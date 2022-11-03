ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

KCEN TV NBC 6

UPS hiring 350 seasonal workers in Central Texas

BELTON, Texas — 350 seasonal jobs are coming to Central Texas this holiday season, courtesy of UPS. The shipping company has stated that they are hiring drivers, package handlers and drivers helpers at their locations in Belton and Waco. The Belton location is at 214 E. Grove Road, Belton,...
BELTON, TX
KWTX

City of Killeen uses free program to improve citizen engagement

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen is now taking applications for its Killeen Citizens Academy, an eight-week program aimed at helping boost citizen engagement. The goal is for students who participate in the free program to learn the ins and outs of how the municipal government is operated.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.3.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Protest over drag show at Fajita Kings in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Golden Girls trivia and drag show brought a lot of attention to the city of Temple. Fajita Kings in Temple received a lot of backlash from the community for hosting this event, and it shared on its Facebook page saying the event will continue to go on and that this is just another business day for them.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Bellmead Burgers & Brews Festival returns Nov. 5

BELLMEAD, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bellmead Burgers and Brews Festival is back in 2022!. The event will take place Saturday at Lion’s Park, located at 3900 Parrish Street. Attendees can look forward to live music, food trucks, vendors, carnival rides and more. The event is also free to attend!
BELLMEAD, TX
News Channel 25

Faces of Fort Hood: Linda Valentine

KILLEEN, Texas — Life as a military spouse can be much harder than you think, especially when you’re raising kids at the same time. It’s just as important that those American heroes are recognized as often as those in uniform. Say hello to Linda Valentine, Chief Operating...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Construction of future Waco High tears down past trees

As work on the future Waco High School is proceeding, some of its history — in the form of many trees on the campus — is receding. Several of the live oaks, elms and sycamores fronting the school were removed this week as construction crews continued ground work preparing the site for the new $157 million school being built across the now-closed 42nd Street.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: November 4, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We want to congratulate Fire Captain Dustin McGraw for receiving the Temple-Belton Exchange Club Firefighter of the year 2022 award. Also, congratulations to Temple Police Department Detective Roger Bilodeau for receiving the Police Officer of the year 2022 award. Waco ISD is proud to announce that...
TEMPLE, TX

