescue Elves' program, gifts can be dropped off at any Temple fire station.
KWTX
New business ‘Space Create’ offers first creative studio in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Space Create Interactive Studio’s the name, giving people a platform to work is their game. The new creative space is just that--it’s a place where creatives have the freedom to create content in a professional environment. The city of Killeen is taking its first...
This Small Town Diner Has the Best Pie in all of Texas
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Texas. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
KCEN TV NBC 6
UPS hiring 350 seasonal workers in Central Texas
BELTON, Texas — 350 seasonal jobs are coming to Central Texas this holiday season, courtesy of UPS. The shipping company has stated that they are hiring drivers, package handlers and drivers helpers at their locations in Belton and Waco. The Belton location is at 214 E. Grove Road, Belton,...
A Dutch Bros Employee Shared The Best Drinks To Order & They're 'Better Than Starbucks'
There are more coffee establishments out there than just Starbucks or Dunkin' Donuts, and the Dutch Bros Coffee chain is here to prove it. Their locations are famous for classic java beverages and craft energy drinks with fun flavor combos. One of their employees — also known as "broistas" —...
KWTX
City of Killeen uses free program to improve citizen engagement
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen is now taking applications for its Killeen Citizens Academy, an eight-week program aimed at helping boost citizen engagement. The goal is for students who participate in the free program to learn the ins and outs of how the municipal government is operated.
Killeen, Texas Skate Park Is Closing, But Not For Good
Greetings, my fellow skate park parents and skater friends. I was made aware that the Condor Skate Park in Killen, Texas is closing. Don't fret, because it won't be closing for good. It will be closing for at least three months, making room for a NEW Conder skate park. While...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.3.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife closes 3 oyster harvesting bays; Some aren’t happy about it
The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife is closing some oyster harvesting areas along the gulf coast.
fox44news.com
Protest over drag show at Fajita Kings in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Golden Girls trivia and drag show brought a lot of attention to the city of Temple. Fajita Kings in Temple received a lot of backlash from the community for hosting this event, and it shared on its Facebook page saying the event will continue to go on and that this is just another business day for them.
Participants receive first payments from Austin’s guaranteed income program
These taxpayer funds will give $1,000 a month to 85 families or individuals facing extreme financial hardship.
fox44news.com
Bellmead Burgers & Brews Festival returns Nov. 5
BELLMEAD, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bellmead Burgers and Brews Festival is back in 2022!. The event will take place Saturday at Lion’s Park, located at 3900 Parrish Street. Attendees can look forward to live music, food trucks, vendors, carnival rides and more. The event is also free to attend!
Watch Out – These Are The Worst Intersections In Killeen, Texas
I wouldn’t say Killeen, Texas has the worst drivers, but I definitely would not say that we have the best drivers either. If you've ever driven in and around my town, you know how reckless people can be, and how few people seem to be paying attention behind the wheel.
News Channel 25
Faces of Fort Hood: Linda Valentine
KILLEEN, Texas — Life as a military spouse can be much harder than you think, especially when you’re raising kids at the same time. It’s just as important that those American heroes are recognized as often as those in uniform. Say hello to Linda Valentine, Chief Operating...
WacoTrib.com
Construction of future Waco High tears down past trees
As work on the future Waco High School is proceeding, some of its history — in the form of many trees on the campus — is receding. Several of the live oaks, elms and sycamores fronting the school were removed this week as construction crews continued ground work preparing the site for the new $157 million school being built across the now-closed 42nd Street.
KWTX
Good News Friday: November 4, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We want to congratulate Fire Captain Dustin McGraw for receiving the Temple-Belton Exchange Club Firefighter of the year 2022 award. Also, congratulations to Temple Police Department Detective Roger Bilodeau for receiving the Police Officer of the year 2022 award. Waco ISD is proud to announce that...
Austin eatery ranked the best pizza spot in Texas serving up slices, pies & calzones
Whether you prefer pizza or calzones there's never a bad time to hop over to your favorite pizza joint and get yourself a couple of slices, a whole pie, or even a giant folded calzone.
