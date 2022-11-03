ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Germany’s Scholz heads to China amid questions over strategy

By Philip Oltermann in Berlin
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pyuKi_0iwn3ht900

Russia’s war in Ukraine has woken Germany up to the risk of having an economy that is too reliant on raw materials provided by an autocratic strongman. But as the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, heads to Beijing at the end of this week, there are questions as to whether he would rather leave lessons from the recent past at home in Berlin.

Scholz is the first representative of a liberal democracy to be granted a state visit to China since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan in 2019, and will be the first major political leader to meet Xi Jinping since the Chinese president consolidated his power with a shake-up at the top of the Communist party.

He will make a one-day visit to Beijing on Friday as a representative of a government that has vowed to turn a page from the Angela Merkel era, when Germany pushed for closer economic cooperation in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and cemented its relationship over 12 state visits to China in Merkel’s 16-year tenure.

The current German three-party coalition government, by contrast, has announced its intention to reduce its economic dependence and strengthen relations with democratic states in Asia. In the coalition deal signed at the end of last year, it labelled its relationship with China as a “systemic rivalry” and emphasised the need to address “geopolitical and security policy questions together with the United States and critical Indo-Pacific partners such as Japan, Australia and India”.

Such China-sceptic noises are echoed by Germany’s intelligence community, with the head of the domestic spy agency warning at a recent parliamentary hearing that China represented a greater threat than Russia. “If Russia is a storm, China is climate change,” said Thomas Haldenwang.

Unlike his predecessors Merkel and Gerhard Schröder, Scholz in April made Tokyo, not Beijing, the destination of his first official trip to Asia. Allies claimed at the time that it was symbolic of a reassessment of Germany’s geopolitical priorities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M2mIJ_0iwn3ht900
Olaf Scholz with the Japanese prime minister, Fumio Kishida, in Tokyo in April. Photograph: Getty Images

In an op-ed published in Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Wednesday, Scholz said China was becoming more preoccupied with questions relating to national autonomy and security. “If China changes, our dealings with China have to change too,” he wrote.

But until now, the chancellor has given few clues as to what this reassessment will mean in practice. Worse still, there are fears that the reassessment has been reassessed once more. Last week, Scholz’s chancellory pushed through a deal that allows the Chinese state-owned shipping company Cosco to buy a 24.9% stake in three terminals in Germany’s largest port, in Hamburg, against vocal criticism from his Green and liberal party coalition partners.

This week, Scholz will travel east, much like Merkel used to, with a delegation of CEOs in tow. They represent, among others, the chemicals firm BASF and the carmakers Volkswagen and BMW – the three companies that dominated European investment in the Chinese market last year, even as other business sectors on the continent grew more wary of pouring money into the country.

“The decision to travel to Beijing with a delegation of industry leaders is problematic,” said Noah Barkin, an expert in Chinese-German relations at the US research firm Rhodium Group. “It’s difficult to deliver tough messages on Russia, Taiwan and human rights while your CEOs are sitting in the room next door wanting to talk about investment.”

He added: “It’s understandable that Merkel stuck to a policy of engagement with China at the end of her tenure. It’s less understandable that Scholz is returning to that strategy after less than a year in power.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mcHzy_0iwn3ht900
Xi Jinping and Angela Merkel at the chancellery in Berlin in 2014. Photograph: Markus Schreiber/AP

One explanation is that Germany’s government, whose three-party stakeholder structure makes the slow work of consensus-building more essential than ever, is still uncertain about what exactly its China strategy is meant to be.

At a recent foreign policy debate in Berlin , Scholz’s chief of staff, Wolfgang Schmidt, expressed deep scepticism about the idea “that we should decouple” from China. “Yes, there is a danger that China might do that,” he said. “But that would impoverish the whole world, including China.” A straw man argument, critics say, since no political figure in the west has argued for completely severing economic ties with China since the end of Donald Trump’s term in the White House.

“Systemic rivalry” may be written into the Scholz’s coalition agreement, but how deep that rivalry is meant to go has yet to be fully debated. “Does ‘systemic rivalry’ only refer to a conflict in the geopolitical arena, or is it about a rivalry between fundamentally opposed political and economic beliefs?” asked Tim Rühlig, a China expert at the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP). “I suspect Scholz’s team in the chancellory is still trying to figure that out.”

With the German government facing a populist backlash over spiralling energy bills this winter, and business associations nervously agitating over gas rationing scenarios, it may seem wise for Scholz to take his time. Pivoting on decades of military and energy policy is already such a costly and politically risky undertaking that Germany’s leaders will be tempted to leave the China question dangling for a bit longer.

