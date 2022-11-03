Read full article on original website
Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port
The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
Biden’s chip controls may force Chinese-Americans working in China’s semiconductor firms to choose between their citizenship or their job
The Biden administration's new export controls on chips bar "U.S. persons" from supporting China's development of advanced computer chips.
Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West
NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
A War Between The United States And China Over Taiwan Might Be Coming
Boxing Glove Clash US vs ChinaPriyam Patel on Pixabay. According to remarks made by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China may be growing dissatisfied with the current status quo over the status of Taiwan and that the Asian power might be pursuing a faster timetable for reunification, one which could see coercive measures used. In the worst case scenario, this might mean an outright invasion as a potential option. Needless to say, tensions are rising as a result.
China Says Don't Interfere as U.S. Navy Warns Taiwan War Could Be This Year
"The U.S. needs to be fully aware of the extreme importance and highly sensitive nature of the Taiwan question," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
US allies must shut down Chinese police stations
Chinese dissident Wang Jingyu thought he was safe from the Chinese Communist Party after he established a residence in Amsterdam . That was before he received a phone call from a Chinese “police station” in the Netherlands. The caller told him to return to China to “sort out...
Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory
The German government is reviewing a possible sale of a local chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm, sources said Thursday, despite the reported concerns of intelligence agencies. Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Scholz resisted calls to ban the disputed sale outright over security concerns.
Russia, China may be preparing new gold-backed currency, but expert assures US dollar 'safest' currency today
China and Russia may be working toward a new gold-backed currency in a move that would aim to dethrone the dollar as the primary reserve currency of the world, but any such currency would unlikely achieve that goal. "The USD remains the safest, most convenient and most widely used currency...
China Says U.S. has 'No right' to Interfere in Hamburg Port Deal
The U.S has "no right" to interfere in Chinese cooperation with Germany, China's foreign ministry said Thursday, after Washington cautioned against Beijing getting a controlling stake in Hamburg's port terminal. U.S. interference is symptomatic of its practice of coercive diplomacy, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily...
Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe
Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
China using illegal police bases in Netherlands to target dissidents, say reports
The Dutch government has said it is investigating reports that Chinese police forces have illegally opened at least two stations in the Netherlands since 2018, using them in part to keep tabs and put pressure on overseas dissidents. An investigation by RTL Nieuws and Follow the Money said the “overseas...
What happened to China's former leader Hu Jintao?
It is a moment that for many observers has come to define strongman leader Xi Jinping's tightening grip on China: his visibly frail predecessor, Hu Jintao, being escorted out of a key Communist Party meeting during a five-yearly leadership reshuffle -- apparently at Xi's behest.
China’s strongman is here to stay. And weaker than he looks.
Xi is facing slowing growth and implementing politicized economic policies that could become his Achilles’ heel.
Sharp fall in China’s global standing as poll shows backing for Taiwan defence
China’s reputation has deteriorated rapidly over the last four years, particularly in the west, and a large share of global opinion would back some form of international help for Taiwan if Beijing tries to take the island by force, according to a survey. It comes as Xi Jinping warned...
Imran Khan: Why the gun attack on the Pakistan ex-PM matters to India
The gun attack on Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has made headlines across India, where he is a household name. Mr Khan's is a well-known personality in the country despite the acrimonious relations between Delhi and Islamabad. At a press briefing on Thursday, India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam...
Germany’s Scholz makes difficult visit to assertive China
BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz is making his first visit to China as German leader this week, a diplomatically delicate trip while Germany and the European Union work on their strategy toward an increasingly assertive and authoritarian Beijing. Scholz’s messages will face close scrutiny. While his nearly year-old...
Canada orders China to divest from country’s mining companies
Canada has ordered China to immediately sell its holdings in three Canadian mining companies, as the need for investments in the extraction of critical minerals clashes with growing concerns over national security. On Wednesday Canada’s industry minister, François-Philippe Champagne, said three Chinese companies would be required to divest from junior...
Poland to build razor-wire fence on border with Russia's Kaliningrad
WARSAW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Poland will build a razor-wire fence on its border with Russia's Kaliningrad, its defence minister said on Wednesday, amid concerns that the enclave might become a conduit for illegal migration.
Germany’s Scholz heads to China amid questions over strategy
Scholz’s coalition government seems uncertain about what sort of relationship it wants with Beijing