Scholz wrote in his op-ed this week that the painful experience of the cold war meant that his country had no interest in global power structures once again coalescing around two blocs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YS9pu_0iwn3ht900
Ships are unloaded at the port of Hamburg. Photograph: Axel Heimken/AFP/Getty Images

Rühlig said: “There’s an argument to be made that the fallout from the Ukraine war is already putting a lot of existential strain on the German economy, and that the chancellor’s focus for now has to be on keeping the ship on course. If that is the view, then it may make sense to continue making some deals like the Hamburg port terminal one.”

Scholz’s allies point out that under the Cosco deal, the Chinese company will obtain a smaller stake than previously debated, of a few terminals rather than the entire port, and with a bar on the investor obtaining veto rights on strategic business decisions.

“But the key question for Scholz then is how long it is until there will be a major military conflict involving China,” said Rühlig. “Personally, I think an escalation of the Taiwan situation within the next five years isn’t that unlikely.”

An escalation in tensions between Beijing and the west, potentially involving sanctions on European companies active in China, would not only hit Germany’s car and chemicals industry. Goods worth €246.1bn were traded between Germany and China in 2021, making China the most important trading partner of Europe’s largest economy for the sixth consecutive year. But with China accounting for only about 8% of German products shipped abroad, the country’s export dependence is less than that of the US, Japan or Australia, all of which send higher proportions of their exports to China.

When it comes to raw materials that are key for the digital economy and renewable energy technologies, however, Germany and the rest of Europe are still heavily reliant on China’s capacity for mining magnesium, rare earths and bismuth, or refining lithium, manganese and nickel. A Chinese invasion of Taiwan could kibosh German plans for expanding in electric cars, wind and solar farms.

With such a scenario in mind, analysts such as Rühlig say reducing Germany’s strategic vulnerabilities in China should be a matter of utmost urgency. “You may be able to wean yourself off Russian energy within two winters,” Rühlig said. “Opening up new mines to unearth raw materials we currently get from China takes a decade.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

France becomes latest country to leave controversial energy charter treaty

France has become the latest country to pull out of the controversial energy charter treaty (ECT), which protects fossil fuel investors from policy changes that might threaten their profits. Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, French president, Emmanuel Macron, said: “France has decided to withdraw from the...
The Guardian

Saudi Arabia has screwed over the US – and the world – yet again. Enough is enough

In July, Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia and shared a fist bump with the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. As a presidential candidate, Biden had promised to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” for its human rights abuses and its seven-year war against Yemen. But a devastating global pandemic and Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine forced him to set these concerns aside in favor of realpolitik. Biden needed the Saudis to increase oil production in order to lower gasoline prices for American consumers, so he swallowed his pride and treated the crown prince as the world leader he aspires to be.
TheDailyBeast

‘Just a Shit Show’: Putin’s Troops Gearing Up for Ukraine Are Gunned Down on Russian Soil Instead

Russian defense officials have been forced to confirm yet another fiasco after several volunteer fighters were mowed down at a training facility in Belgorod on Saturday. The shooting, which reportedly took place at a military training ground in Soloti, left at least 11 troops who were preparing to join the war against Ukraine dead, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. At least 15 others were wounded.
Business Insider

Russia's attack on Ukraine shows that the US and Europe have to relearn how to fight an industrial war

As the USSR entered into its final spiral of terminal decline, Europeans were introduced to what seemed to be a radically new form of warfare broadcast live on CNN. In the spring of 1991, the US, fighting alongside its allies in the first Gulf War, revealed what many analysts declared was a revolution in modern warfare with its targeted strikes by precision-guided munitions that forced a devastated Iraqi military to retreat from Kuwait.
WASHINGTON STATE
Dr. E.C. Beuck

A War Between The United States And China Over Taiwan Might Be Coming

Boxing Glove Clash US vs ChinaPriyam Patel on Pixabay. According to remarks made by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China may be growing dissatisfied with the current status quo over the status of Taiwan and that the Asian power might be pursuing a faster timetable for reunification, one which could see coercive measures used. In the worst case scenario, this might mean an outright invasion as a potential option. Needless to say, tensions are rising as a result.
Daily Mail

Putin aide warns freeing weed-smuggler WNBA player Brittney Griner from Russian prison 'is NOT a priority for us,' and claims Biden only wants athlete released to make him look good ahead of midterm elections

An aide to Vladimir Putin has said freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner from prison 'is not a priority' for the Kremlin. The 31-year-old, a two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist, was arrested in February after she was allegedly caught carrying two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport by a police dog.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

494K+
Followers
113K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy